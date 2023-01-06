Read full article on original website
wlds.com
Identity of Woman Who Perished in IL-104 Crash Near Pawnee Released
The Illinois State Police & Sangamon County Coroner’s Office have released more information about a 3-vehicle collision that took a Pawnee woman’s life yesterday in Southern Sangamon County. According to a State Police report, a 2014 Ford Explorer being driven by 33 year old Cassandra Prindle of Springfield...
Domestic altercation causes fire in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Battalion Chief Timothy May said the Decatur Fire Department responded to a fire caused by a domestic altercation on Sunday morning. Crews arrived on the scene at the 1100 block of E. Henderson Ave. around 5:00 a.m. They saw light smoke coming from the front door of the house. The fire […]
Evansville man dies in police custody, officers say
WAYNE COUNTY, Ill. (WEHT) — Illinois State Police say a 59-year-old man from Evansville died after he was taken into custody during a traffic stop. On January 4 shortly before midnight, an ISP trooper pulled over a car driving with one headlight on 100 North near Illinois 242 in Wayne County. Officers arrested Evansville resident […]
southernillinoisnow.com
Husband and wife arrested for rural Kell residential burglary
The Marion County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a husband and wife for a Thursday burglary at a rural Kell home. Sheriff Kevin Cripps says 33-year-old Marcus and 37-year-old Shannon Hicks of North Hamilton in Salem were arrested at their home Friday afternoon. Video evidence led to their identification and arrest.
WAND TV
Coroner identifies woman killed in three-vehicle crash on Route 104
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- Illinois State Police report one person is dead after a three vehicle crash on Illinois 104 ¼ mile east of Interstate 55. According to ISP, on January 5, at approximately 1:50 p.m., Cassandra Prindle, 33, of Springfield was traveling westbound on IL Route 104, ¼ mile east of I-55 near Pawnee, IL when for unknown reasons crossed the center line striking the vehicle of Fred Fleck, 20 of Sherman, IL.
foxillinois.com
1 dead after three-vehicle crash on Illinois Route 104
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — UPDATE:. The Sangamon County Coroner, Jim Allmon, can confirm the death of an individual involved in a motor vehicle collision on Route 104 near Interstate 55. A 42-year-old female from Pawnee was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the woman is being withheld...
UPDATE: Coroner identifies person who died in Rt. 104 crash, ISP releases more details
Update 2:25 p.m. SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Coroner has identified the person who died in the Route 104 car crash near Interstate 55 Thursday afternoon. Coroner Jim Allmon identified the victim as LaDonna Rude, 42, of Pawnee. She was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The preliminary findings of an […]
wlds.com
Pawnee Woman Dead in 3-Vehicle Crash on IL-104 in Southern Sangamon
One woman has died after a 3-vehicle collision on Illinois Route 104 in Sangamon County. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon confirmed the death of a 42 year old woman from Pawnee at the scene in the 3-car crash that involved a semi tractor trailer on Route 104 just east of Interstate 55 this afternoon.
kbsi23.com
Illinois State Police investigating in-custody death
WAYNE CITY, Ill. (KBSI) – The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Internal Investigation (DII) is investigating an in-custody death, which occurred in Wayne County. On Jan. 4, 2023, at approximately 11:58 p.m., an ISP trooper initiated a traffic stop of a vehicle traveling with one headlight on 100 North near Illinois 242, in Wayne County.
Effingham Radio
Louis Randolph “Randy” Hutmacher, 83
Louis Randolph “Randy” Hutmacher, 83, of Teutopolis, passed away at Carle Hospital in Urbana on Jan. 6, 2023. He was born on March 1, 1939 to Joseph and Rose (Hardiek) Hutmacher at their home in rural Teutopolis. His father died in a tractor accident when he was only two years old. He was also preceded in death by his mother and his sisters, Joann Horn and Mary Willenborg.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Saturday, January 7th, 2023
Salem Police have arrested a 38-year-old Salem man for possession of methamphetamine and felony retail theft. Clinton Nix of Mills Crossing Court was taken to the Marion County Jail on Friday night after an alleged shoplifting incident at the Salem Walmart store. Centralia Police have arrested a 52-year-old Central City...
Effingham Radio
Viola Evelyn Frey, 86
Viola Evelyn Frey, age 86, of Newton, passed away Friday, December 23, 2022, at Helia Healthcare of Newton, Illinois. Memorial services celebrating the life of Viola will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 14, 2023, at the First Baptist Church in Newton with Rev. Steve Willis officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service in the church. Cremation rites were accorded to Mrs. Frey. Crain Funeral Home, Newton is assisting the family.
Decatur Police Department arrest 16 offenders during ‘Drive Sober’ campaign
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department arrested 16 offenders during their holiday “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” enforcement campaign. The police department partnered with the Illinois Department of Transportation between Dec. 16 and Jan. 2, showing zero tolerance for impaired driving during that time. DPD officers issued 9 citations for speeding in […]
Effingham Radio
Still Time To Donate To The Illinois Deer Donation Program
Hunters still have time to donate to the program, as the 2022-2023 hunting season comes to an end on January 15! If you’re a shotgun or muzzleloader hunter in Clay, Coles, Crawford, Effingham, and Shelby counties and still have an extra tag to fill, take advantage of the late-winter season January 13-15, 2023.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Sunday, January 8th, 2023
Two people were brought to the Marion County Jail on Saturday. 18-year-old Jayden Acres of McKee Street in Centralia was arrested by Centralia Police for alleged domestic battery and endangering the life of a child. 23-year-old Kylee Pitts of Circle Drive in Salem was arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies...
wsiu.org
A southern Illinois man is accused of child grooming
A Hamilton County man has been arrested on a warrant for two counts of Child Grooming. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Department reports 28-year-old Garrett Biggerstaff of McLeansboro was served an arrest warrant Thursday. In September, the Benton Police Department received information from a juvenile claiming to be the target of...
WAND TV
Woman booked into Macon jail for stabbing in Warrensburg
WARRENSBURG, Ill. (WAND) - A 27-year-old woman was booked into the Macon County Jail for stabbing a person. Sara Gudenrath, 27, was booked into the Macon County Jail on Thursday morning for Attempted Murder and Aggravated Battery. During her bond hearing, the Macon County State's Attorney's Office told the court that Gudenrath had stabbed someone at least 3 times.
Stewardson man sentenced for attempted murder
SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A Stewardson man was sentenced on Thursday to 26 years in prison after he was found guilty in November of attempted murder. Chance Evans, 23, was sentenced for two crimes: attempted murder with a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. The latter crime carries a one-year sentence that […]
Effingham Radio
Effingham Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest
The following has been released by the Effingham Police Department on their Facebook Page:. On 01/04/23 at approximately 4 pm, Effingham Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with suspended registration on the corner of South Walnut Street and West Fayette Avenue. After a brief investigation, K9 Kona was deployed and alerted on the vehicle in which led to discovery of 11 grams of suspected methamphetamine and 23 capsules of suspected fentanyl.
Effingham Radio
Brownstown Man Charged With 3 Felony Counts
A Brownstown man has been charged with 3 Felony Counts in Fayette County Court in connection with a burglary and theft at a Brownstown business. 35 year old Tyler J. Roe has been charged in Fayette County Court with Burglary, Theft and Criminal Damage to Property. Information in the burglary charge says that on or about July 31st of 2022 Roe is alleged to have committed the offense of burglary at The Cabin at 109 South 1st Street in Brownstown. The Burglary charge is a Class 2 Felony. The Theft charge says that Roe is alleged to have taken over $500 from The Cabin. The Theft charge is a Class 3 Felony. And, in the Criminal Damage to Property Charge it is alleged Roe caused over $500 in damage to The Cabin. The Criminal Damage to Property is a Class 4 Felony. Roe’s next court date was not available.
