BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you’re looking to make some gains and be physically fit but don’t have the luxury of a membership or an at-home gym, a pushup bar may be the perfect thing to help with a healthy routine. Pushup bars are easy to stow away and take up minimal space while in use. They can improve posture, increase core strength and build muscle by elevating your upper body.

10 HOURS AGO