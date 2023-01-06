ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SPY

Warby Parker’s Y2K-Inspired Spring Collection Is Packed With Trendy Frames

By Taylor Galla
SPY
SPY
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WfbZR_0k5lnxkk00

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links.

Warby Parker, everyone’s favorite millennial glasses DTC destination, has just launched their Y2K-inspired spring collection filled with unique, bold frames that’ll transport you right back to the 90’s. If you’ve got some leftover FSA/HSA cash to spend or want to refresh your look for the new year, this collection is worth looking at.

Read More: The 6 Best Places To Buy Cheap Glasses Online in 2022

For this unique collection, the brand collaborated with creatives across industries including actress Christina Ricci , playwright Jeremy O. Harris, artist and jeweler Arpana Rayamajhi and actor Henry Eikenberry.

The collection includes bold shapes like polygons and angular rectangles for framing your face while elevating your unique point of view. The entire collection is available now on their site for customization and prescription, and we’ve handpicked a few of our favorite frames below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0562DB_0k5lnxkk00
Shop The Entire Warby Parker Spring 2023 Collection https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0roSHr_0k5lnxkk00

Merrill Frames

Buy Now

Buy Now

The Merrill frame is available in a blue Laguna Crystal color as well as a brown Striped Teak variety. Both are designed to fit medium-width heads and faces well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pRndO_0k5lnxkk00

Omar Frames

Buy Now

Buy Now

These Omar frames are the most neutral, basic frames offered in the collection but that doesn’t mean they’re lacking in style. The wide rectangular shape is good for medium or broad faces and comes in Jet Black and Woodgrain Tortoise Matte colorways.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JgtEe_0k5lnxkk00

Lonnie Frames

Buy Now

Buy Now

These adorable frames are straight out of a 90’s catalog, with their oblong rectangular frames that elevate a classic shape. They’re made of hand-polished cellulose acetate and have dramatically beveled rims for an incognito effect that’s still practical for everyday use.

More from SPY Best of SPY

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

Jaxxon Is Our New Go-To Brand for Guys Looking to Experiment With Jewelry

Guys, if you’ve been wanting to experiment with jewelry but are unsure about adding something shiny to your wardrobe, we’ve got a brand you must check out. We get it, a lot of guys are skeptical of any accessory that doesn’t serve a practical purpose like telling time or protecting your eyes. But jewelry doesn’t have to be intimidating, as long as you know the right place to start. That place is Jaxxon, a sleek men’s jewelry brand that’s caught SPY’s eye. Jaxxon is an up-and-coming LA-based jewelry label that makes everything from bracelets to rings to earrings, and they’re...
SPY

Learning How To Sleep On An Plane Is The Most Important Travel Hack I’ve Ever Mastered

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Airplane travel is no joke, especially if you’re traveling on a long-haul flight. Cramping onto a plane and getting comfortable is one thing, but hoping to catch some zzzs can feel nearly impossible. As a frequent flier, I’ve come to know this feeling all too well. After traveling hours to get to your destination, there’s nothing worse than touching down feeling jetlagged, worn out, and tired, which is why it’s important to figure out how to sleep on a plane. Sleeping on a plane...
SPY

This Ridiculous Hack Will Stop Guests From Bringing Dirt Into Your Home — & It Costs Just 12 Cents

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. One thing every homeowner can agree on is that nobody wants a dirty floor. One thing every homeowner can also agree on? How awkward it feels to tell your guests to take off their shoes before entering. I am the type of person that hosts a lot, but I’m also the type of person that tells his friends to ditch their shoes prior to entering my living space. It makes me uncomfortable, it makes them uncomfortable, but it keeps my floors clean. A lot...
hypebeast.com

HAVEN's Loro Piana Capolavoro Collection Provides Luxurious Home Comfort

Looking towards the colder night spent at home this winter, HAVEN has put together a range centered around luxurious home comfort. The Loro Piana Capolavoro collection offers warmth and soft, next-to-skin comfort by utilizing double-faced virgin wool woven from the finest raw materials. The luxurious fabric expresses a timeless black and gray check pattern on one side with the reverse in solid black.
hypebeast.com

Acne Studios’ Musubi Bags Get a Textured Update for SS23

Whether it be ready-to-wear pieces or eye-catching accessories, Acne Studios succeeds in presenting multifaceted cultural wonder. In this vain, the Stockholm-based brand has updated its Japanese-inspired Musubi bags for the Spring/Summer 2023 season. Making its debut in 2017, the Musubi bag is inspired by the knot style of traditional Japanese...
hypebeast.com

Magniberg Creates Pillows Based on Graphic Tee's

Swedish homeware brand Magniberg has released a collection of individual pillow covers that come in an array of colors and feature different graphics. Named “Pillow Culture”, the collection is a nod to graphic T-shirts, and the way in which they represent a person’s interests, be it their favorite brand or band. In a similar vein to fashion, Magniberg creative director Bengt Thornefors believes that homeware can be an extension of our personalities, and represent our various facets and personal style.
Footwear News

Alicia Silverstone Strips Down for PETA Ad Wearing Vegan Boots & No Clothes for Edgy Campaign

Alicia Silverstone proved her dedication to animal rights this week in PETA’s new “Wear Vegan” campaign. In imagery shot by Brian Bowen Smith, the “Clueless” star posed in front of numerous cacti while unclothed. What she was wearing, however, were glossy brown vegan leather cowboy boots with knee-high shafts and squared toes. The billboard will be located in New York’s Times Square at the intersection of 40th Street and Eighth Avenue. The campaign itself, protesting the environmental effects of animal-sourced leather, aims to encourage consumers to buy products made from vegan textures like mushroom, pineapple, cactus and apple leather. “There’s this idea that...
hypebeast.com

A Paris Exclusive Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 Low is Rumored to Release

Following the release of the “Light Green Spark” colorway in conjunction with the Brooklyn Museum’s “Figures of Speech” exhibition, we are now hearing rumors of another iteration of the Off-White™ x. Air Force 1 Low. Believed to be a Paris, France exclusive, the “Ghost...
iheart.com

Here's Carrie Underwood's 'Short And Sweet' Workout To Get Sculpted Legs

Carrie Underwood shared one of her favorite ways “to add a little extra credit to my workouts,” and it’s a way that’s beginner-friendly and quick. Underwood previously added her actual “leg day” routine to fit52, her fitness app that launched hand-in-hand with her book, Find Your Path: Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul, and Get Strong with the Fit 52 Life. The “Denim & Rhinestones” artist added her leg day workouts to fit52 after many people frequently questioned how she sculpted her legs. The workouts were adapted so app users could participate at any fitness level.
TheDailyBeast

What Will You Wear in 2023? Lime Green and Cargo Pants, Actually

Skeptics scoff, but trend forecasting, the delicate process by which professionals determine to the best of their ability what we’ll all be wearing and doing this time next year, might be one of our most stimulating cultural exercises. The people want answers, and the answers have arrived. 2022 was odd. Not as destructively manic as 2021 and nowhere near as lost and desultory as 2020, but the year had a transitional, oddly conservative formality to it, as though laying down a firm but unsteady foundation for us to stand on through our next twelve months. To determine what 2023’s biggest...
SPY

Reviewed: Meet the New Single-Serve Coffee Machine Had Me Throw Out My Keurig

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. I’ve been a fan of the best Keurig coffee makers but for one reason and one reason only — they’re convenient. I’ve never been wowed by the taste, and after testing a number of Keurig coffee makers in my time, I’ve come to personally decide that the K-Supreme Plus SMART is the only unit worth buying due to its performance level. Anything else? Not necessarily for me. Nonetheless, I’ve stayed a brand loyalist to Keurig simply because I hadn’t found anything better. That’s...
SPY

Levi’s Annual End of Season Sale Lets You Save 50% on All Your Favorite Styles (Yes, Really)

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. It’s that time of year again. Yes, where we set our New Year’s resolution, but we’re actually referring to Levi’s annual 50% off sale. Every year the giant denim brand gives shopgoers a chance to stock up on their favorite jeans, taking half off the original price. So if your jeans are beginning to look a little ragged, now is the time to replace them and save big on popular styles of Levi’s.  Every guy deserves the most the comfortable jeans in the...
SPY

L’Oréal’s Brow Magic Gadget Prints Perfectly Detailed Eyebrows Over Your Brows Every Time

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. The beauty world just got a little more high-tech thanks to two new innovative launches from L’Oréal. At CES 2023, the L’Oréal Groupe released their latest prototypes which make beauty expression more accessible than ever: HAPTA and L’Oréal Brow Magic.  HAPTA is the world’s first handheld, ultra-precise computerized makeup applicator. Delivering the most precise eyebrow shapes that a device can provide, HAPTIC is a leveling device designed for people with limited hand and arm mobility, providing a new kind of steady makeup application. Designed with...
SPY

I Just Moved Into a New Home And Used Endoscope Inspection Cameras To See Behind Walls For Hidden Dangers

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Few things scare me in life, but buying my first home brought it to a whole new level. I can’t even begin to tell you about the special surprises that awaited me throughout the process. One of the biggest unknowns was whether or not the home I bought was still using knob and tube wiring, which has long been phased out due to the potential of it being a fire hazard. While paying an electrician to come out and cut out a portion...
thezoereport.com

Katie Holmes Just Carried The Quintessential Everyday Handbag In NYC

Katie Holmes fans are used to seeing their idol in stylish yet totally wearable off-duty outfits. The star’s looks are mainly comprised of timeless wardrobe essentials — think medium wash jeans, a white tee, or a neutral-hued longline wool coat. The actor’s latest New York City look from Dec. 29, too, fell in line with her usual casual-cool attire, but there was one piece that stood out in particular. Namely, you’ll want to take note of Holmes’ black tote bag from Chloé, which was roomy enough to fit all of the actor’s essentials for a busy day.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
POPSUGAR

TikTok's "Flip and Claw Clip" Ponytail Hack Is a Game Changer

WHAT DO WE THINK?! I love it💗🫶🏼🧡✨ #hairtok #easyhairstyles #viralhairstyles #cleangirl #cleangirlaesthetic #trending #viral #dayinmylife #grwm #schoolhairstyles #viralponytail #clawcliphairstyles #amazonfinds #amazon #thatgirl #healthyhair #hairhack #longhair #hairinspo. A claw-clip ponytail hack is going viral on TikTok. All you need to try it out are a claw...
SPY

Trend Alert: The Tan Shearling Jacket Is Trending Hard (and Even Harder To Find) This Winter

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. This December, we’ve been seeing fashionable men and women donning a specific type of tan shearling jacket all around New York City. This style of shearling jacket has a few notable characteristics: tan or brown suede (or a synthetic alternative), distinctive shearling trim along the collar and hems, and an overall vintage aesthetic. In the digital world, we’ve been seeing vintage shearling jackets in this style selling for ridiculous prices on sites like eBay and Etsy. New or old, these jackets are...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
SPY

41 Home Items That Are A Must-Have For ‘Apartment Life’

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Welcome to the world of small-space living! If you’re an apartment dweller, you know that sometimes it can feel like you’re constantly trying to balance the desire for a beautiful and tidy home with the reality of a small space that can easily feel cluttered and cramped. Don’t worry; we’ve got you covered. We’ve compiled a list of 41 products that are not only great for organization but also for maximizing the use of your limited space while still maintaining a sense...
SPY

Our Favorite Everyday Men’s Shoes From Madewell Are 40% Off Right Now

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. After spending 12 hours in a jagged pair of cheap Cole Haan dress shoes this New Year’s Eve, I finally realized that maybe the cheaper, the better doesn’t apply to shoes. Particularly when they’re made out of leather. If I had only had a pair of casual dress shoes like these Madewell Kickoff Trainer Sneakers, I might not have suffered so badly that I had to kick mine off on the NJ Transit the following morning. But fortunately for you and me, these...
SPY

SPY

14K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

SPY is your daily dossier into everyday luxuries, undiscovered gems and the people and products making news around the world. As industry insiders, we scout out the most unique, quality and discerning products and experiences. Then, we show you how to access them, often before anyone else.

 https://spy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy