ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

Comments / 0

Related
WTOV 9

Wheeling police charge 10 during 'Operation Silent Night'

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — The Wheeling Police Department announced several individuals were charged during a 2-week special operation targeting specific nuisance related crimes in several sections of the city. “Operation Silent Night” took place from Dec. 12-23, 2022, in neighborhoods where specific data and crime trends by WPD’s Crime...
WHEELING, WV
WTOV 9

Library providing Grab-and-Go Systems

Steubenville, Oh. — If you're feeling blue this winter, don't worry--the Steubenville Public Library has stepped in to make it a little brighter. The library has put together what they call a "Grab-and-Go Hygge" starting January 20th. This is in reference to the old Danish tradition of bringing warmth...
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WTOV 9

Dillonvale home called a complete loss after morning fire

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — The lone occupant was able to get out unharmed after a fire sparked at a Piney Fork home on Monday morning. The call came in around 6:11 with reports of a home on fire along County Road 11. When units arrived, they found the home...
DILLONVALE, OH
WTOV 9

Group representing educators pleading for action on PEIA

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — It was announced Thursday that WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital would no longer be accepting West Virginia public employees insurance starting July 1. Now, members of the West Virginia Education Association are asking legislators to step in and take action. In 2018, after a statewide strike,...
WHEELING, WV
WTOV 9

Village Looking for New Administrator

Wintersville, Oh. — Wintersville Council and Mayor Mike Petrella voted to dismiss longtime administrator Walt Ziemba Thursday evening. The vote ended in a 3-2 decision with no cause given. However, the mayor is making a quick transition and is already searching for someone to fill the position. "So, what...
WTOV 9

School Hosts Memorial Cheer Competition

Richmond, Oh. — Over 200 cheerleaders and their parents have gathered at Edison High School in remembrance of Mackenzie Smith. It's not only a competition, but also in remembrance of her. Mackenzie was a cheerleader at Edison and would've been a senior this year--graduating in just a few months.
RICHMOND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy