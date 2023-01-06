Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
iBerkshires.com
Hoosac Valley Girls Battle Past Monson
CHESHIRE, Mass — In a low-scoring, defensive-oriented game with several turnovers, blocks and jump balls, the Hoosac Valley girls basketball team held on to its lead at home to beat Monson, 43-35. Ashlyn Lesure let the Hurricanes with 13 points with six made free throws, while Taylor Garabedian had 10. Maryn Cappiello, Gabby Billetz and Emma Meczywor each had five.
iBerkshires.com
Mauer Leads Lenox to Win at Mount Everett
SHEFFIELD, Mass. – Alivia Mauer scored 14 points, and the Lenox girls basketball team bounced back from its first loss of the season with a 61-53 win over Mount Everett on Friday night. Mauer hit four of the Millionaires’ nine 3-pointers to help Lenox rebound from Tuesday’s loss to...
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Girls Complete Sweep of Taconic
PITTSFIELD, Mass. – Jamie Duquette scored 23 points, and the Pittsfield girls basketball team used a pair of big runs to earn a 67-40 win over Taconic on Friday night. The Generals went on a 23-2 run in the first half to take a 25-8 lead midway through the second quarter.
247Sports
Boxford's Jermaine Wiggins Jr excited to return home, create football legacy with UMass
UMass head coach Don Brown has long been lauded for his ability to pull talented Massachusetts football players out of New England to spots like Michigan and Arizona with his abilty to connect and recruit kids from the Commonwealth he himself was born and raised in. One of those players that went across the country to play for Brown in the desert is now coming back home to suit up for him with the Olde State U, Boxford native Jermaine Wiggins Jr:
Holyoke St. Patrick’s colleen finalists selected for 2023
The 67th annual Holyoke St. Patrick’s colleen pageant was held at the Holyoke High School on Jan. 7 with 10 contestants hoping to be one of the five finalists for the title of 2023 Grand Colleen. The 10 contestants included Mara M. Downi,e of Holyoke, Ellie R. Westcott, of...
iBerkshires.com
Mount Greylock School Committee Considers Pause
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Mount Greylock Regional School Committee on Thursday discussed hitting the pause button on a project to build an eight-lane running track and multi-sport grass athletic field. The idea was floated as a way to give the district time to secure financing for the project, which...
iBerkshires.com
Clark Art Art Making Activity for Preschoolers
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — On Saturday, Jan. 14 at 10 am, the Clark Art Institute's Start with Art series returns. January's free event is themed to storytelling. Designed for preschoolers, Start with Art offers themed talks, gallery guides, and art-making activities. This program is best suited for three- to six-year-olds and their caregivers.
MA Residents (and beyond) Have a Shot at Winning $25,000 on Feb. 25
It's that time of year when residents all throughout Massachusetts and beyond have a shot at winning $25,000 all going toward a good cause. Every year in southern Berkshire County, the Kiwanis Club of Sheffield hosts their annual scholarship raffle. Now in its 23rd year, the raffle is a way for the club to raise money for scholarships for local youth throughout the southern Berkshires. Many scholarships have been given away over the years thanks in part to the annual scholarship raffle.
MassLive.com
School enrollment: Number of students in public schools drops as parents turned to home-schooling, private schools during pandemic
Before Principal Samuel Karlin’s students moved into a new school building in the fall of 2010, Chicopee was forced to build a four-classroom addition because there wasn’t enough room for all the children. A dozen years later, enrollment has declined so much at Chicopee’s Belcher School two of...
Greenfield Community College former downtown campus sold
GREENFIELD — Greenfield Community College Foundation sold the college’s former downtown campus center for $700,000 at the end of December. The sale was recorded Dec. 29 at the Franklin County Registry of Deeds. The college moved the remaining services and staff to its main campus a few miles...
nerej.com
Pennrose celebrates the opening of 60-unit Julia Bancroft Apartments in Auburn, MA
Auburn, MA Pennrose, the town of Auburn, and local officials celebrated the grand opening of Julia Bancroft Apartments, the historic rehabilitation of the 1920s-era school building into a 60-unit mixed-income housing community for seniors 62 and older. Located at 3 Vinal St., the rehabilitation included the renovation of the historic school, demolition of later built additions, and the construction of a new, four-story building.
Beaten by a mile: Hardwick voters soundly reject proposed horse breeding/racing facility
HARDWICK — Residents here Saturday handily rejected the controversial pitch for a horse breeding, retirement and racing facility at Great Meadowbrook Farm. With nearly 60% of registered voters turning out, a referendum vote on the racing aspect of the project failed 830 votes to 312 votes, according to an unofficial tally released shortly after...
iBerkshires.com
BCC and BRPC Offer Free 'Choke Saver' Training Certification
PITTSFIELD, Mass. —Berkshire Community College (BCC) and Berkshire Regional Planning Commission (BRPC) will offer a free Choke Saver Training class offered on various dates in several locations throughout Berkshire County. The 75-minute class provides participants with a two-year certification. Local businesses, such as restaurants, that are required to have...
Top 10 Private and Public High Schools in the Nation Include 5 in New England
When it comes to education and the rankings of schools, colleges, and universities, it grabs most of our attention. The majority of us have at least one connection to a school, if not several, so if you're like me, it's always fun, interesting, and dare I say educational to see where schools land in rankings.
stcc.edu
STCC alumni, now married, make an impact on community
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – When he decided to go to Springfield Technical Community College, Vilenti Tulloch had no idea how his choice would transform his life in so many ways. At STCC, he met another student named Yeselie Mascaro, who tutored him. They became not only study partners, but close friends and today are married with three children.
UMass Memorial calls off planned merger with Heywood Hospital in Gardner
UMass Memorial Health and Heywood Hospital in Gardner have called off their merger eight months after signing a letter of intent for the two Central Massachusetts entities to join. UMass Memorial President and CEO Eric Dickson told employees in a memo on Thursday that the two sides have worked to...
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Expands Online Permitting for Various Licenses
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The city of Pittsfield's online permitting system has now been expanded to include various licenses, allowing for a more streamlined user experience. The following Licensing Board permit applications include:. • One Day Alcohol. • One Day Wine & Malt. • One Day Entertainment. • One Day...
'Bad timing' ends proposed merger of UMass Memorial Health and Heywood Healthcare
WORCESTER — "Bad timing" is to blame for why a proposed merger between UMass Memorial Health and Heywood Healthcare in Gardner is off the table, a Heywood spokeswoman said Friday. “Both parties were in different positions when we initially began discussions,” Dawn Casavant, Heywood vice president of external affairs, said. “The timing just is not right. ...
theyankeexpress.com
Webster’s Anglo Fabrics area to undergo redevelopment
The former Anglo Fabrics buildings in Webster are soon to become the focus on a major redevelopment project. Yes, it’s really happening. The former Anglo Fabrics mill buildings are on the verge of a renaissance right here in Webster. After a major clean-up effort by former owner, Chris Robert, the properties were recently sold to an investment firm of local business partners from the greater Worcester area. The plans sound fascinating and will be a definite positive for the North Village section of the town.
iBerkshires.com
Cloudy Skies, Some Precipitation Later this Week
Berkshire County should stay out of the freezer this week with temperatures anticipated to be above 30 for the entire week. Today, Monday, Jan. 9, expect a high of 35 with cloudy skies. There will be similar weather conditions Tuesday but expect a low of 17 overnight, according to Accuweather.
