Hattiesburg shooting suspect arrested in Gulfport

HATTIESBURG, Miss. ( WHLT ) – A man wanted in connection to a shooting that happened in Hattiesburg in 2022 was arrested in Gulfport.

Hattiesburg police said a vehicle had been shot in the 300 block of Martin Luther King Avenue on November 7, 2022. No one was injured in the shooting.

Antonio Levon Carter, 31, of Hattiesburg, was arrested in Gulfport on Thursday, January 5 in connection to the incident. He was charged with aggravated assault, being a felon in possession of a weapon and malicious mischief.

Police said he was brought back to Forrest County and booked into the Forrest County Jail.

