ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg County, SC

Comments / 1

Kenneth Bruner
2d ago

Can anyone explain to me the ridiculous amount of pedestrians hit and killed in this state? And also the high number of trash people who leave the scene? Something is terribly wrong.

Reply
2
Related
WYFF4.com

Pedestrian killed in Upstate crash, coroner says

A pedestrian was killed in a crash, according to the Greenville County Coroner's Office. According to the coroner, the crash happened on Sunday, at about 6 p.m., on White Horse Road. The South Carolina Highway patrol said the pedestrian was attempting to the cross the road when they were struck...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Woman shot during reported road rage on I-85, deputies say

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. — A woman is injured Sunday following a shooting during a reported road rage incident on I-85, officials said. That's according to the Oconee County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said they were called to a report of a road rage shooting on I-85 south, near the two-mile...
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Vehicle description, new details released about road rage shooting along I-85

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities released a vehicle description and other new details after a woman was injured along Interstate 85 in a reported road rage shooting. Oconee County deputies said they got a 911 call at about 5:30 p.m. on Sunday about gunshots fired into a vehicle from another vehicle on I-85 southbound between mile markers 1 and 2.
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Coroner responds to crash in Anderson County

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — The Anderson County Coroner's Office responded to a crash Saturday morning. It happened on Highway 29 near Anderson County PAWS around 10:55 a.m., according to the coroner's office. The coroner said the driver of a Ford F-150 was traveling north on U.S. 29 when he...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies victim from hit-and-run in Boiling Springs

BOILING SPRINGS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office identified the victim from an overnight hit-and-run near Boiling Springs. According to Highway Patrol, the victim was on SC-9 around 1:16 a.m. on Friday when they were hit by an unknown vehicle. Sadly, they passed away at the scene.
BOILING SPRINGS, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy