ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dearborn, MI

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox2detroit.com

Detroit bicycle thief wanted

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are looking for a thief who stole a bicycle last week. Police said the suspect took the bike from 1450 Townsend on the east side around 12:45 p.m. Jan. 2. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-596-5700 or Crime Stoppers at...
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Attempted car thief with rifle eludes Madison Heights police in chase

A person with a rifle tried to steal a parked car early Tuesday, but fled in another vehicle and led police on a chase to the west side of Detroit, eluding officers. A resident in the 28000 block of Couzens called police about 5 a.m. to report a vehicle theft in progress, said Madison Heights police Lt. Kevin Barrett.
MADISON HEIGHTS, MI
13abc.com

TPD searches for suspects in double shooting Sunday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police are searching for suspects in a shooting that sent two people to the hospital Sunday afternoon in Toledo. The call came in just before 3:30 p.m. for a person shot on the 2000 block of Marlow Road in Toledo. Neighbors said they heard multiple gunshots. Police marked off several shell casings outside a home and down the street. The glass door to the house appeared shattered.
TOLEDO, OH
WANE-TV

Michigan man faces felony charge for armed robbery in Ohio

DEFIANCE, Ohio (WANE) – A man from Michigan was arrested and charged early Sunday in connection to an armed robbery at a gas station in Defiance. The Defiance County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an armed robbery just after 9:30 p.m. Saturday at a Stop and Go gas station. According to a release from the sheriff’s office, the suspect took an unknown amount of cash from the gas station and drove away from the scene.
DEFIANCE, OH
960 The Ref

4 arrested after teen injured in shooting outside Michigan high school

OAK PARK, Mich. — Four people were arrested after a teen was wounded during a shooting at a Michigan high school on Friday, school officials said. The shooting occurred at Oak Park High School, WDIV-TV reported. Police responded to the high school at about 9:10 p.m. EST after receiving several 911 calls about a shooting following a basketball game, WJBK-TV reported.
OAK PARK, MI
The Flint Journal

High-speed interstate chase ends in fatal crash in Dundee

MONROE COUNTY, MI -- A 46-year-old Ohio woman was killed in a fiery crash that crossed state lines Friday night, police said. At about 9:26 p.m. Jan. 6, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was informed by the Toledo Police Department that a vehicle chase was underway and heading toward the Michigan/Ohio border. A man driving a red 2007 Ford Fusion had refused to stop for police and a pursuit had traveled northbound on I-75 into the State of Michigan, according to a news release.
MONROE COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Detroit police seek man they say carjacked 2 people in 20 minutes

Detroit — Detroit police are seeking tips to identify a man who allegedly carjacked two people within 20 minutes on New Year's Day. The man approached a 24-year-old woman at about 4:30 a.m. Jan. 1 in the 18000 block of Dequindre, demanded her Jeep Cherokee and fled with the vehicle, according to a press release from the Detroit Police Department.
DETROIT, MI
WNEM

Sheriff’s office looking for woman connected to a larceny

VIENNA TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information on a woman wanted in connection with a larceny. The office said the larceny was from a 75-year-old woman shopping at the Vienna Township Walmart. If you have information, you can call 810-257-3422 and ask...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Police confirm body found in burned out building in August is missing Detroit barber

DETROIT – Detroit police have confirmed that the body found in a burned out building in August is David Woodger, a beloved Detroit barber, after DNA results came back. The Detroit Police Department confirmed to Local 4 on Saturday that a body found in a home on Goddard Street in Detroit back in August has been positively identified as David Woodger who was reported missing on July 26, 2022.
DETROIT, MI
candgnews.com

Police continue to search for leads in murders

MADISON HEIGHTS — Two separate killings that happened roughly a month apart during the holiday season remain unsolved, and authorities are asking the public for help solving each case. The more recent killing occurred just before Christmas, shortly after midnight on Dec. 20. The victim was a 36-year-old man...
MADISON HEIGHTS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy