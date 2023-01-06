Read full article on original website
Driver Injured In East Windsor Shooting After Leaving Hartford Night Club
Police asked the public for information after a victim was shot multiple times while driving in Connecticut. Troopers in Hartford County received a report of shots fired on I-91 northbound in East Windsor near Exit 44 at about 2 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, Connecticut State Police reported. The victim...
Missing 72-year-old East Hartford man found
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — Police have located the man with dementia who had not returned home since he went for a walk on Saturday. The 72-year-old was reported missing by family members and was found in Newington on Sunday after a lengthy investigation. The family said he left his...
Police warn of scammers pretending to be officers on calls
GUILFORD, Conn. — The Connecticut State Police and the Guilford Police Department are warning residents of a new phone scam where the fraudsters spoof their main numbers. Troop C and Guilford police said on Facebook they’ve received numerous complaints from residents who said they’ve received phone calls showing the departments’ main number in their caller ID. The person on the line then says you have an arrest warrant and demands money and bank information over the phone to “take care of it.”
35-Year-Old Driver Dies After Car Strikes I-95 Exit Sign In Westbrook, Overturns
A 35-year-old man died after his car struck a sign on I-95 in Connecticut and overturned. The crash happened in the Middlesex County town of Westbrook at about 4:10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, Connecticut State Police reported. A 2003 Ford Taurus was northbound on I-95 when it went off...
Eyewitness News
Police find missing East Hartford man with dementia
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - UPDATE: Police say Robert Abrom has been found. Police say they are looking for a 72-year-old man who left his East Hartford home on Saturday. Robert Abrom left his home around 1:00 pm to go for a walk, police say. His family reported him missing...
Driver shot on I-91 in East Windsor, hospitalized: Police
EAST WINDSOR, Conn. — A driver is recovering after being shot multiple times while driving on Interstate 91 north in East Windsor overnight Saturday. State Police Troop H was called to a 911 report of shots fired on I-91 north near Exit 44 around 2 a.m. Saturday. The victim...
VIDEO: East Haven officer shoots at wanted man after chasing suspect across I-95 in Milford
The Office of the Inspector General is investigating and released a preliminary report that includes body camera footage—not just of the shooting, but the first attempt to take Nicholas Gambardella, 27, into custody.
Norwich police investigating apartment fire
NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — Norwich authorities are investigating an apartment fire that damaged a building earlier this week. Crews were called at about 8 p.m. Wednesday to 112 Norwich Avenue for the fire, according to police. Six other fire departments were called in to help due to the fire’s size and how quickly it spread. […]
1 seriously hurt in West Hartford head-on collision
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — One person was seriously injured after a head-on collision on Garfield Road & Boulevard in West Hartford Friday night, according to police. West Hartford police said at least one person suffered serious injuries and was transported to the hospital. Police said the roadway is closed from Ridgewood Road to Fairlee […]
Windsor Locks Fire Department truck struck by SUV, taken out of service
WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — A Windsor Locks Fire Department fire truck is out of commission after it was struck by a vehicle last Wednesday, officials said. The crash happened as fire crews were at the scene of a rollover crash on Interstate 91 just after 3:30 a.m. According to...
Tractor-trailer rollover causes fuel spill on I-91 in Enfield: State police
ENFIELD, Conn. — Crews are cleaning up after a tractor-trailer rollover early Monday caused a fuel spill on Interstate 91 in Enfield. State police said they were notified of the crash around 9:10 a.m. The crash happened on the northbound side of the highway by exit 47E. According to...
NBC Connecticut
Person in Vehicle on I-91 North in East Windsor Struck by Multiple Bullets: CSP
A person is injured after getting shot multiple times while inside of a vehicle on Interstate 91 north in East Windsor on Saturday. Troopers received 911 calls of shots fired on I-91 north near exit 44 around 2 a.m. According to investigators, the victim was driving a white 2019 Honda...
1 dead in Westbrook crash on I-95
WESTBROOK, Conn. — A Rhode Island man has died after his car went airborne off Interstate 95 and landed on the off-ramp. State police responded to the one-car crash in Westbrook at 4:09 a.m. Saturday. A Ford Taurus was traveling North on I-95 near Exit 65 when it went...
Eyewitness News
Police: West Haven man shot and killed near New Haven Inn
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Police say a West Haven man was shot and killed near the New Haven Inn Friday night. The shooting happened just before 8:00 pm on Pond Lily Ave. in New Haven. Police say they received a call reporting a person shot between Valley Street and...
darientimes.com
Thief filmed stealing package from East Haven home, police say
EAST HAVEN — Police are asking for help identifying a person who was caught on camera allegedly stealing a package delivered to a local home. In a 26-second video of the incident shared on Facebook Friday afternoon, the thief is depicted as a passenger in a white Toyota Corolla, police said. The car pulls into the driveway of a tan house with blue shutters and solar panels on the roof.
NBC Connecticut
Troopers Warn Residents of Phone Scam
Troopers from Connecticut State Police are warning residents about a scam where the fraudsters spoof the Troop's phone number. According to state police, their Troop's phone number will show up on the caller ID and the fraudster will say you have an arrest warrant. After that, they will demand money and bank information over the phone to "take care of it."
Second Person Dies After 4 Found Shot In Car In Hamden
A second person has died after Connecticut State Police found four people shot in a vehicle. The incident took place in New Haven County around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1 on Route 15 in Hamden. According to Connecticut State Police, troopers responded to a report of several people in...
NBC Connecticut
1 Dead After Shooting at New Haven Inn
One person has died after a shooting at the New Haven Inn on Friday night. Officers received a ShotSpotter alert of gunfire and a call about someone shot at the motel on Pond Lily Avenue shortly before 8 p.m. According to police, officers at the scene found 41-year-old Charles Miller,...
Vernon man faces charge of enticing a minor
Members were holding Gregory Yount, 58, until police arrived. They provided police with several binders containing text messages between Yount and a fictitious 13-year old female, created by the organization.
darientimes.com
Suspected Walmart thieves threatened to shoot security guard in East Windsor, police say
EAST WINDSOR — Police say they're looking for two suspected thieves who threatened to shoot a security worker Thursday at Walmart. East Windsor police also on the lookout for the getaway car, a dark red Honda Civic. The theft happened early Thursday evening at the Walmart Supercenter, 44 Prospect...
