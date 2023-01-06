Read full article on original website
Kevin Durant Suffers Potential Serious InjuryOnlyHomersBoston, NY
Essex Fells, NJ: Davante Q. Andrews, 18, of Newark, Charged with Multiple October Car BurglariesCarolyne Volpe Curley / West Essex NowNewark, NJ
Overnight wave of crime in NYC, two dead and four injuredNewsing the StatesNew York City, NY
Farewell to Williams Sonoma: Retailer Set to Close Doors in Two StatesTy D.Westfield, NJ
$150 million by Hochul: Two workforce development programs to help low-income households improve their livesMark StarNew York City, NY
1 dead in crash at N.J. highway intersection, cops say
One motorist was killed early Sunday morning after his vehicle collided with a car that was going through a green traffic signal, police said. The Honda was traveling north when it struck a vehicle that was driving east at Route 1&9 and Maple Avenue about 4 a.m., Elizabeth Police spokeswoman Ruby Contreras said.
bronx.com
NYPD School Safety Agent, Chemise Kane, 37, Arrested
On Saturday, January 07, 2023, at approximately 1442 hours, the following 37-year-old female off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 106th Precinct in Queens. Arrested:. Chemise Kane. NYPD School Safety Agent. Charges:. aggravated harassment: threat by phone. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges...
GOTCHA! Accused $76,000 Gunpoint Bank Robber Captured By Marshals In Passaic Fits The Profile
An ex-con captured by federal Marshals in Passaic after authorities said he robbed a South Jersey bank of $76,000 at gunpoint during Christmas week fit the profile, investigators said. William Ray, 43, of East Orange, is, in fact, being eyed in at least one other bank holdup, as well, just...
Do affluent NJ residents care? Making it too easy for burglars, car thieves
For all the proposed legislation and local laws to toughen the penalties for car theft in New Jersey, it might all come down to one basic preventative measure: locking your car and home doors. In four cases of attempted home burglaries in Toms River on Friday morning, two ended with...
Arrest Made In Armed Bank Robbery
FREEHOLD – A Middlesex County man has been arrested and criminally charged in connection with a bank robbery that took place in Middletown late last month, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced Monday. Miguel A. Angeles, 42, of Perth Amboy is charged with first-degree Armed Robbery. At 10:43...
Child among three seriously injured in Newark fire
Crews arrived at the home on Valley Street, where the fire broke out shortly before noon on Saturday.
localsyr.com
Armored truck robbed as suspects asked driver for directions: NYPD
BROOKLYN (WPIX) — Two thieves allegedly distracted an armored truck driver while their accomplice grabbed a bag containing $300,000 in cash near a Brooklyn bank on Friday, police said. The driver was making a money drop at Chase Bank on Eighth Avenue around 1 p.m. when two suspects asked...
Art teacher in Westfield, N.J. classroom overdoses on fentanyl in front of students, police say
WESTFIELD, N.J. — A New Jersey middle school art teacher has been arrested more than a month after overdosing on fentanyl in front of his students, authorities announced Friday. The Westfield Police Department (N.J.) said 57-year-old Frank Thompson, an educator at Roosevelt Intermediate School, has been charged with “drug-related...
Intervening Neighbor, 2 Cops Stabbed By East Orange Man In Newark Assault: Authorities
An East Orange man who'd assaulted a woman in a Newark apartment has been charged with stabbing his intervening neighbor and responding officers, authorities said. Michael D. Cherry assaulted a woman inside an apartment o the 600 block of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard around 4:40 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, authorities in Newark said.
norwoodnews.org
On-Duty NYCHA Employee Arrested in The Bronx on Assault Charges
A 28-year-old city employee was arrested following an incident that took place in The Bronx, police said. An NYPD spokesperson said that following The Bronx incident on Saturday, Jan. 7, an on-duty New York City employee was arrested at around 10.01 p.m. in the 47th Precinct which covers the neighborhoods of Woodlawn, Wakefield, Williamsbridge, Baychester, Edenwald, Olinville and Fishbay, as well as Woodlawn Cemetery.
Intoxicated driver crashes into 3 people unloading car in Brooklyn
The three victims were unloading a parked car at Fort Hamilton Parkway and 39th Street in Borough Park around 1:15 a.m. when an oncoming 2021 Hyundai sedan crashed into the back of their car.
Man collapses, dies while being chased by NJ police, AG investigating
A man died while police chased him on foot through Newark on Thursday, the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office announced Friday night. Officers were pursuing a man they suspected of an unspecified crime.
Armed Passenger Seized, Female Driver Found Hiding In Building Laundry Room After Teaneck Crash
Two people who fled a crash in Teaneck were captured by police – one of whom was carrying a gun and another who was found hiding in the laundry room of a nearby apartment building in a change of clothes, authorities said. It was just after 2 a.m. Friday,...
Manchester, NJ man charged for trying to stab a woman to death in Brick, NJ
An arrest has been made and charges filed against a Manchester Township man who allegedly stabbed a woman along Cherry Quay Road in Brick Township on Thursday evening. Brick Township Police announced Thursday night that they were investigating a stabbing incident along Cherry Quay Road. It wasn't long after that...
Bayville man charged for armed robbery at Jackson TD Bank
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, NJ – Police in Jackson Township arrested a man who robbed the TD Bank on North Countyline Road on Monday. According to the Jackson Police Department, Jeremy Long, 32, of Bayville was arrested shortly after fleeing the scene. At around 4 pm on Monday, officers arrived at the bank after it was reportedly robbed by a suspect who brandished a knife and demanded money from a bank teller. Jackson Police Officer Andrew Brodzinski and Michael Basso each observed the suspect fleeing the scene and set up a perimeter. The suspect continued evading police through Sixty Acre Reserve and The post Bayville man charged for armed robbery at Jackson TD Bank appeared first on Shore News Network.
New Jersey man gets life behind bars for shooting a woman in the neck and head
A 28-year old Trenton man will spend the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole for murdering a woman in Willingboro in 2019, according to Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw. Devon Woods and his accomplice, Sam Gore, 28, of Willingboro, were arrested following an early morning...
