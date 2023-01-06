ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox2detroit.com

Detroit bicycle thief wanted

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are looking for a thief who stole a bicycle last week. Police said the suspect took the bike from 1450 Townsend on the east side around 12:45 p.m. Jan. 2. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-596-5700 or Crime Stoppers at...
102.5 The Bone

4 arrested after teen injured in shooting outside Michigan high school

OAK PARK, Mich. — Four people were arrested after a teen was wounded during a shooting at a Michigan high school on Friday, school officials said. The shooting occurred at Oak Park High School, WDIV-TV reported. Police responded to the high school at about 9:10 p.m. EST after receiving several 911 calls about a shooting following a basketball game, WJBK-TV reported.
CBS Detroit

21-year-old Detroit man charged in fatal shooting of his sister

(CBS DETROIT) - A 21-year-old Detroit man has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of his 25-year-old sister.Wayne County Prosecutor Kim Worthy charged Terry Allen Wyrembelski of Detroit with one count of premeditated first-degree murder after he fatally shot his sister, Jaclyn Wyrembelski.In addition to this, he was also charged with one count of assault with intent to murder and two counts of felony firearm. On Thursday, Dec. 29, at about 4:30 a.m. Detroit officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 3990 block of Beaconsfield Street.When they arrived at the scene, they found the victim in the home's living room with a gunshot wound to her head. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.Police say an argument between the defendant and the victim allegedly escalated, and the defendant fired a handgun at the victim, fatally wounding her.In addition to this, police say it is also alleged that Wyrembelski non-fatally shot a man that was in the home. He was arraigned and remanded to jail on Dec. 31. His probable cause conference is scheduled for Jan. 6.
candgnews.com

Eastpointe woman facing murder charge after husband shot

EASTPOINTE — At press time, an Eastpointe woman was expected to be back in 38th District Court in Eastpointe after she allegedly murdered her husband with a firearm. Carletta Johnson, 42, is accused of shooting her husband in the back of the head following an argument in the early morning hours of Dec. 27.
Detroit News

Police: Baby recovered in alleged carjacking, kidnapping on Detroit's east side

A 9-month-old child has been recovered safely after an alleged carjacking and kidnapping incident Friday on the city's east side, Detroit Police Chief James White said. "The good news is we were able to recover the child," he told the media during a noon briefing on the corner of Maddelein and Rex avenues about a block from where the alleged incident happened and near Seven Mile Road and Morang Avenue. "The child is unharmed and being checked out by doctors and will be returned to family members or guardians momentarily."
ClickOnDetroit.com

Police confirm body found in burned out building in August is missing Detroit barber

DETROIT – Detroit police have confirmed that the body found in a burned out building in August is David Woodger, a beloved Detroit barber, after DNA results came back. The Detroit Police Department confirmed to Local 4 on Saturday that a body found in a home on Goddard Street in Detroit back in August has been positively identified as David Woodger who was reported missing on July 26, 2022.
