GUILFORD, Conn. — The Connecticut State Police and the Guilford Police Department are warning residents of a new phone scam where the fraudsters spoof their main numbers. Troop C and Guilford police said on Facebook they’ve received numerous complaints from residents who said they’ve received phone calls showing the departments’ main number in their caller ID. The person on the line then says you have an arrest warrant and demands money and bank information over the phone to “take care of it.”

GUILFORD, CT ・ 4 HOURS AGO