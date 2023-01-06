ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hattiesburg, MS

Hattiesburg shooting suspect arrested in Gulfport

By Rachel Hernandez
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pNpE8_0k5llrWo00

HATTIESBURG, Miss. ( WHLT ) – A man wanted in connection to a shooting that happened in Hattiesburg in 2022 was arrested in Gulfport.

Hattiesburg police said a vehicle had been shot in the 300 block of Martin Luther King Avenue on November 7, 2022. No one was injured in the shooting.

Bond denied for man accused of double murder in Laurel

Antonio Levon Carter, 31, of Hattiesburg, was arrested in Gulfport on Thursday, January 5 in connection to the incident. He was charged with aggravated assault, being a felon in possession of a weapon and malicious mischief.

Police said he was brought back to Forrest County and booked into the Forrest County Jail.

