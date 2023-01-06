Read full article on original website
Related
Will a protectionist and divided Washington sink stock markets in 2023?
Will 2023 be another sad year for stock markets and will the global economy indeed be dealt severe blows?
Jack Ma, the billionaire founder of Alibaba who disappeared from public view in 2020, appears to resurface in Thailand as he prepares to give up control of his company
The Bangkok restaurant Jay Fai posted a picture of the elusive billionaire on Instagram just hours before he ceded control of the company he founded.
Russia is holding back on using its most advanced fighter jets over Ukraine because it's scared they'll get shot down, UK intel says
Russia's holding back because of worries about "reputational damage" if the combat jets are shot down over Ukraine, the British defense ministry said.
GOP prepares to battle itself over defense spending
Sequester chatter reemerges as Republicans debate Pentagon cuts.
Nearly 90% of people in one of China's most populous provinces infected with COVID: report
Almost 90% of residents in China's Henan province, the third most populous in China, were infected with COVID-19 as of Jan. 6, according to a Chinese official.
How the Paycheck Protection Program went from good intentions to a huge free-for-all
An NPR analysis of data released by the Small Business Administration shows the vast majority of Paycheck Protection Program loans have been forgiven, even though the program was rampant with fraud.
Comments / 0