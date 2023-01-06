Tia Mowry Puts Edgy Spin on Blazer & Leggings With Dr. Martens Combat Boots

Tia Mowry is continuing her sensational style streak in the new year.

On Thursday, the “Sister, Sister” star uploaded a mirror selfie on her Instagram Stories. Set to Drake’s “Teenage Fever,” the new image sees Mowry showcasing her winter wardrobe as she poses in the middle of a closet.

The “Family Reunion” actress put an edgy spin on a sophisticated style moment for the occasion. Mowry wore a sharp grey blazer that included structured shoulder pads, large lapels, buttons on the side of the bodice and side slant square pockets. She layered the piece over an orange satin top.

The entertainer complemented both pieces with fitted black pants. To amp up her look, Mowry accessorized with thin hoop earrings and a black Prada belt bag. She styled her hair in a high top knot bun and rounded out the look with soft glam and a nude lip.

When it came down to the shoes, Mowry tied her outfit together with Dr. Martens combat boots. Built on the iconic Dr. Martens air-cushioned sole and premium leather, the silhouette laces to the top and sits on a rugged outsole.

Originally designed to be worn by soldiers on the battlefield, combat boots are utilitarian footwear created for foot protection, ankle support and a gripping tread. Classically made of black leather, combat boots were adopted by counterculture movements in the 1980s and 1990s, like the goth, punk, grunge and heavy metal scenes.

Mowry’s shoe styles range from sleek to whimsical . The entertainer often wears strappy sandals for everyday occasions or nights out — plus sharp pointed-toe pumps from top brands Jessica Rich, Stuart Weitzman and Christian Louboutin — plus affordable brands Steve Madden and Topshop. Aside from heels, she’s also been spotted in Aperlai boots and Nike sneakers while off-duty over the years.

