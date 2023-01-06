Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major discount retail store chain expected to open another new location in Michigan soonKristen WaltersAnn Arbor, MI
Philadelphia Phillies Acquire All-Star In Major TradeOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
Detroit Tigers: Top 10 Prospects for 2023IBWAADetroit, MI
Authorities Find Classified Ad For Missing Detroit Woman And Fear She Is A Human Trafficking VictimThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
He Confessed To Twelve Murders And Told The Police He Was Hired By One Of Their Own. He Was Telling The TruthThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Related
fox2detroit.com
Police deploy stop sticks to catch fleeing Dodge Charger and arrest three suspects
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Reports of street racing in Detroit eventually led to the arrest of three people involved in a high speed chase with Michigan State Police over the weekend. The suspects were caught after the police department's chopper managed to track the fleeing Dodge Charger from...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit bicycle thief wanted
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are looking for a thief who stole a bicycle last week. Police said the suspect took the bike from 1450 Townsend on the east side around 12:45 p.m. Jan. 2. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-596-5700 or Crime Stoppers at...
The Oakland Press
Royal Oak police: Disorderly Ohio man repeatedly spits in Farmers Market, resists arrest, gets $25K cash bond; 4 men break into garage, steal dirt bikes, generator
An Ohio man was jailed on $25,000 cash bond after police say he repeatedly spit on the floor and at vendors at Farmers Market and resisted arrest. Police were called to the market about 11 a.m. Dec. 30 about a man creating a disturbance during an antique show. “He kept...
thesalinepost.com
Robbery at Saline Speedway, Suspects Flee at High Speed, Crash in Ann Arbor
Suspects are in the hospital and in jail and one may still be on the loose after a robbery of the Saline Speedway and a high-speed escape that resulted in a crash in Ann Arbor Sunday night. Here's what we've gleaned from scanner radio files. Saline Police began tailing a...
The Oakland Press
Attempted car thief with rifle eludes Madison Heights police in chase
A person with a rifle tried to steal a parked car early Tuesday, but fled in another vehicle and led police on a chase to the west side of Detroit, eluding officers. A resident in the 28000 block of Couzens called police about 5 a.m. to report a vehicle theft in progress, said Madison Heights police Lt. Kevin Barrett.
13abc.com
TPD searches for suspects in double shooting Sunday
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police are searching for suspects in a shooting that sent two people to the hospital Sunday afternoon in Toledo. The call came in just before 3:30 p.m. for a person shot on the 2000 block of Marlow Road in Toledo. Neighbors said they heard multiple gunshots. Police marked off several shell casings outside a home and down the street. The glass door to the house appeared shattered.
WANE-TV
Michigan man faces felony charge for armed robbery in Ohio
DEFIANCE, Ohio (WANE) – A man from Michigan was arrested and charged early Sunday in connection to an armed robbery at a gas station in Defiance. The Defiance County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an armed robbery just after 9:30 p.m. Saturday at a Stop and Go gas station. According to a release from the sheriff’s office, the suspect took an unknown amount of cash from the gas station and drove away from the scene.
fox2detroit.com
Body found in shallow grave in Detroit identified as woman missing since September
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Wayne County Medical Examiner says it has confirmed the identity of a woman who was found after a DTE discovered her hand sticking out of a shallow grave last week. Alyssa Itchue has been identified as the woman whose body was found by a utility...
4 arrested after teen injured in shooting outside Michigan high school
OAK PARK, Mich. — Four people were arrested after a teen was wounded during a shooting at a Michigan high school on Friday, school officials said. The shooting occurred at Oak Park High School, WDIV-TV reported. Police responded to the high school at about 9:10 p.m. EST after receiving several 911 calls about a shooting following a basketball game, WJBK-TV reported.
fox2detroit.com
Warren officer, civilian injured after crashing during police pursuit in Detroit
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Warren police pursuit of a stolen vehicle ended in a crash in Detroit. Officials said on Saturday, a Warren police officer observed a BMW in the area of 8 Mile & Dexter. Officers ran the plate and determined the vehicle had been stolen from...
High-speed interstate chase ends in fatal crash in Dundee
MONROE COUNTY, MI -- A 46-year-old Ohio woman was killed in a fiery crash that crossed state lines Friday night, police said. At about 9:26 p.m. Jan. 6, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was informed by the Toledo Police Department that a vehicle chase was underway and heading toward the Michigan/Ohio border. A man driving a red 2007 Ford Fusion had refused to stop for police and a pursuit had traveled northbound on I-75 into the State of Michigan, according to a news release.
Detroit News
Detroit police seek man they say carjacked 2 people in 20 minutes
Detroit — Detroit police are seeking tips to identify a man who allegedly carjacked two people within 20 minutes on New Year's Day. The man approached a 24-year-old woman at about 4:30 a.m. Jan. 1 in the 18000 block of Dequindre, demanded her Jeep Cherokee and fled with the vehicle, according to a press release from the Detroit Police Department.
Warren Police investigating after crash involving stolen car, police chase
A man has been arrested following a police chase involving a stolen vehicle, according to Warren police.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Dearborn police raid Detroit home in connection with shooting at undercover officers
DETROIT – Dearborn police officers have raided a home they believe is in connection to a shooting at undercover officers in Detroit. The incident occurred Thursday (Jan. 5) near Electric and Omaha streets. Sources told Local 4 that the raid is connected to shots fired earlier this week at...
UPDATE: $10K wheelchair belonging to Oak Park family returned
A $10K wheelchair used by an Oak Park that was previously reported as stolen has since been returned.
Drunk homeowner arrested over Downriver parking space dispute
Downriver police arrested one man after he allegedly drove home drunk to discover someone parked in a public space in front of his home – and used his SUV to push it out of the way.
WNEM
Sheriff’s office looking for woman connected to a larceny
VIENNA TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information on a woman wanted in connection with a larceny. The office said the larceny was from a 75-year-old woman shopping at the Vienna Township Walmart. If you have information, you can call 810-257-3422 and ask...
fox2detroit.com
David Woodger's death: Missing barber's body confirmed as remains found in burned home in August
DETROIT (FOX 2) - It took more than five months but authorities over the weekend identified remains found in a burned home in August as missing Detroit barber David Woodger. The 46-year-old barber and father of three was reported missing on July 21 when he never returned home after leaving his barber shop on 7 Mile Ryan and Mound.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police confirm body found in burned out building in August is missing Detroit barber
DETROIT – Detroit police have confirmed that the body found in a burned out building in August is David Woodger, a beloved Detroit barber, after DNA results came back. The Detroit Police Department confirmed to Local 4 on Saturday that a body found in a home on Goddard Street in Detroit back in August has been positively identified as David Woodger who was reported missing on July 26, 2022.
candgnews.com
Police continue to search for leads in murders
MADISON HEIGHTS — Two separate killings that happened roughly a month apart during the holiday season remain unsolved, and authorities are asking the public for help solving each case. The more recent killing occurred just before Christmas, shortly after midnight on Dec. 20. The victim was a 36-year-old man...
Comments / 9