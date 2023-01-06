A Brownstown man has been charged with 3 Felony Counts in Fayette County Court in connection with a burglary and theft at a Brownstown business. 35 year old Tyler J. Roe has been charged in Fayette County Court with Burglary, Theft and Criminal Damage to Property. Information in the burglary charge says that on or about July 31st of 2022 Roe is alleged to have committed the offense of burglary at The Cabin at 109 South 1st Street in Brownstown. The Burglary charge is a Class 2 Felony. The Theft charge says that Roe is alleged to have taken over $500 from The Cabin. The Theft charge is a Class 3 Felony. And, in the Criminal Damage to Property Charge it is alleged Roe caused over $500 in damage to The Cabin. The Criminal Damage to Property is a Class 4 Felony. Roe’s next court date was not available.

BROWNSTOWN, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO