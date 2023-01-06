ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hadley, MA

iBerkshires.com

Hoosac Valley Girls Battle Past Monson

CHESHIRE, Mass — In a low-scoring, defensive-oriented game with several turnovers, blocks and jump balls, the Hoosac Valley girls basketball team held on to its lead at home to beat Monson, 43-35. Ashlyn Lesure let the Hurricanes with 13 points with six made free throws, while Taylor Garabedian had 10. Maryn Cappiello, Gabby Billetz and Emma Meczywor each had five.
CHESHIRE, MA
iBerkshires.com

Mauer Leads Lenox to Win at Mount Everett

SHEFFIELD, Mass. – Alivia Mauer scored 14 points, and the Lenox girls basketball team bounced back from its first loss of the season with a 61-53 win over Mount Everett on Friday night. Mauer hit four of the Millionaires’ nine 3-pointers to help Lenox rebound from Tuesday’s loss to...
LENOX, MA
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Girls Complete Sweep of Taconic

PITTSFIELD, Mass. – Jamie Duquette scored 23 points, and the Pittsfield girls basketball team used a pair of big runs to earn a 67-40 win over Taconic on Friday night. The Generals went on a 23-2 run in the first half to take a 25-8 lead midway through the second quarter.
PITTSFIELD, MA
247Sports

Boxford's Jermaine Wiggins Jr excited to return home, create football legacy with UMass

UMass head coach Don Brown has long been lauded for his ability to pull talented Massachusetts football players out of New England to spots like Michigan and Arizona with his abilty to connect and recruit kids from the Commonwealth he himself was born and raised in. One of those players that went across the country to play for Brown in the desert is now coming back home to suit up for him with the Olde State U, Boxford native Jermaine Wiggins Jr:
AMHERST, MA
iBerkshires.com

Mount Greylock School Committee Considers Pause

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Mount Greylock Regional School Committee on Thursday discussed hitting the pause button on a project to build an eight-lane running track and multi-sport grass athletic field. The idea was floated as a way to give the district time to secure financing for the project, which...
WILLIAMSTOWN, MA
iBerkshires.com

Clark Art Art Making Activity for Preschoolers

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — On Saturday, Jan. 14 at 10 am, the Clark Art Institute's Start with Art series returns. January's free event is themed to storytelling. Designed for preschoolers, Start with Art offers themed talks, gallery guides, and art-making activities. This program is best suited for three- to six-year-olds and their caregivers.
WILLIAMSTOWN, MA
WUPE

MA Residents (and beyond) Have a Shot at Winning $25,000 on Feb. 25

It's that time of year when residents all throughout Massachusetts and beyond have a shot at winning $25,000 all going toward a good cause. Every year in southern Berkshire County, the Kiwanis Club of Sheffield hosts their annual scholarship raffle. Now in its 23rd year, the raffle is a way for the club to raise money for scholarships for local youth throughout the southern Berkshires. Many scholarships have been given away over the years thanks in part to the annual scholarship raffle.
SHEFFIELD, MA
nerej.com

Pennrose celebrates the opening of 60-unit Julia Bancroft Apartments in Auburn, MA

Auburn, MA Pennrose, the town of Auburn, and local officials celebrated the grand opening of Julia Bancroft Apartments, the historic rehabilitation of the 1920s-era school building into a 60-unit mixed-income housing community for seniors 62 and older. Located at 3 Vinal St., the rehabilitation included the renovation of the historic school, demolition of later built additions, and the construction of a new, four-story building.
AUBURN, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Beaten by a mile: Hardwick voters soundly reject proposed horse breeding/racing facility

HARDWICK — Residents here Saturday handily rejected the controversial pitch for a horse breeding, retirement and racing facility at Great Meadowbrook Farm.  With nearly 60% of registered voters turning out, a referendum vote on the racing aspect of the project failed 830 votes to 312 votes, according to an unofficial tally released shortly after...
HARDWICK, MA
iBerkshires.com

BCC and BRPC Offer Free 'Choke Saver' Training Certification

PITTSFIELD, Mass. —Berkshire Community College (BCC) and Berkshire Regional Planning Commission (BRPC) will offer a free Choke Saver Training class offered on various dates in several locations throughout Berkshire County. The 75-minute class provides participants with a two-year certification. Local businesses, such as restaurants, that are required to have...
PITTSFIELD, MA
stcc.edu

STCC alumni, now married, make an impact on community

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – When he decided to go to Springfield Technical Community College, Vilenti Tulloch had no idea how his choice would transform his life in so many ways. At STCC, he met another student named Yeselie Mascaro, who tutored him. They became not only study partners, but close friends and today are married with three children.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Expands Online Permitting for Various Licenses

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The city of Pittsfield's online permitting system has now been expanded to include various licenses, allowing for a more streamlined user experience. The following Licensing Board permit applications include:. • One Day Alcohol. • One Day Wine & Malt. • One Day Entertainment. • One Day...
PITTSFIELD, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

'Bad timing' ends proposed merger of UMass Memorial Health and Heywood Healthcare

WORCESTER — "Bad timing" is to blame for why a proposed merger between UMass Memorial Health and Heywood Healthcare in Gardner is off the table, a Heywood spokeswoman said Friday.  “Both parties were in different positions when we initially began discussions,” Dawn Casavant, Heywood vice president of external affairs, said. “The timing just is not right.  ...
GARDNER, MA
theyankeexpress.com

Webster’s Anglo Fabrics area to undergo redevelopment

The former Anglo Fabrics buildings in Webster are soon to become the focus on a major redevelopment project. Yes, it’s really happening. The former Anglo Fabrics mill buildings are on the verge of a renaissance right here in Webster. After a major clean-up effort by former owner, Chris Robert, the properties were recently sold to an investment firm of local business partners from the greater Worcester area. The plans sound fascinating and will be a definite positive for the North Village section of the town.
WEBSTER, MA
iBerkshires.com

Cloudy Skies, Some Precipitation Later this Week

Berkshire County should stay out of the freezer this week with temperatures anticipated to be above 30 for the entire week. Today, Monday, Jan. 9, expect a high of 35 with cloudy skies. There will be similar weather conditions Tuesday but expect a low of 17 overnight, according to Accuweather.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA

Community Policy