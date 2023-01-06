Read full article on original website
Royal Oak police: Disorderly Ohio man repeatedly spits in Farmers Market, resists arrest, gets $25K cash bond; 4 men break into garage, steal dirt bikes, generator
An Ohio man was jailed on $25,000 cash bond after police say he repeatedly spit on the floor and at vendors at Farmers Market and resisted arrest. Police were called to the market about 11 a.m. Dec. 30 about a man creating a disturbance during an antique show. “He kept...
Body found in burned out house belong to missing Detroit barber, DNA confirms
Five months after human remains were reported in a burned out home in Detroit, DNA testing determined that the body is that of a well-known Detroit barber who went missing in late July.
Detroit bicycle thief wanted
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are looking for a thief who stole a bicycle last week. Police said the suspect took the bike from 1450 Townsend on the east side around 12:45 p.m. Jan. 2. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-596-5700 or Crime Stoppers at...
Body found in shallow grave in Detroit identified as woman missing since September
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Wayne County Medical Examiner says it has confirmed the identity of a woman who was found after a DTE discovered her hand sticking out of a shallow grave last week. Alyssa Itchue has been identified as the woman whose body was found by a utility...
Police deploy stop sticks to catch fleeing Dodge Charger and arrest three suspects
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Reports of street racing in Detroit eventually led to the arrest of three people involved in a high speed chase with Michigan State Police over the weekend. The suspects were caught after the police department's chopper managed to track the fleeing Dodge Charger from...
David Woodger's death: Missing barber's body confirmed as remains found in burned home in August
DETROIT (FOX 2) - It took more than five months but authorities over the weekend identified remains found in a burned home in August as missing Detroit barber David Woodger. The 46-year-old barber and father of three was reported missing on July 21 when he never returned home after leaving his barber shop on 7 Mile Ryan and Mound.
4 arrested after teen injured in shooting outside Michigan high school
OAK PARK, Mich. — Four people were arrested after a teen was wounded during a shooting at a Michigan high school on Friday, school officials said. The shooting occurred at Oak Park High School, WDIV-TV reported. Police responded to the high school at about 9:10 p.m. EST after receiving several 911 calls about a shooting following a basketball game, WJBK-TV reported.
Grieving mother suffers more anguish seeing manslaughter suspect free on bond
Mother grieving daughter's tragic death suffers more anguish seeing manslaughter suspect free on bond
21-year-old Detroit man charged in fatal shooting of his sister
(CBS DETROIT) - A 21-year-old Detroit man has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of his 25-year-old sister.Wayne County Prosecutor Kim Worthy charged Terry Allen Wyrembelski of Detroit with one count of premeditated first-degree murder after he fatally shot his sister, Jaclyn Wyrembelski.In addition to this, he was also charged with one count of assault with intent to murder and two counts of felony firearm. On Thursday, Dec. 29, at about 4:30 a.m. Detroit officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 3990 block of Beaconsfield Street.When they arrived at the scene, they found the victim in the home's living room with a gunshot wound to her head. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.Police say an argument between the defendant and the victim allegedly escalated, and the defendant fired a handgun at the victim, fatally wounding her.In addition to this, police say it is also alleged that Wyrembelski non-fatally shot a man that was in the home. He was arraigned and remanded to jail on Dec. 31. His probable cause conference is scheduled for Jan. 6.
Family says 17-year-old was killed in ambush orchestrated by girlfriend; wants shooter charged as adult
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The family of a teen murder victim wants stronger charges in the case - they say the suspect will be charged as a juvenile and are incensed that friends of the accused shooter are bragging about the murder on social media. The mother of 17-year-old Zachary...
21-year-old charged with killing woman, trying to murder another person in Detroit
DETROIT – A 21-year-old man has been charged with killing a woman and trying to murder another person in Detroit. UPDATE: 21-year-old man murdered sister, left her dead in living room of Detroit home, prosecutors say. Officials said the incident happened Dec. 29 in the 3900 block of Beaconsfield...
Drunk driver who killed 6-year-old sentenced to jail; victim's family says justice wasn't served
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Friday was an emotional day in court for the family of a 6-year-old boy killed in a drunk driving crash. The woman responsible is going to prison - but no amount of justice will ever bring this child back. "I am so overwhelmed I can’t speak,"...
Eastpointe woman facing murder charge after husband shot
EASTPOINTE — At press time, an Eastpointe woman was expected to be back in 38th District Court in Eastpointe after she allegedly murdered her husband with a firearm. Carletta Johnson, 42, is accused of shooting her husband in the back of the head following an argument in the early morning hours of Dec. 27.
Man discovered fatally shot inside burning vehicle on Detroit's west side, cops say
Officers are investigating the death of one man after he was discovered shot inside a burning vehicle on Saturday morning, Detroit police said.
Neighbors say suspect accused of raping teen was severely beaten by her family in Detroit
Neighbors said a bloody confrontation in their Detroit neighborhood occurred Tuesday evening after a man accused of sexually assaulting a teen girl was beaten by the victim’s angry family members.
Police: Baby recovered in alleged carjacking, kidnapping on Detroit's east side
A 9-month-old child has been recovered safely after an alleged carjacking and kidnapping incident Friday on the city's east side, Detroit Police Chief James White said. "The good news is we were able to recover the child," he told the media during a noon briefing on the corner of Maddelein and Rex avenues about a block from where the alleged incident happened and near Seven Mile Road and Morang Avenue. "The child is unharmed and being checked out by doctors and will be returned to family members or guardians momentarily."
Police confirm body found in burned out building in August is missing Detroit barber
DETROIT – Detroit police have confirmed that the body found in a burned out building in August is David Woodger, a beloved Detroit barber, after DNA results came back. The Detroit Police Department confirmed to Local 4 on Saturday that a body found in a home on Goddard Street in Detroit back in August has been positively identified as David Woodger who was reported missing on July 26, 2022.
3 arrested following report of 40 vehicles drag racing near Detroit
WAYNE COUNTY, MI – Three people were taken into custody early Sunday morning after leading police on a high-speed chase in the Detroit area. The three suspects, all of Jackson, were not immediately identified and remain lodged in the Detroit Detention Center with charges pending, Michigan State Police said.
Prosecutors: Detroit man who fired shot through undercover Dearborn officer's hoodie used police scanner during crime
Eshaun Blanding of Detroit is facing multiple charges, including the possession of a police scanner during a felony, for allegedly opening fire on undercover Dearborn police officers.
Warren officer, civilian injured after crashing during police pursuit in Detroit
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Warren police pursuit of a stolen vehicle ended in a crash in Detroit. Officials said on Saturday, a Warren police officer observed a BMW in the area of 8 Mile & Dexter. Officers ran the plate and determined the vehicle had been stolen from...
