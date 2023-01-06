ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood Township, NJ

The Scariest Diner in New Jersey with Scary Good Food You Need to Try!

Scary good food in New Jersey's "scariest" diner! Wow, this sounds intriguing, doesn't it? I stumbled across this story from Only In Your State and wanted to share it with you at home. Diners are always a great topic and delicious food. Personally, I always enjoy a good "diner" meal. I love the food and the atmosphere of a good Jersey diner. Along with a good cup of "diner" coffee.
Here Is Where You Should Go To Experience New Jersey’s Best Road Trip

If you are looking for an amazing, iconic road trip, experts say you don't have to cross a border. There is an iconic road trip you have to take right here in New Jersey. Now, we don't often consider the words "joy" and "driving" very compatible here in the Garden State. As a matter of fact, those two words hardly ever find themselves in the same sentence, unless of course there is a "once I stopped" in the middle of them.
This Is Why New Jersey Is Obsessed With Guy Fieri

So what is Guy Fieri’s secret sauce? New Jersey is literally obsessed with him. I’ve seen the proof. All we have to do is write about him and our ratings go through the roof. So I did a deep dive into who the hell this Guy really is to figure out why we all want to be his BFF.
This is New Jersey’s most depressing highway

There are stretches of roads around New Jersey that look like the land that time forgot. Some manage to carry it off with a bit of charm and nostalgia. Others look like time not only forgot about it but abandoned it, too. The White Horse and Black Horse pikes used...
Amazing! The World’s Largest Lightbulb is Located Right Here in New Jersey

I have lived in New Jersey my whole life and I did not know that the world's largest lightbulb is located here. To be honest, I really didn't think about the world's largest lightbulb, but once it came to my attention I had to know more. I think anytime we hear about things labeled "world's largest" we have a curiosity to see what it is, even lightbulbs. So let's shed some light on the subject lol yes I did just type that.
Yum! Is This the Best “Sunday Gravy” in All of New Jersey?

So there is always a bit of debate as to what "Sunday Gravy" is called. Some would say "red sauce" while others might say "tomato sauce". In addition, maybe you call it pasta sauce or spaghetti sauce. No matter what you call it I think we can all agree that it is delicious. Does your family still do Sunday night dinner with maybe spaghetti and meatballs, topped off with Mom's "Sunday Gravy"? For me growing up it was more likely an Irish favorite like pot roast and potatoes on our Sunday night lol.
Is It Illegal to Record a Conversation in New Jersey?

Lately, I've been stuck in the Tik Tok vortex where the scroll goes on and on until that funny video appears telling you to chill and get some food or go to bed. For whatever reason, I've been getting a lot of videos that involve one person recording another person without their knowledge.
Top 5 donut shops in NJ

Who doesn't love donuts? If you really have a sweet tooth, you owe it to yourself to avoid the big chains and stop by one of New Jersey's best bakeries. Of course, every time I post a list like this I get - not quite 'hate mail' - but let's call it 'angry mail.
