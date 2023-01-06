Read full article on original website
Kenneth Bruner
2d ago
Can anyone explain to me the ridiculous amount of pedestrians hit and killed in this state? And also the high number of trash people who leave the scene? Something is terribly wrong.
Related
WYFF4.com
FOX Carolina
1 dead, 1 charged following crash in Cherokee Co.
One person is dead and another person is charged following a crash in Cherokee County.
WYFF4.com
South Carolina woman shot, killed in road rage shooting, deputies say
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Investigators say the case of a 76-year-old woman shot to death in her car at a Greenville County gas station is being investigated as road rage. Greenville County deputies were called at about 4 p.m. Saturday to the 7-Eleven at Wade Hampton Boulevard and Edwards Mill Road.
WJCL
WYFF4.com
SC driver dies after crash; other driver charged with failure to yield, troopers say
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. — A driver has died at the hospital after being involved in a crash last month in Cherokee County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) The crash happened about 11:45 a.m. on Dec. 27 on Highway 18...
WYFF4.com
FOX Carolina
South Carolina deputies find woman dead with gunshot wound after 911 disturbance call
The Pickens Co. Sheriff's Office said that they are investigating after finding a woman dead on Saturday.
WYFF4.com
Greenville County coroner releases name of man who died when he was hit by a truck
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The coroner has released the name of the man killed when he was hit by a truck while trying to cross the road in Greenville County. The coroner's office said Gerald Louis Moten, 55, of Piedmont, was hit by a truck at 6000 White Horse Road around 6 p.m. Sunday.
WYFF4.com
Another Upstate woman dead in 2nd weekend shooting
Another Upstate woman is dead in a seemingly un-related shooting over the weekend. Pickens County Deputies responded to a disturbance call at a home on Crest Way in Easley, Saturday.
WYFF4.com
Vehicle description, new details released about road rage shooting along I-85
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities released a vehicle description and other new details after a woman was injured along Interstate 85 in a reported road rage shooting. Oconee County deputies said they got a 911 call at about 5:30 p.m. on Sunday about gunshots fired into a vehicle from another vehicle on I-85 southbound between mile markers 1 and 2.
South Carolina police officer’s house burns down, destroying everything
An Upstate police officer lost everything in a house fire this week, including four of his dogs.
WYFF4.com
Coroner responds to crash in Anderson County
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — The Anderson County Coroner's Office responded to a crash Saturday morning. It happened on Highway 29 near Anderson County PAWS around 10:55 a.m., according to the coroner's office. The coroner said the driver of a Ford F-150 was traveling north on U.S. 29 when he...
FOX Carolina
Coroner identifies victim from hit-and-run in Boiling Springs
BOILING SPRINGS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office identified the victim from an overnight hit-and-run near Boiling Springs. According to Highway Patrol, the victim was on SC-9 around 1:16 a.m. on Friday when they were hit by an unknown vehicle. Sadly, they passed away at the scene.
WYFF4.com
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in Spartanburg County, troopers say
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — State troopers are investigating a deadly hit-and-run in Spartanburg County. It happened at 1:16 a.m. Friday on Highway 9 near Rocky Branch Road. Troopers said an unknown vehicle hit the pedestrian and then drove off. Troopers have no information about the vehicle that was involved...
