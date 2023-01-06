ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ.com

1 dead in crash at N.J. highway intersection, cops say

One motorist was killed early Sunday morning after his vehicle collided with a car that was going through a green traffic signal, police said. The Honda was traveling north when it struck a vehicle that was driving east at Route 1&9 and Maple Avenue about 4 a.m., Elizabeth Police spokeswoman Ruby Contreras said.
ELIZABETH, NJ
Carolyne Volpe Curley / West Essex Now

Essex Fells, NJ: Davante Q. Andrews, 18, of Newark, Charged with Multiple October Car Burglaries

“During the early morning hours on October 27, 2022, there were several attempted motor vehicle burglaries and a motor vehicle burglary with an item taken. With the assistance of our residents, we were able to get clear video footage of the suspect entering and attempting to enter their vehicles. Due to a thorough investigation conducted by Detective Berger, he was able to positively identify the suspect as Davante Q. Andrews, 18, of Newark, NJ. ~ Essex Fells Police Chief Darren Volker.
NEWARK, NJ
bronx.com

NYPD School Safety Agent, Chemise Kane, 37, Arrested

On Saturday, January 07, 2023, at approximately 1442 hours, the following 37-year-old female off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 106th Precinct in Queens. Arrested:. Chemise Kane. NYPD School Safety Agent. Charges:. aggravated harassment: threat by phone. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Jersey Shore Online

Arrest Made In Armed Bank Robbery

FREEHOLD – A Middlesex County man has been arrested and criminally charged in connection with a bank robbery that took place in Middletown late last month, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced Monday. Miguel A. Angeles, 42, of Perth Amboy is charged with first-degree Armed Robbery. At 10:43...
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
localsyr.com

Armored truck robbed as suspects asked driver for directions: NYPD

BROOKLYN (WPIX) — Two thieves allegedly distracted an armored truck driver while their accomplice grabbed a bag containing $300,000 in cash near a Brooklyn bank on Friday, police said. The driver was making a money drop at Chase Bank on Eighth Avenue around 1 p.m. when two suspects asked...
BROOKLYN, NY
norwoodnews.org

On-Duty NYCHA Employee Arrested in The Bronx on Assault Charges

A 28-year-old city employee was arrested following an incident that took place in The Bronx, police said. An NYPD spokesperson said that following The Bronx incident on Saturday, Jan. 7, an on-duty New York City employee was arrested at around 10.01 p.m. in the 47th Precinct which covers the neighborhoods of Woodlawn, Wakefield, Williamsbridge, Baychester, Edenwald, Olinville and Fishbay, as well as Woodlawn Cemetery.
BRONX, NY
Shore News Network

AG investigating after suspect fleeing Newark police officer collapsed and died

NEWARK, NJ – A suspect who was fleeing Newark police officers collapsed and died on Thursday. Now, those officers are being investigating by the New Jersey Office of the Attorney General. Attorney General Matt Platkin said his office is now investigating the circumstances of the incident. “According to the preliminary investigation, Newark police officers pursued an individual on foot in connection with a criminal investigation,” said Dan Prochilo, spokesperson for the OAG’s office. “During the pursuit the individual collapsed on an embankment along Route 280 westbound, in the area of mile marker 12.8. He was transported to University Hospital, where The post AG investigating after suspect fleeing Newark police officer collapsed and died appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEWARK, NJ
WSB Radio

New Jersey art teacher charged after alleged drug overdose in classroom

WESTFIELD, N.J. — An art teacher at a New Jersey school is accused of overdosing on fentanyl in front of his students in November, prosecutors said. Frank Thompson, 57, was charged Wednesday with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and endangering the welfare of children, according to MyCentralJersey.com.
WESTFIELD, NJ
Shore News Network

Bayville man charged for armed robbery at Jackson TD Bank

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, NJ – Police in Jackson Township arrested a man who robbed the TD Bank on North Countyline Road on Monday. According to the Jackson Police Department, Jeremy Long, 32, of Bayville was arrested shortly after fleeing the scene. At around 4 pm on Monday, officers arrived at the bank after it was reportedly robbed by a suspect who brandished a knife and demanded money from a bank teller. Jackson Police Officer Andrew Brodzinski and Michael Basso each observed the suspect fleeing the scene and set up a perimeter. The suspect continued evading police through Sixty Acre Reserve and The post Bayville man charged for armed robbery at Jackson TD Bank appeared first on Shore News Network.
JACKSON, NJ
92.7 WOBM

NJ teacher overdoses on fentanyl in front of students, cops say

WESTFIELD — A middle school art teacher overdosed on fentanyl in front of students and had drugs stored in the classroom closet, according to police. 57-year-old Frank Thompson, a teacher at Roosevelt Intermediate School, overdosed on the deadly substance at around 9 a.m. on Nov. 29, according to Westfield police Chief Christopher Battiloro.
WESTFIELD, NJ
