ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Bucs at Falcons: Coach Fires Back at Critics of Tom Brady Offense

By Mike Fisher
Falcon Report
Falcon Report
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XIqOi_0k5lo7LM00

"When you really listen to people talk about us, it's emotions talking. That's not really people that are watching us, watching us get better every week.'' - Bucs coach Byron Leftwich, readying for the Falcons.

The Atlanta Falcons, in the end, struggled too much in every phase, certainly on offense, to remain in the NFC South playoff race.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, on the other hand, have struggled on offense this season as well ...

Unless you listen to the snap-back from Bucs offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich.

"When you really listen to people talk about us, it's emotions talking,'' Leftwich said . "That's not really people that are watching us, watching us get better every week.''

In theory, the Bucs might be "getting better every week.'' That doesn't change the fact that at 8-8 with one game to go (Atlanta is 6-10) they are presently something less than world-beaters.

But beyond "theory''? QB Tom Brady's Bucs have managed to score more than 23 points only twice in 16 games. Included in that run, of course, is the mid-October meeting between Atlanta and Tampa, when a controversial call contributed greatly to the Bucs' win ...

A Bucs' win by a score of 21-15.

Again, offensively, something short of world-beating.

Maybe Brady can key a fix to all this when the games take on added meaning - in other words, next week, when Tampa is likely to play host to the Dallas Cowboys to open the NFL playoffs.

But as it stands? The Bucs' most recent game on Jan. 1 against the Carolina Panthers marks the first time they scored more than 23 points since Oct. 2, when they managed to score 31 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

While there are franchise-helping reasons for Falcons fans to accept the idea of a loss in the season-finale, the team itself obviously wishes to close with a win. And if the Bucs can't figure out a way to score more than 23? Maybe the team will get its wish.

Get your HOTlanta Falcons game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Falcons? Click Here.

Follow Falcon Report on Twitter.

Want even more Atlanta Falcons news? Check out the SI.com team page here

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Rob Gronkowski's Donation To Damar Hamlin's Foundation Going Viral

Just a few nights ago the sporting world came to a screeching halt when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and was transported to the hospital where he was sedated. Thankfully, he's had a remarkable recovery over the past few days and even spoke with his teammates on a video call Friday morning.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady 'Package Deal' Rumor

Are Tom Brady and a retired NFL head coach a "package deal" for the 2023 season?. There's now talk that Brady and former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton could team up somewhere else for the 2023 season and beyond. Payton has already begun interviewing for other NFL head...
Athlon Sports

Tom Brady Reportedly Ignored The Bucs' Request On Sunday

The Buccaneers' had one request for Tom Brady on Sunday and he flat-out ignored it.  Tampa Bay has already cemented its spot in the postseason. That means Sunday's game against the Falcons means absolutely nothing to the Bucs.  The Buccaneers, as a result, reportedly requested that Brady ...
TAMPA, FL
thecomeback.com

Derrick Henry’s brutal stiff-arm sparks huge debate among NFL fans

Derrick Henry strikes fear into the hearts 0f defensive backs everywhere. When the Tennessee Titans running back breaks into the secondary, they know he’s going to be a load to bring down at 247 pounds. And then there’s his infamous stiff-arm. Jacksonville Jaguars safety Rayshawn Jenkins got a...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Thinks 1 NFL Coach Should Be Fired 'Tonight'

If it were up to Colin Cowherd, the Las Vegas Raiders would be looking for a new head coach heading into the 2023 offseason. That's right, he thinks it's time for the Raiders to fire head coach Josh McDaniels. He made that clear in a message he posted to Twitter on Saturday night as the Raiders faced off against the Kansas City Chiefs.
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers reveals retirement plan without holding Packers ‘hostage’

Aaron Rodgers is not yet thinking about his future, but when he does, he won’t make it difficult for the Green Bay Packers. The legendary quarterback said as much in his postgame presser after their brutal 20-16 loss to the Detroit Lions that ended their playoff hopes. Rodgers also pointed out that he’ll think about his future–whether or not he’ll retire or move to a different team–when the emotions from their defeat subsided. The Packers had a chance to make the postseason in Week 18, but their defeat meant that it’s the Seattle Seahawks who are moving on to the playoffs.
GREEN BAY, WI
Larry Brown Sports

Sean Payton looking for 1 thing from next team?

Sean Payton will be in high demand this offseason as multiple NFL teams look for a new head coach. However, his ultimate choice may be heavily influenced by one specific factor. Former NFL general manager and current analyst Michael Lombardi said on “The Pat McAfee Show” Friday that despite conventional wisdom suggesting that Payton will... The post Sean Payton looking for 1 thing from next team? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Larry Brown Sports

Mac Jones responds to critics of Patriots’ offense

The New England Patriots were eliminated from playoff contention Sunday after a tumultuous season, which included significant criticism toward the team’s offense. Quarterback Mac Jones admitted that the criticism was not necessarily unjustified. Jones spoke after the Patriots’ 35-23 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday and readily accepted criticism of himself and the offense.... The post Mac Jones responds to critics of Patriots’ offense appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Comeback

Sean Payton comments on Tom Brady rumors

Lately, the NFL rumor mill has been abuzz. ProFootballTalk recently reported that “the worst kept secret in the league” is that former head coach Sean Payton and legendary quarterback Tom Brady are going to join forces. Saturday morning, Payton took time to address the rumors that he and Brady would join forces during an episode Read more... The post Sean Payton comments on Tom Brady rumors appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Larry Brown Sports

Report reveals why Patriots suspended players

The New England Patriots have suspended two players ahead of their Week 18 game against the Buffalo Bills, and now some details on the suspensions have emerged. The NFL’s transaction wire revealed on Friday that the Pats moved punter Jake Bailey and cornerback Jack Jones from the “reserve/injured” list to the “reserve/suspended” list. The moves... The post Report reveals why Patriots suspended players appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FOX Sports

Ridder throws first 2 TD passes as Falcons top Brady, Bucs

ATLANTA (AP) — Rookie Desmond Ridder's first two career touchdown passes powered the Atlanta Falcons to a 30-17 win over the playoff-bound Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday after Tom Brady added to his imposing list of records. Brady broke his own NFL record for most completions in a season...
ATLANTA, GA
Falcon Report

Falcon Report

Atlanta, GA
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on the Atlanta Falcons

Comments / 0

Community Policy