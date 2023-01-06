Read full article on original website
A 'signature' moment marked in construction of Steubenville City Schools' STEM Center
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Construction on Steubenville City Schools' new STEM building is well underway, and on Monday, students were able to make their own mark on the new addition. Students from all over the district were able to sign their names on the beams that will make up...
Wheeling police charge 10 during 'Operation Silent Night'
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — The Wheeling Police Department announced several individuals were charged during a 2-week special operation targeting specific nuisance related crimes in several sections of the city. “Operation Silent Night” took place from Dec. 12-23, 2022, in neighborhoods where specific data and crime trends by WPD’s Crime...
Library providing Grab-and-Go Systems
Steubenville, Oh. — If you're feeling blue this winter, don't worry--the Steubenville Public Library has stepped in to make it a little brighter. The library has put together what they call a "Grab-and-Go Hygge" starting January 20th. This is in reference to the old Danish tradition of bringing warmth...
Dillonvale home called a complete loss after morning fire
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — The lone occupant was able to get out unharmed after a fire sparked at a Piney Fork home on Monday morning. The call came in around 6:11 with reports of a home on fire along County Road 11. When units arrived, they found the home...
Security upgrades at WesBanco Arena among plans for federal money earmarked for Wheeling
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — More than $250 million dollars in congressionally directed spending were distributed to West Virginia from the $1.7 trillion Omnibus Bill. Many spots in Wheeling were appropriated money, including WesBanco Arena, which received $645,000 for safety and security. The money will go toward exterior doors, new...
Group representing educators pleading for action on PEIA
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — It was announced Thursday that WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital would no longer be accepting West Virginia public employees insurance starting July 1. Now, members of the West Virginia Education Association are asking legislators to step in and take action. In 2018, after a statewide strike,...
Village Looking for New Administrator
Wintersville, Oh. — Wintersville Council and Mayor Mike Petrella voted to dismiss longtime administrator Walt Ziemba Thursday evening. The vote ended in a 3-2 decision with no cause given. However, the mayor is making a quick transition and is already searching for someone to fill the position. "So, what...
School Hosts Memorial Cheer Competition
Richmond, Oh. — Over 200 cheerleaders and their parents have gathered at Edison High School in remembrance of Mackenzie Smith. It's not only a competition, but also in remembrance of her. Mackenzie was a cheerleader at Edison and would've been a senior this year--graduating in just a few months.
