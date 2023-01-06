ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Hartford, CT

Comments / 9

Jack Cohen
3d ago

Keep handing out slap on the wrists. Don’t ask why the prisons are full. These people are still being born

Reply(1)
6
Ham
2d ago

Its a freaking lexus not a bmw. These reporters can't write and they make too many mistakes. Ya might as well hire my 8yr step son

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 61

Missing 72-year-old East Hartford man found

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — Police have located the man with dementia who had not returned home since he went for a walk on Saturday. The 72-year-old was reported missing by family members and was found in Newington on Sunday after a lengthy investigation. The family said he left his...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

Police warn of scammers pretending to be officers on calls

GUILFORD, Conn. — The Connecticut State Police and the Guilford Police Department are warning residents of a new phone scam where the fraudsters spoof their main numbers. Troop C and Guilford police said on Facebook they’ve received numerous complaints from residents who said they’ve received phone calls showing the departments’ main number in their caller ID. The person on the line then says you have an arrest warrant and demands money and bank information over the phone to “take care of it.”
GUILFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Police find missing East Hartford man with dementia

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - UPDATE: Police say Robert Abrom has been found. Police say they are looking for a 72-year-old man who left his East Hartford home on Saturday. Robert Abrom left his home around 1:00 pm to go for a walk, police say. His family reported him missing...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Norwich police investigating apartment fire

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — Norwich authorities are investigating an apartment fire that damaged a building earlier this week. Crews were called at about 8 p.m. Wednesday to 112 Norwich Avenue for the fire, according to police. Six other fire departments were called in to help due to the fire’s size and how quickly it spread. […]
NORWICH, CT
WTNH

1 seriously hurt in West Hartford head-on collision

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — One person was seriously injured after a head-on collision on Garfield Road & Boulevard in West Hartford Friday night, according to police. West Hartford police said at least one person suffered serious injuries and was transported to the hospital. Police said the roadway is closed from Ridgewood Road to Fairlee […]
WEST HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

1 dead in Westbrook crash on I-95

WESTBROOK, Conn. — A Rhode Island man has died after his car went airborne off Interstate 95 and landed on the off-ramp. State police responded to the one-car crash in Westbrook at 4:09 a.m. Saturday. A Ford Taurus was traveling North on I-95 near Exit 65 when it went...
WESTBROOK, CT
Eyewitness News

Police: West Haven man shot and killed near New Haven Inn

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Police say a West Haven man was shot and killed near the New Haven Inn Friday night. The shooting happened just before 8:00 pm on Pond Lily Ave. in New Haven. Police say they received a call reporting a person shot between Valley Street and...
NEW HAVEN, CT
darientimes.com

Thief filmed stealing package from East Haven home, police say

EAST HAVEN — Police are asking for help identifying a person who was caught on camera allegedly stealing a package delivered to a local home. In a 26-second video of the incident shared on Facebook Friday afternoon, the thief is depicted as a passenger in a white Toyota Corolla, police said. The car pulls into the driveway of a tan house with blue shutters and solar panels on the roof.
EAST HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Troopers Warn Residents of Phone Scam

Troopers from Connecticut State Police are warning residents about a scam where the fraudsters spoof the Troop's phone number. According to state police, their Troop's phone number will show up on the caller ID and the fraudster will say you have an arrest warrant. After that, they will demand money and bank information over the phone to "take care of it."
CONNECTICUT STATE
Daily Voice

Second Person Dies After 4 Found Shot In Car In Hamden

A second person has died after Connecticut State Police found four people shot in a vehicle. The incident took place in New Haven County around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1 on Route 15 in Hamden. According to Connecticut State Police, troopers responded to a report of several people in...
HAMDEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

1 Dead After Shooting at New Haven Inn

One person has died after a shooting at the New Haven Inn on Friday night. Officers received a ShotSpotter alert of gunfire and a call about someone shot at the motel on Pond Lily Avenue shortly before 8 p.m. According to police, officers at the scene found 41-year-old Charles Miller,...
NEW HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

FOX 61

Hartford, CT
23K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Hartford local news

 https://www.fox61.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy