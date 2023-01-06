Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
WV governor selects new leader of School Building Authority
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia's governor has appointed a longtime educator to lead the state's School Building Authority. The office of Gov. Jim Justice said he has named Andy Neptune as executive director of the West Virginia School Building Authority.
WVNews
West Virginia flood committee hears issues with FEMA assistance denials
CHARLESTON — Lawmakers Sunday asked West Virginia’s emergency planners why the nation’s disaster recovery agency was starting to deny requests for flood recovery dollars. The Joint Legislative Committee on Flooding met Sunday afternoon on the first day of January legislative interim meetings proceeding the start of the...
WVNews
West Virginia Revenue officials: Tax collections no fluke
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Officials with the West Virginia Department of Revenue pushed back Monday against criticisms that record-breaking tax revenue surpluses are due to lowballing the revenue estimates that determine the annual state budget. Dave Hardy, cabinet secretary for the Department of Revenue, briefed members of the Joint Committee...
WVNews
US Marshals arrest wanted child molester with West Virginia ties in Indiana
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WV News) – In September 2021, the U.S. Marshals of the Southern District of West Virginia, the Cops United Felony Fugitive Enforcement Division (CUFFED) Task Force and the Florida/Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force were seeking the public’s help in locating alleged child molester Alain L. Forget. Forget was wanted out of Florida for the attempted lewd and lascivious molestation of a minor and the delivery of a controlled substance to a minor.
WVNews
TikTok, WeChat banned from state government devices in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — State workers in Ohio will be banned from using TikTok, WeChat and other Chinese-owned social media apps on state-issued devices over concerns that sensitive personal information and business data collected by those platforms may be shared with the Chinese government. The ban was one of...
WVNews
Maryland 80, Ohio St. 73
OHIO ST. (10-5) Sensabaugh 7-18 6-7 22, Sueing 8-13 3-4 21, Okpara 1-2 0-0 2, McNeil 2-4 2-2 8, Thornton 2-7 2-2 7, Likekele 1-3 0-0 2, Brown 1-3 0-0 3, Gayle 2-4 1-2 6, Holden 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 24-55 16-19 73.
WVNews
Snowmobiler search resumes after deadly Colorado avalanche
DENVER (AP) — Searchers resumed looking on Sunday for a snowmobiler missing in a Colorado mountain avalanche that killed another snowmobiler the day before. The man still missing probably didn't survive, Grand County Sheriff Brett Schroetlin told The Associated Press.
Comments / 0