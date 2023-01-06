Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
The 1901 Rains Brothers Building in Joplin, Missouri was destroyed by fire in 2012, but new buildings are going upCJ CoombsJoplin, MO
The 1883 Middle West Hotel now known as the Middle West Building in Webb City, Missouri is a well-preserved buildingCJ CoombsWebb City, MO
fourstateshomepage.com
Kickboxing classes in Webb City
WEBB CITY, Mo. — In a time of year when many people are setting health and wellness goals, some folks in Southwest Missouri are getting a head start. They’re working towards those goals at the “Webb City Fitness Kickboxing and Yoga.”. The facility offers several different fitness...
gladstonedispatch.com
Highest-paying management jobs in Springfield
Stacker compiled the highest paying management jobs in Springfield, MO using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KYTV
Mercy opens new primary care clinic
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Mercy is opening a new primary care clinic as the first part of a $20 million investment in the Springfield area. The new facility replaces the old one and has an additional 1,500 square feet of space. This additional space will accommodate additional healthcare providers to serve more patients. Leaders say they are excited to offer this new facility to the community.
fourstateshomepage.com
GMFS Lamar Mental Health Fair
We welcome Keli Selby and Jerod M. Morey for Lamar’s 1st Annual Mental Health Fair! About Our Kids, Inc. and the Barton County Ambulance District will be hosting our 1st Annual Mental Health Fair January 12 from 9a-6p. Find out more about this wonderful cause and event right here!
KYTV
Thousands of foster and adoptive families in the Ozarks forced to change healthcare providers
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Thousands of foster and adoptive families across the Ozarks are now forced to start from square one for health insurance. It comes after CoxHealth couldn’t reach an agreement with Centene, which provides the managed Medicaid plan Home State Health. Missouri recently required all hospitals to...
fourstateshomepage.com
Human remains identified in Colorado as former Joplin resident
KSNF/KODE — Officials confirm skeletal remains found in Colorado are those of a former Joplin man, who went missing back in 2021. Here is a link to our previous coverage of this case. Hikers in Colorado discovered the remains on September 25th of last year in the area of...
fourstateshomepage.com
79 nurses honored in Freeman Health System ceremony
JOPLIN, Mo. — Friday marked a very special milestone for several nurses at Freeman Health System. Seventy-nine nurses were honored for their genuine compassion and professionalism. Every month, nominations from patients and their loved ones are sent in – to truly thank a nurse who went above and beyond.
koamnewsnow.com
Missouri National Guard 294th Engineer Co. Fly out of Joplin Regional Airport
JOPLIN, Mo. — The Missouri National Guard 294th Engineer Company deployed from the Joplin Regional Airport on Thursday afternoon, January 5, 2023. A special deployment ceremony was held on Wednesday for families in Carthage at the High School. According to a press release, “The 294th Engineer Co. will deploy...
legalexaminer.com
Former Student Shares His Experience At Agapé Boarding School In Missouri
Andrew Breshears, former student of Agapé Boarding School, has narrated his experience during his stay in 2018, reported by Springfield News-Leader. Upon entering the Agapé Boarding School campus, he was welcomed by the grand entryway adorned with a cross and the scenic view of the Ozarks. Initially, it seemed like a peaceful environment, but upon arrival he was met with harsh regulations, including frequent chapel attendance and being forced to shave all the hair off his head. He was then moved into a dorm resembling a military barracks and forced to abide by a multitude of rules.
Where did they go? Story of a Springfield mom, teens who disappeared decades ago
Sherrill Levitt, 47, her daughter Suzanne, 19, and Stacy McCall, 18, went missing on June 7, 1992, without a trace from a home in Springfield. The women became known as "The Springfield Three."
fourstateshomepage.com
Grove voters to determine utility company’s future in area
GROVE, Okla. — Keeping the lights on is the focus of a ballot question in northeast Oklahoma next week. Voters in Grove will decide whether to extend the electric franchise for the Public Service Company of Oklahoma. PSC is currently in charge of the utility in Grove — and would get another 25 years of operations if voters support the question.
KYTV
Nixa leaders share when Republic Services will be caught up in city trash routes
NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - City officials in Nixa have been in contact with local Republic Services management to clarify when Nixa residents will get their trash picked up. According to a Facebook post, Nixa leaders were reassured by Republic Services that the company will be fully caught up on their Nixa routes by end of the day this Saturday, January 7.
See how many pothole complaints are filed in Missouri
Stacker investigated pothole complaints in Missouri using data from The Clunker Junker.
fourstateshomepage.com
Creating a “Glass Cactus”
JOPLIN, Mo. — Some also gathered in Joplin, today, to learn a form of art using a unique material. That gathering happened at ‘Spiva Center for the Arts’ inside the new ‘Harry M. Cornell Arts and Entertainment Complex’. Attendees created a model glass cactus. Jane...
KYTV
Springfield’s Eastgate Street to be extended past Division as part of economic growth incentive
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - This week the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission approved the funding of 28 local transportation projects using $75 million in budget stabilization funds under Governor Mike Parson’s Transportation Cost-Share Program. The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) and Missouri Department of Economic Development (DED) selected the projects with the goal of building partnerships with local entities to deliver road and bridge projects that have the greatest economic benefit to the state.
Sadly 2 Missouri Cities Make Most Violent List in U.S. for 2022
We are now getting numbers for 2022 as we start a new year, and Missouri lands not once but twice on a list of Most Violent Cities in the U.S. for 2022. Moneyinc ranked the top most violent cities in the U.S. and it's not great news for Missouri. Crimes rates rise each year and from city to city, data found that cities with high crime rates have higher unemployment and poor living condition. There's a lot of crime in Missouri, but two cities stand out.
fourstateshomepage.com
Joplin’s getting $4 million to help widen busy roadway
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission approved funding on Wednesday for Joplin area transportation projects. The Missouri General Assembly has appropriated $75 million for Governor Mike Parson’s Transportation Cost-Share Program to fund 28 local transportation projects in Missouri. The program matches up to fifty percent of construction contract costs for selected projects.
fourstateshomepage.com
Kansas legislators touch base on what they want to see in 2023
PITTSBURG, Kans. — Lawmakers in the Sunflower State head back to Topeka on Monday for the start of the 2023 legislative season. A couple of them spoke to business leaders and educators Friday in Pittsburg. For more than two decades the Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce has hosted a...
fourstateshomepage.com
Joplin school honors longtime, beloved volunteer on her retirement
JOPLIN, Mo. — A very special volunteer was honored by everyone from administrators to students this morning at Dover Hill Elementary in Joplin. “Let’s put it this way, I did anything I could do to help the teachers save some time,” said Joanne Wills, Retired Volunteer, Joplin Schools.
fourstateshomepage.com
Belly dancing classes in Webb City
WEBB CITY, Mo. — It was the first time a belly dance class was offered at “Webb City Fitness Kickboxing and Yoga.”. For some, it was their first time trying it out, while others had been doing it for a few years. Dance instructor Lacy Warfel demonstrated moves...
