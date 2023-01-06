NEWARK, NJ – A suspect who was fleeing Newark police officers collapsed and died on Thursday. Now, those officers are being investigating by the New Jersey Office of the Attorney General. Attorney General Matt Platkin said his office is now investigating the circumstances of the incident. “According to the preliminary investigation, Newark police officers pursued an individual on foot in connection with a criminal investigation,” said Dan Prochilo, spokesperson for the OAG’s office. “During the pursuit the individual collapsed on an embankment along Route 280 westbound, in the area of mile marker 12.8. He was transported to University Hospital, where The post AG investigating after suspect fleeing Newark police officer collapsed and died appeared first on Shore News Network.

