Read full article on original website
Related
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
numberfire.com
Seattle's Tyler Lockett (shin) questionable for Week 18's game against Rams
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (shin) is listed as questionable for Week 18's contest against the Los Angeles Rams. Lockett's status is currently in question after Seattle's wideout missed two practices with a shin injury. Expect D.K. Metcalf to see more targets versus a Rams' defense allowing 27.9 FanDuel points per game to receivers if Lockett is ruled out.
Broncos rookie RB Tyler Badie scores 24-yard TD on first NFL touch
In the first game of his NFL career, Denver Broncos rookie running back Tyler Badie caught a 24-yard touchdown pass on his first touch as a pro. Here’s video of the play, courtesy of Denver’s official Twitter page:. Badie was just recently signed by the Broncos off the...
CBS Sports
LOOK: Aaron Rodgers declines to give jersey to Lions wideout Jameson Williams, fueling retirement speculation
Once the Detroit Lions officially defeated the Packers and eliminated them from playoff contention on Sunday night, the focus then shifted to Aaron Rodgers and the possibility that the Green Bay quarterback has played his last game in the NFL. Of course, Rodgers' future with the Packers and the NFL, in general, has been a rollercoaster for the past few years, but the four-time MVP did seem to be a little more sentimental this time around.
CBS Sports
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Bears somehow get No. 1 overall selection, but Texans still land their QB at No. 2
In a weekend full of improbable football, perhaps nothing was harder to wrap your brain around than the Texans, with nothing to play for, jumping out to a 10-0 lead, only to find themselves trailing, 31-24, with less than a minute to go. Of course, on that final, fateful Houston drive, Davis Mills converts a fourth-and-12 and then a fourth-and-20 to make it 31-30. And instead of settling for a tie, coach Lovie Smith decides to go for two, the Texans convert, and just like that, the team we all thought had the No. 1 overall pick wrapped up weeks ago gifts it to the Bears, which have many needs, though not at the quarterback position.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Playoffs Wild Card round: Model says start Evan Engram, sit Ezekiel Elliott
The 2023 NFL playoffs offer a new season for Fantasy football, which means owners will be looking for the most reliable Fantasy football rankings for Super Wild Card Weekend. Players like Josh Allen, Austin Ekeler and Justin Jefferson are obvious starts regardless of their Fantasy football matchups, but deciding on players such as Tom Brady, Jaylen Waddle and Adam Thielen can be tougher calls that could come down to who they play. That's where a reliable set of Super Wild Card Weekend Fantasy football rankings can help you make those tough Fantasy football start-sit decisions. Before you lock in your Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the Fantasy football rankings for Super Wild Card Weekend from the proven computer model at SportsLine.
CBS Sports
Steelers end up with de facto first-round pick in 2023 NFL Draft from Chase Claypool trade with Bears
Despite completing their piece of the puzzle and beating the Browns in Week 18, the Steelers' season came to a close as they found themselves on the outside looking in on the postseason. Pittsburgh needed a win along with losses by both the Patriots and Dolphins to squeak in as the No. 7 seed in the AFC. They got a loss from New England, but Miami was able to secure a win over the Jets in the final seconds of the fourth quarter, which dashed the Steelers' hopes of a postseason berth.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 18: Model says start AJ Dillon, sit Jamaal Williams
Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans put on a show in Tampa Bay's victory over the Carolina Panthers last week, hauling in 10 of 12 targets for 207 yards and three touchdowns. Evans' touchdowns were his first since Week 4, but he's expected to be high in the Week 18 Fantasy football rankings with the Buccaneers set to play Falcons, a defense that gave up over 350 passing yards to Tampa Bay earlier this season. Which other wideouts should you include in your Week 18 Fantasy football lineups? A reliable set of Week 18 Fantasy football rankings can help ensure that you nail difficult Fantasy football start-sit decisions. Before you lock in your lineups, be sure to check out the Week 18 Fantasy football rankings from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.
Houston Texans fire ex-Chicago Bears coach Lovie Smith after 1 season
It's the second straight season that the Texans have fired a coach after just one year. They parted ways with David Culley last January after he went 4-13 in his only season.
CBS Sports
2023 NFL playoffs: Tom Brady's Buccaneers become sixth team in NFL history to make playoffs with losing record
It's not easy to get to the playoffs in the NFL and it's even harder to get there with a losing record, but that's exactly what the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have done this season. The Bucs' 30-17 loss to the Falcons on Sunday dropped them to 8-9, which means they'll now be heading to the postseason with a losing record, marking just the sixth time in NFL history that that's happened. There's been some outcry over the years that the NFL shouldn't award a home playoff game to a team with a losing record, but the league has kept its format in place, which is why Tampa Bay will be hosting a wild card game next week.
Bills safety Hamlin back in Buffalo to resume recovery
Doctors who treated Damar Hamlin said the Bills safety was back in Buffalo on Monday, an uplifting sign of the remarkable progress he has made a week after going into cardiac arrest and having to be resuscitated on the field during a game in Cincinnati.
Damar Hamlin released from hospital, flies back to Buffalo
ORCHARD PARK - When reporters jumped onto a 3 p.m. conference call to get an update on Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s condition, what Drs. William Knight IV and Tim Pritts said at the outset was rather shocking. “We shared last time that we were with you (Thursday) that our ultimate goal was to get Damar back home to his amazing family and the broader Buffalo family,” Knight began. “Well, Dr. Pritts and I are thrilled and...
CBS Sports
Packers vs. Lions NFL DFS: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks for Sunday Night Football
Anticipation was sky-high for Detroit running back D'Andre Swift heading into this season, but ahead of the Lions' Sunday Night Football matchup with the Green Bay Packers in Week 18, he has fewer rushing yards than he did in the same amount of games played last year. Moreover, after 62 receptions in 2021-22, he has just 41 catches for 328 yards this season. Swift had just two carries for 10 yards against the Packers when he faced Green Bay in Week 9, but could he crack NFL DFS lineups on Sunday night after he ran for 78 yards on 11 attempts last week against the Bears? Before you make your NFL DFS picks for Packers vs. Lions on Sunday Night Football, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice and strategy from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Mecole Hardman: Inactive Saturday
Hardman (pelvis) is inactive for Saturday's game against the Raiders. Hardman, who last suited up in Week 9, was listed as questionable by the Chiefs after practicing in a limited fashion Wednesday and Thursday and he'll sit this one out with an eye toward returning to action in the playoffs. In his continued absence, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Kadarius Toney, Justin Watson and Ihmir Smith-Marsette will handle the Chiefs' Week 18 wideout duties.
CBS Sports
Patriots' Jake Bailey: Lands on suspended list
The Patriots placed Bailey (back) on the reserve/suspended list Friday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports. Head coach Bill Belichick confirmed earlier Friday that Bailey will miss the rest of the season after the punter's 21-day window to return from injured reserve came to a close, so the move to the suspended list won't affect Bailey's status for Week 18. According to Reiss, Bailey received the suspension for his differing viewpoint from the team about his readiness to play. Bailey will lose out on two game checks as a result of the suspension, which could also threaten some of the guaranteed money he was due to receive on the four-year, $13.5 million extension he signed in August.
CBS Sports
Giants' Adoree' Jackson: Not playing Sunday
Jackson (knee) is inactive Sunday against the Eagles, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. Jackson's inability to suit up doesn't come as a surprise, considering he was doubtful coming into Sunday. Also, with the team locked into the No. 6 seed of the NFC playoffs, there is little reason for them to get him back onto the field for their regular-season finale. He'll work to be ready to play next weekend in the wild-card round.
CBS Sports
Bills' James Cook: Outplays Singletary in Week 18 win
Cook rushed nine times for 45 yards and caught both of his targets for six yards in Sunday's 35-23 win over the Patriots. Cook was more effective than Devin Singletary, who mustered only 32 yards on eight touches and lost a fumble. After being used sparingly to start the season, the rookie second-round pick out of Georgia started to take on a larger share of Buffalo's backfield touches down the stretch, with 338 of Cook's 507 rushing yards coming in his last seven games. Cook and Singletary will likely continue to split carries in the wild-card round against the Dolphins.
CBS Sports
Browns' Jedrick Wills: Headed for MRI
Wills will need an MRI on his knee after suffering an injury in Sunday's loss to the Steelers, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. Wills suffered the injury in the final seconds of the game. Cabot notes that Wills believes he suffered an MCL sprain, but the MRI will be done to confirm his belief. With the Browns season over, Wills will now focus on getting healthy.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Anthony Brown: Gets first NFL start
Brown will start at quarterback Sunday afternoon in Cincinnati with Tyler Huntley (shoulder) declared inactive, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. The Ravens are prioritizing preparation for the playoffs, holding out some other starters that weren't even listed on the injury report. Brown, an undrafted rookie, won't have TE Mark Andrews or RB J.K. Dobbins at his disposal for his first NFL start, and other key players could also be rested or pulled early. Brown completed three of five passes in a Week 14 win over the Steelers after Huntley entered concussion protocol, mostly handing the ball off to his running backs.
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Kyle Rudolph: Forced out versus Atlanta
Rudolph has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Falcons with a knee injury. Rudolph logged his first receiving touchdown of the season with an eight-yard score in the first half. However, his day will come to an early end after he was ruled out midway through the third quarter, leaving Ko Kieft, Cameron Brate and Cade Otton as the Buccaneers' three available tight ends for the remainder of this contest. With Tampa Bay scheduled to play during the first round of the playoffs starting next week, it will be worth monitoring Rudolph's practice activity for more clarity on this knee issue.
Comments / 0