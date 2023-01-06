Old Dominion shares inspiration behind 'Memory Lane': Listen now

Old Dominion is kicking off the new year with fresh music and lots of nostalgia. The Country group has released their brand new single, “Memory Lane,” all about re-living the happiest moments of life.

“‘Memory Lane’ is about living in your memory and going back to that spot where things are good and wanting to live there because it just felt so good,” said lead singer, Matthew Ramsey , who co-wrote the song alongside Trevor Rosen , Brad Tursi and Jessie Jo Dillon . “I think we all feel that way about somebody in our lives.”

Added Rosen, “It’s about not wanting to wake up from that dream where you go back in your mind to a happier time and just not wanting to leave it and come back to reality.”

The song is the first taste of new music from the group since the release of their Time, Tequila & Therapy album in October 2021.

“I think what we did with this song — which is one of our favorite things to do — is take a melancholy sort or lytic and put it over an up-tempo beat or melody so it kind of has that happy-sad juxtaposition,” concluded Rosen.

Fans can catch the new song live as the group hits the road on their 30+ date No Bad Vibes headlining tour. The trek kicks off January 19 in Evansville, IN.

