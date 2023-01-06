ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Sundance Adds Dakota Johnson, Barry Jenkins, and More to Beyond Film Talks Lineup

By Ryan Lattanzio
IndieWire
IndieWire
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wDkZu_0k5lntDq00

The Sundance Institute has announced the lineup for the 2023 Sundance Film Festival Beyond Film conversations, all of which are open to the public. Made up of three series called Power of Story, Cinema Café, and The Big Conversation, Beyond Film rounds out the festival experience, providing a place for the community to engage through artist conversations, filmmaker panels, and audience discourse. Beyond Film will take place in-person from January 19–23, with the Beyond Film offerings becoming available to audiences across the country on the online festival platform starting January 24.

Beyond Film speakers will include talent from festival films, such as Barry Jenkins (producer, “All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt”), Dakota Johnson, Jonathan Majors (“Magazine Dreams”), Randall Park (“Shortcomings”), Ruth Reichl (“Food and Country”), and Adrian Tomine (“Shortcomings”), as well as compelling speakers including Dr. Orna Guralnik (clinical psychologist, psychoanalyst, “Couples Therapy”), Marlee Matlin, and Lisa Taddeo (author, “Ghost Lover”).

More details about the lineup are below, with language courtesy of the festival.

POWER OF STORY
Power of Story: On Intimacy
Sunday, January 22, 3:15–4:45 p.m.
Egyptian Theatre, 328 Main St.
A frank conversation about the meaning of intimacy and the ways in which we negotiate and guard our space, our need for closeness, and our independence. What does intimacy look like in an artistic collaboration, and how do we develop the tools to communicate and navigate a space of great closeness in a complex professional setting where intimacy is being created for an audience? A group of artists reflect on their approach to the empowering nature of intimacy in their storytelling and the importance of allowing themselves to be vulnerable.
Featuring: Ita O’Brien (intimacy coordinator, I May Destroy You), Lisa Taddeo (author, Ghost Lover), Dakota Johnson (Actress, Producer), Barry Jenkins (Producer, All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt)
Moderated by Dr. Orna Guralnik (clinical psychologist, psychoanalyst, Couples Therapy)

CINEMA CAFÉ
Saturday January 20–Monday, January 23, 11:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.
Filmmaker Lodge, 550 Main St.
The doors are open again at Cinema Café, where the culture of conversation is reinvigorated. Our series of informal chats brings together special guests for thought–provoking encounters and fascinating dialogue. Previous Cinema Café guests have included Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Tessa Thompson, Jane Campion, Dave Grohl, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Lena Dunham, Norman Lear, Kumail Nanjiani, Zazie Beetz, Saoirse Ronan, Spike Lee, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Radha Blank, Ira Glass, Hillary Rodham Clinton, Bassem Youssef, Charlie Kaufman, Ice-T, Nick Hornby, Winston Duke, Samantha Power, Steve Coogan, Roger Corman, and many others.
Presented by Audible

CINEMA CAFÉ: Alison O’Daniel (The Tuba Thieves), D Smith (Kokomo City), and Walé Oyéjidé (Bravo, Burkina!)
Moderated by Rishi Rajani (A Thousand and One)
Friday, January 20, 11:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

CINEMA CAFÉ: Tia Lessin (The Janes), Emma Pildes (The Janes), Paula Eiselt (Under G-d), Tracy Droz Tragos (Plan C)
Sunday, January 22, 11:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

CINEMA CAFÉ: Fresh Faces
Priya Kansara (Polite Society), Lio Mehiel (Mutt) and Rich Brian (Jamojaya)
Monday, January 23, 11:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

THE BIG CONVERSATION
The Big Conversation tackles science, art, culture, and the movements that are fueling the imaginations of today’s independent artists. A compelling selection of speakers discuss topics centered on the themes of this year’s program and explore broader trends in art and culture around the world. In considering how artists — through their practice and their work — make meaning of the world, we’re reminded that it’s the big conversation that connects us to the big ideas.

COMPLICATING REPRESENTATION
Friday, January 20, 2–3:30 p.m.
Increased visibility for historically underrepresented people is empowering but also can bring new, complex questions and challenges. This panel will provide a chance for successful creators impacted by current (and sometimes false or performative) interest in diversity in Hollywood to discuss the struggles, boons, doubts, and responsibilities of balancing more grassroots, edgy artistic spaces.
Featuring: Zackary Drucker (The Stroll), Randall Park (Shortcomings), Alethea Arnaquq-Bari (Twice Colonized), Marlee Matlin (CODA)
Moderated by Bird Runningwater (Executive Producer, CloudWoman Media)

GOING NOWHERE? ON BURNOUT & ATTENTION CRISIS
Saturday, January 21, 2–3:30 p.m.
Among many issues that the global pandemic exposed and challenged was our ability to stay focused and inspired. Initially, it felt like the best time to pause, take care of ourselves, and reevaluate our priorities. Very quickly though, it became clear that the constantly growing expectations of creators in a hyper-productive and connected culture meant pausing wasn’t an option. Enter burnout. What have we learned about ourselves, and how do we resist the often suffocating pressures of always striving for productivity and success?
Featuring: Jonathan Majors (Magazine Dreams), Ruth Reichl (Food and Country), Adrian Tomine (Shortcomings)
Moderated by Tricia Hersey (The Nap Ministry)

THE STORY OF US
Sunday, January 22, 2–3:30 p.m.
Democracy is at risk around the world. So what happens now? This year, as we think about the future of democracy, this Big Conversation builds on the previous two iterations of Kimberlé W. Crenshaw’s The Story of Us to explore how storytelling has long been and continues to be a critical enterprise in grounding the shape and contours of democratic inclusion. Leading thinkers in the arts, history, and social justice will challenge us to consider how narrative plenitude is not simply an expression of inclusion but is essential to strengthening democratic ideals.
Featuring: W. Kamau Bell (We Need to Talk About Cosby)
Moderated by Kimberlé W. Crenshaw (executive director, African American Policy Forum)

APPETITE FOR CONSTRUCTION
Monday, January 23, 2–3:30 p.m.
Supported by the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation
There’s no shortage of dystopian futures and calamity science in popular media. What happened to better living through science and technology? Where’s our science optimism? What if near-future fiction gave us inspiration instead of nightmares, and solutions to daunting problems? What if bioengineering produced bacteria that eat plastic instead of people? From AI to genetics, we explore the bright side of science and the ethical framework scientists and storytellers bring to the idea of progress.
Featuring: Sophie Barthes (The Pod Generation), Drew Endy (associate professor of bioengineering, Stanford University), Yewande Pearse (neuroscientist & science communicator, founder of Nyewro), Richie Mehta (Poachers, Extrapolations)
Moderated by Ahmed Best (Star Wars, co-founder of Afrorithm Futures Group)

SUNDANCE COLLAB
Sundance Collab is a digital platform that supports and connects independent filmmakers at every stage of their creative journey. We provide resources to inspire and empower artists to bring untold stories to life. Reflecting the vision and values of the Sundance Institute, we cultivate a safe and nurturing space of inclusion and belonging for artists across the world.

Over 130,000 artists have joined Sundance Collab to access online events, courses, and resources; connect through conversation and networking; collaborate with others by sharing work and giving feedback; and garner advice from Sundance Institute advisors and industry experts. Join us to connect with artists, creators, and storytellers, hone your craft, and elevate independent voices. Sign up today at collab.sundance.org

FILMMAKER MEETUP AND PANEL: MAKING YOUR FIRST FEATURE FILM
Monday, January 23, 10–11 a.m.
Canon Creative Studio, 528 Main St.
Join Sundance Collab for a candid panel with Festival filmmakers Tracy Droz Tragos (Plan C), Laurel Parmet (The Starling Girl), and others about the process of making their first feature film. Following the discussion, we invite attendees to stay for coffee, snacks, and casual networking.
Featuring: Tracy Droz Tragos (Plan C), Laurel Parmet (The Starling Girl) and more
Moderated by Michelle Satter (Sundance Institute)

SPOTLIGHT EVENT: SUSANNA FOGEL ON SUSTAINING A CAREER
Thursday, January 26, 4-5:15 p.m. PT
Online
Join Susanna Fogel (Cat Person) in conversation about her creative process from script to film and TV, and how to sustain a career.
Panelists: Susanna Fogel (Cat Person)
Moderator: Wendy Keeling

PARTNER PROGRAMMING
The Sundance Film Festival’s partner panels give audiences the opportunity to hear from Festival filmmakers and industry experts as they discuss key topics impacting filmmaking and storytelling. Panels are hosted and produced by members of our official partner community. Please check the Partner Events section of the Festival Program Guide for panel topics and times. All in-person panels will take place Friday, January 20 – Tuesday, January 24 at The Box at The Ray located at 1768 Park Ave., at Filmmaker Lodge located at 550 Main Street or at official Sundance Film Festival partner venues on Main Street, all in Park City. Partner organizations help make the Festival and our year-round artists programs possible.

Adobe
Getting into Sundance – A Conversation with Kim Yutani
Monday, January 9,12–1 p.m.
Online
Livestreamed interview between Kim Yutani, Sundance Film Festival Director of Programming, and Meagan Keane, Adobe Pro Video Director of Product Marketing, Kim and Meagan will discuss what goes into programming the Festival and a sneak peek into the films, filmmakers and events. The talk will be livestreamed and will be posted for on demand viewing.

Color of Change
Hollywood, Racism and the New Age of Censorship
Friday, January 20, 11:30 a.m.–1:00 p.m.
The Box at The Ray, 1768 Park Ave.
In a dynamic conversational format, Color Of Change president Rashad Robinson and the African American Policy Forum founder Kimberlé Crenshaw will address how historical and contemporary efforts to write Black history out of the national memory are impacting Hollywood, why creatives cannot allow the chilling effect of this censorship to affect cinematic storytelling, and what Hollywood’s role should be in standing up to silence diverse storytellers from telling their truths.
Featuring: Rashad Robinson, president of Color Of Change, Kimberlé Crenshaw, founder of African American Policy Forum

Shutterstock
Authentic Storytelling for Docs’ New Audience: Gen Z
Friday, January 20, 2:00–3:30 p.m.
The Box at The Ray, 1768 Park Ave.
Today, documentaries comprise nearly 25% of top streaming services’ original slates. As our thirst for real-life stories grows, the way we’re producing them is also changing. Join Shutterstock Studios in conversation with the filmmakers and stars of We Are King, The Money Shot, and The History of Boy Bands. How is the creative process changing? What technology is accelerating production? And how do you keep truth at the center of the story amid all the noise?
Presented by Shutterstock
Featuring: Aiden Darné, Global Head, Shutterstock Studio; Miles “Diggzy” Diggs, Entertainment Photographer; Keenan MacWilliam, Director, Creative Director and Multidisciplinary Artist; Jon Weidman, Filmmaker(We Are King); Dan Bradley, Filmmaker (We Are King)
Moderated by Jamie Elden, Chief Revenue Officer, Shutterstock

ASCAP (American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers)
Sundance ASCAP Music Café
Friday, January 20, 2:00 pm–5:00 pm
The Park, 950 Iron Horse Drive
For 25 years now, the Sundance ASCAP Music Café has celebrated the natural bond between music and the movies. Join us for an afternoon of exclusive acoustic sets from some of today’s most exciting songwriters, plus an insightful conversation between the composer and filmmaker of one of Sundance’s most anticipated films. It’s all courtesy of ASCAP, home to more than 900,000 of the greatest music creators in the world.
Presented by ASCAP (American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers)

The Blackhouse Foundation
The Blackhouse Filmmaker Lodge: Black Storytellers to Know
Friday, January 20, 4:30–6:00 p.m
Filmmaker Lodge, 550 Main St.
Join Blackhouse in a deep-dive conversation with the filmmakers behind a selection of the Festival’s hottest films. We will reflect on the stories behind the buzzed-about films and their paths to the Sundance Film Festival. In keeping with the goal of elevating emerging artists and independent voices, we will discuss where their careers are headed and how they are using dynamic and innovative platforms to advance their creativity and art.
Presented by The Blackhouse Foundation

Disney’s Onyx Collective
Onyx Collective’s Storytellers Showcase
Saturday, January 21, 2:00–3:30 p.m.
The Box at The Ray, 1768 Park Ave.
Join prolific creatives Pulitzer Prize–winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones and Academy Award–winning director Roger Ross Williams for a sneak peek and conversation on their upcoming Hulu Original docuseries, The 1619 Project. Additionally, Academy Award–nominated filmmaker Ryan Coogler (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever) and Academy Award–winning director Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson (Summer of Soul) will take the stage for intimate Q&As discussing the art of storytelling with a lens on cultural authenticity.
Presented by Disney’s Onyx Collective

Asia Society Northern California
Sundance Film Festival with Asia Society Northern California
Sunday, January 22, 11:30 a.m.–1:00 p.m.
The Box at The Ray, 1768 Park Ave.
For the fifth consecutive year, Asia Society Northern California will spotlight Asian and Asian American filmmakers and talent at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at 11:30 a.m. MT at the Box Theater in Park City, Utah. This Lunar New Year we will welcome the Year of the Rabbit with Representative Karen Kwan of Utah’s 34th district.
Featuring: Anaita Wali Zada from Fremont, Chiaki Yanagimoto from AUM: The Cult at the End of the World, Kayla Abuda Galang from When You Left Me On That Boulevard, Shalini Adnani from White Ant, Liz Sargent from Take Me Home and more!
Presented by Asia Society Northern California

Jew in the City
#MeJew: Antisemitism, Authentic Representation and Jewish Identity in Hollywood
Sunday, January 22, 2:00–3:30 p.m.
The Box at The Ray, 1768 Park Ave.
Why have Jews been left out of DEI conversations? Everyone believes Jews are vastly overrepresented in Hollywood — is that true? Why is their representation so often inauthentic, relying on caricatures at best and evil depictions at worst? How did Hollywood’s founders, escaping antisemitism, bake their complicated feelings of Judaism into so many storylines? How can we finally change the narrative so that rising Jew-hatred will be replaced with an explosion of Jewish pride?
Featuring: Allison Josephs (founder of Jew in the City Hollywood Bureau) and Malina Saval (features editor at Variety)
Presented by Jew in the City

Dolby Laboratories, Inc.
The Sound and Music of The Pod Generation: A conversation with writer and director Sophie Barthes
Sunday, January 22, 4:30–6:00 p.m.
The Box at The Ray, 1768 Park Ave.
Join the Dolby Institute’s Glenn Kiser in conversation with Sophie Barthes, writer and director of The Pod Generation, a sci-fi romantic comedy about a young couple (Emilia Clarke and Chiwetel Ejiofor) who enter parenthood with a little help from a tech giant. The film won the 2023 Dolby Institute Fellowship award. Tune in to this in-depth discussion around the vital role sound design and score play in storytelling.
Presented by Dolby Laboratories
Featuring: Sophie Barthes, writer and director, The Pod Generation
Moderated by Glenn Kiser, director of the Dolby Institute

AMC Network
A Conversation with the Stars of AMC/AMC+’s Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches
Sunday, January 22, 4:30–5:30 p.m.
Filmmaker Lodge, 550 Main St.
The stars of AMC/AMC+’s new series Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches — Alexandra Daddario and Harry Hamlin — discuss bringing Anne Rice’s iconic story and characters from book to screen, and their experience filming in New Orleans.
Based on Rice’s bestselling trilogy, Lives of the Mayfair Witches, the series is a contemporary gothic romance and mystery that focuses on an intuitive young neurosurgeon, Rowan Fielding (Daddario), who discovers she is the unlikely heir to a family of witches.
Presented by AMC Networks
Featuring: Alexandra Daddario and Harry Hamlin

MPAC® Hollywood Bureau
MPAC Hollywood Bureau’s Party at the Park
Sunday, January 22, 7:00–10:00 p.m.
The Park, 950 Iron Horse Drive
The Muslim House, founded by the MPAC Hollywood Bureau, will bring together Muslim creatives who are working on moving the needle forward in cultural and narrative change in the entertainment industry.
Featuring: Director of the MPAC Hollywood Bureau, Sue Obeidi; Program Director of the Islamic Scholarship Fund, Director-Writer & Iman Zawahry; Professor & Author of Broken: The Failed Promise of Muslim Inclusion, Dr. Evelyn Alsultany; Documentary Filmmaker & Sundance Producing Film Fellow, Razi Jafri; Writer-Director, Imran J. Khan; Writer-Actor Aizzah Fatima, and more.
RSVP requested: mpacpartyatthepark.eventbrite.com.

WeShort
New Short Cinema by WeShort
Monday, January 23, 4:30–6:00 p.m.
The Box at The Ray, 1768 Park Ave.
Why are short films so important today? Alex Loprieno, WeShort’s founder and CEO, will talk about his mission and vision together with WeShort’s notable advisors from the tech, finance, and film industries.
Presented by WeShort
Featuring: Sabino Sernia, Paolo Privitera, Mike Plante (Programmer, Sundance Film Festival)
Moderated by Alex Loprieno, Andrea Vailati

University of Utah Health
New Narratives in Health Access: The Language of Care
Monday, January 23, 4:30–6:00 p.m.
Filmmaker Lodge, 550 Main St.
How can film help us bridge the linguistic and cultural gaps needed to better care for patients? Navigating health care is hard enough when English is your first language — imagine the difficulty when American Sign is your first language. For the third year, University of Utah Health teams up with veteran Sundance Film Festival director Ross Kauffman (Trial by Fire, Tigerland, Born into Brothels) to tell an amazing story of how deaf patients are co-designing their own care with University of Utah Health researchers.
Featuring: Ross Kauffman, Director, Michelle Litchman, PhD, Murdock Henderson, PsyD, Tamiko Rafeek, Patient, CAB member
Presented by University of Utah Health

BMI (Broadcast Music, Inc.)
BMI Presents “Music & Film: The Creative Process”
Tuesday, January 24, 11:30 a.m.–1:00 p.m.
The Box at The Ray, 1768 Park Ave.
BMI’s signature Composer Roundtable will explore the role of music in film. Essential in determining the arc of the story and sustaining the right emotive experience, film composers face complex creative responsibilities to convey aspects of the story beyond the reach of the camera. This panel will focus on key topics like the dynamic between directors and composers and the challenge to make the best musical choices to support the narratives and keep audiences on the edge of their seats.
Presented by BMI (Broadcast Music, Inc.)
Featuring: Lauren Culjak (Judy Blume Forever), Jordan Dykstra (20 Days in Mariupol), Heather McIntosh (Cat Person), Lisbeth Scott (The Disappearance of Shere Hite), and others.

More from IndieWire Best of IndieWire

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

Every Studio Film Directed by Filmmakers of Color Coming Out in 2023 and 2024

With the film industry as a whole taking a significant hit during the early years of the pandemic, one progressive change that has been stifled for the past couple years is studios hiring more directors from underrepresented backgrounds. There are all sorts of data points repeated over the years by annual studies, like USC’s Annenberg Inclusion Initiative, which has repeatedly revealed how increasing diversity within filmmaking helps, not harms, business prospects. For example, the latest USC study shared that films by underrepresented directors earned marginally higher Metacritic scores than movies from white directors, and yet 2022 had a 6.6 percent decline...
IndieWire

Todd Field Teases ‘Surprising’ ‘TÁR’ Cinematic Universe with ‘The Fundraiser’ Short Film

Will Lydia Tár conduct again? “TÁR” writer-director Todd Field stayed mum on the plot of upcoming short film “The Fundraiser,” which is set in the same universe as the award-winning drama starring Cate Blanchett. As for what to expect from “The Fundraiser,” Field told IndieWire at the New York Film Critics Circle awards ceremony that it’s “the first three letters of that title.” The fun won’t stop for Blanchett, as Field hinted that she will be reprising the role of the disgraced conductor, which is already earning Blanchett Oscar buzz. “Is the entire cast in ‘The Fundraiser’? No, not the entire cast,” Field...
IndieWire

Michelle Yeoh Tells National Board of Review Gala About Her Road to Hollywood — and Her ‘Western Name’

The National Board of Review awards gala made its in-person return at Cipriani in midtown Manhattan, with “Top Gun: Maverick” taking the night’s top honors — even despite Tom Cruise and co-star Miles Teller as no-shows at the ceremony. The event, however, was attended by the starry likes of Best Actor winner Colin Farrell, Best Actress winner Michelle Yeoh (without her chief competitor Cate Blanchett, as “TÁR” was completely shut out of this race), Best Supporting Actress winner Janelle Monáe, and Best Director Steven Spielberg. The awards season is still on the cusp of staleness, and so attendees and winners were...
IndieWire

SAG Awards Film Predictions: These Nominees Could Shift the Oscar Race

This year’s SAG awards nominees, announced on January 11, will provide much-needed clues for where some 1,350 Academy actors may head during the subsequent Oscar nominations voting (which takes place January 12-17). This year, with a muddled Best Picture race, eyes are on SAG to reveal how the biggest Oscar branch may be leaning. Steven Spielberg’s “The Fabelmans” (Universal) is widely considered the BP frontrunner, as a mainstream and emotionally accessible movie that celebrates the origin story of a beloved filmmaker. Still, it’s far from a sure thing; last week “The Fabelmans” missed Director, Supporting Actor, Cinematography, Editing, and Score on the...
IndieWire

Jennifer Coolidge, Jenna Ortega, Glen Powell, Jennifer Hudson Among Golden Globes Presenters

Jennifer Coolidge is leaving behind the murderous yachts and islands of Sicily for the no-less-dramatic world of the Golden Globes. The “White Lotus” star will be one of the presenters at Tuesday’s award ceremony, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced Monday. In addition to Coolidge, Claire Danes, Cole Hauser, Glen Powell, Harvey Guillén, Henry Golding, Hilary Swank, Jay Ellis, Jenna Ortega, Jennifer Hudson, Letitia Wright, Mo Brings Plenty, Regina Hall, and Salma Hayek Pinault will also serve as presenters at the event. They join the first wave of presenters announced at the ceremony, which included Ana De Armas, Ana Gasteyer, Billy...
TVLine

Adam Rich, Eight Is Enough Family's Youngest Son, Dead at 54

Adam Rich, an actor best known for starring in the ABC dramedy Eight Is Enough, died Saturday. He was 54 years old. Family members confirmed the news to TMZ, but did not reveal a cause of death. The actor was reportedly found dead at his home, though foul play is not suspected. Rich played Nicholas Bradford, the youngest son on Eight is Enough, for a total of 112 episodes. The series ran from 1977-1981 for five seasons, and co-starred Dick Van Patten, Betty Buckley, Grant Goodeve, Lani O’Grady and Laurie Walters, among others. He began his career at Chatsworth High School with a drama...
IndieWire

Paul Mescal Set to Star in Ridley Scott’s ‘Gladiator’ Sequel

Are you not entertained? Paul Mescal is in talks to lead “Gladiator 2,” helmed by original director Ridley Scott, a source confirmed to IndieWire. After Scott revealed that the sequel to the Oscar-winning 2000 film will take place 20 years later, with Mescal’s role as part of the next generation of the ruling Roman family. The estimated era for the film is 200 B.C.E. The “Aftersun” actor is set to star as lead character Lucius, the nephew of since-deceased Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix) who was killed by Russell Crowe’s Maximus. Lucius is the son of Lucilla (Connie Nielsen) and grandson of Marcus Aurelius. “Gladiator 2”...
People

Whoopi Goldberg Pleads with Maggie Smith to Return for Sister Act 3: 'I'm Holding the Part'

"We don't want to do it without you, Maggie," Whoopi Goldberg said as she made a public plea for her Sister Act costar Maggie Smith to reprise her role in a third installment of the film Whoopi Goldberg used her recent spot on British morning television to shout out an old friend. The EGOT winner, 67, made a public plea to British audiences while appearing Friday on the Loose Women talk show, where she revealed that she's waiting on one more original Sister Act costar to return before rounding out the trilogy...
IndieWire

‘My Beautiful Laundrette’ Writer Hanif Kureishi Suffers Dangerous Fall: ‘I Woke Up in a Pool of Blood’

Hanif Kureishi, the Oscar-nominated screenwriter best known for penning the Daniel Day-Lewis romance “My Beautiful Laundrette,” suffered a potentially catastrophic fall that could prevent him from working again. In a Twitter thread on Friday, the actor detailed the dangerous accident that took place in his apartment in Rome over the winter holidays. “I should like you to know that on Boxing Day, in Rome, after taking a comfortable walk to the Piazza del Popolo, followed by a stroll through the Villa Borghese, and then back to the apartment, I had a fall,” Kureishi wrote. “I had just seen Mo Salah score...
IndieWire

‘Nothing Is at the Forefront, Everything Is Hidden’: Directing, Editing, and Scoring ‘Decision to Leave’ for Maximum Mystery

Writer-director Park Chan-wook has long been a favorite of cinephiles thanks to the combination of meticulously controlled craft and boundary-busting shock value in films like “Oldboy,” “Lady Vengeance,” and “Thirst.” With his Best International Feature–shortlisted romantic thriller “Decision to Leave,” however, the auteur leaves his penchant for taboo-breaking behind in favor of a subtler approach that paradoxically yields his boldest and most original film yet. The story of a detective (Park Hae-il) who falls deeply and tragically in love with a murder suspect (Tang Wei), “Decision to Leave” is a hypnotic reverie of longing, obsession, and regret in which the...
IndieWire

Hugh Jackman: Bryan Singer’s Behavior on ‘X-Men’ Films ‘Would Not Happen Now’

Bryan Singer is one of the primary architects of the modern age of superhero films, between his first two “X-Men” films in 2000 and 2003 as well as “Days of Future Past” and “Apocalypse” in 2014 and 2016. Those original two films also transformed Hugh Jackman, then mostly known for his work in theater, into an A-list film star through his portrayal of iconic superhero Wolverine. But since the release of those films, Singer has faced multiple accusations of sexual misconduct, as well as allegations from stars like Halle Berry and Jennifer Lawrence of volatile on-set behavior. In a new interview...
IndieWire

‘M3GAN’: James Wan and Jason Blum on Bringing Their Lifelong Love of Creepy Dolls Into the Age of AI

How did Jason Blum know that “M3GAN” would become a viral sensation? The answer is simple: The horror hitmaker has learned to never say no when James Wan comes calling with an idea about a scary little doll. “I am very familiar with James’ love of creepy dolls,” Blum said with a laugh during a recent interview with IndieWire. “So when he said he had another idea for a creepy doll, I was very intrigued before we even read the script.” Blum’s blind confidence in the project was certainly understandable. Over the past two decades, Wan has established himself as Hollywood’s top...
IndieWire

The 15 Best Episodes of ‘Frasier’

Hey baby, do you hear the blues a-calling? We do! It’s been 30 years, but we still can’t get enough of “Frasier.” Luckily for us, there’s more “Frasier” on the horizon! Not many could have predicted that a “Cheers” spinoff about a lovably pompous psychiatrist unable to take his own advice would have been such a success, but it works, and more than that, it’s magic. Part of the sitcom’s charm is that Frasier, as played by Kelsey Grammer, is routinely fallible. He’s pretentious, nitpicky, and status-obsessed, so we love to see him fall on his face. The character was made...
IndieWire

‘Fosse/Verdon’ Inspired Steven Spielberg to Cast Michelle Williams in ‘The Fabelmans’

A lead role in a new Steven Spielberg movie is always going to be a coveted job in Hollywood. But the casting process for his latest work, “The Fabelmans,” was a particularly high stakes affair, given that the legendary director was looking for actors to embody his own family in the most personal film of his career. A new story in the New York Times sheds light on the events that led Spielberg to cast Michelle Williams as Mitzi Fabelman, a thinly-veiled version of his mother. The three-time Oscar winner, who previously praised Williams’ work in “Blue Valentine,” said that he...
Variety

Variety Announces FYC Fest: The Shortlist With Selena Gomez, Alejandro G. Iñárritu and More Airing Jan. 11

Variety announced today its second annual FYC Fest: The Shortlist, a virtual event featuring 13 panels with the top contending filmmakers and artisans that were shortlisted by the Academy in the documentary film, international film, song, hair and makeup, animated short, live-action short film and visual effects categories. Each conversation will last for 15 minutes and be moderated by a Variety editor. Conversations include: Colm Bairéad, director and writer of “The Quiet Girl” Edward Berger, director, producer and writer of Netflix’s “All Quiet on the Western Front” Jason Billington, VFX supervisor of Amazon Films’ “Thirteen Lives” Sofia Carson, performer and Diane Warren, songwriter of “Applause” from...
IndieWire

Brad Pitt Can Relate to ‘Babylon’ Character: ‘Melancholy May Be My Natural Way of Being’

Brad Pitt is voicing his weariness of Hollywood while promoting the epic period piece “Babylon.” The sweeping 1920s-set drama stars Pitt as an aging silent film star in Damien Chazelle’s latest star-studded Oscar contender, with Margot Robbie and Diego Calva also leading the ensemble cast. Pitt admitted that his character, Jack, hits a little closer to home in his current view on the world. “Sadly enough, that melancholy may be my natural mode of being, some congenital melancholy,” Pitt said in a W Magazine cover story. “But no, I think there’s a weariness that takes over with the character as he moves...
IndieWire

Final ‘Stranger Things’ Season Will Have One of the Most Expensive TV Casts Ever — Report

“Stranger Things” has always been a pricy series, with the most recent season last year reportedly totaling a $30 million budget per episode. And although filming for the fifth and final installment has yet to happen, that number will probably increase, thanks in part to the cast’s salaries. According to a new report from Puck News — a media startup founded by former reporters at outlets like The Hollywood Reporter, CNN, and The Atlantic — the cast of “Stranger Things” closed their deals for the salaries of the fifth and final season. And while the total salaries of the cast for...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IndieWire

Owen Roizman, Oscar Nominated ‘French Connection’ and ‘The Exorcist’ Cinematographer, Dead at 86

Owen Roizman, the Oscar-nominated cinematographer who helped shape the aesthetic of 1970s American cinema through his collaborations with William Friedkin and Sidney Lumet, has died at the age of 86. The news was announced by the American Society of Cinematographers on its official social media channels. Born in Brooklyn in 1936, Roizman was drawn to cameras from a young age. His father was a camera operator for news broadcasts, and Roizman began working in a camera rental store as a teenager before making his feature film debut as a cinematographer on Bill Gunn’s “Stop!” in 1970. His 1970s filmography included some of...
IndieWire

At Palm Springs’ Annual Film Awards Gala, the Starriest Season (and Its Biggest Names) Is Back

After years of pandemic-necessary calendar shifts, outright cancellations, and toned-down events, awards season is back in full force. One dependably early season event that just made its triumphant return, more or less in business-as-usual mode: the Palm Springs International Film Festival’s annual Film Awards Gala. Launching even before the Golden Globes (and following both the Gothams and the NYFCC gala), the annual event has long been considered as a friendly space for Oscar nomination frontrunners to work out their skills giving an acceptance speech in front of a large audience at the Palm Springs Convention Center — an audience that just so...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
IndieWire

Mike Nichols Warned Iñárritu Not to Film ‘Birdman’ as a One-Shot Take: ‘You Are Running to Disaster’

Alejandro González Iñárritu had hopes of “Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)” soaring through one long continuous shot. Yet famed director Mike Nichols talked Iñárritu out of flying too high with his lofty ambitions. Ahead of the filming 2014 dark comedy, which went on to win the Academy Award for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Cinematography, writer-director Iñárritu sought advice from “The Graduate” helmer Nichols. The film follows an aging actor (Michael Keaton) who seeks to revamp his career on Broadway. Emma Stone, Naomi Watts, and Edward Norton also star. “Two weeks before we start shooting, I...
IndieWire

IndieWire

25K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy