‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ to kick off Broadway in the Basin

MIDLAND This weekend, the iconic musical phenomenon will be celebrating its 50th anniversary tour as “Jesus Christ Superstar” takes the stage at the Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center.

The performance will mark the start of the 2023 season of Broadway in the Basin and will take place at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 8.

“Jesus Christ Superstar” will be the first of five Broadway shows this spring.

Other shows this season include “My Fair Lady” (Feb. 15), “Hairspray” (March 6), “Anastasia” on April 2 and “Cats” on May 4.

“We’re excited about this season of Broadway in the Basin,” Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center General Manager Stephanie Rivas said. “I feel like it has great variety and great titles that our patrons are familiar with such as ‘Jesus Christ Superstar,’ ‘My Fair Lady,’ ‘Anastasia.’ We have some great titles that are good for the family but also just more traditional, heartfelt, Broadway shows. That was the goal, coming back strong, post COVID and giving our subscribers great Broadway shows to sink their teeth into.”

Originally staged by London’s Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre and helmed by acclaimed director Timothy Sheader and award-winning choreographer Drew McOnie, this production won the 2017 Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival.

Featuring award-winning music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice, “Jesus Christ Superstar” is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ as seen through the eyes of Judas. The well-known production features the score “I don’t Know How to Love Him,” “Gethesmane” and “Superstar.”

“It’s always great when we can have a show celebrating a milestone,” Rivas said. “That just shows the longevity of our production and just the value that you’re going to get with that production. Anniversary years are always special for Broadway tours. They elevate them in different ways and try to freshen them up some. It’ll be exciting to see what they bring for their anniversary production.”

This will also mark the first time that “Jesus Christ Superstar” will be performed at the Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center.

“We’re very excited about that,” Rivas said. “It’s a great title, one that traditional Broadway goers are familiar with. But it’s also a great one if you’re new to the Broadway theatrical production because it’s a story that most people understand but it’s told in such a wonderful, theatrical way.”

For more information about the show and where to purchase tickets, go to tinyurl.com/3nuv9utd.