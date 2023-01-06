In a weekend full of improbable football, perhaps nothing was harder to wrap your brain around than the Texans, with nothing to play for, jumping out to a 10-0 lead, only to find themselves trailing, 31-24, with less than a minute to go. Of course, on that final, fateful Houston drive, Davis Mills converts a fourth-and-12 and then a fourth-and-20 to make it 31-30. And instead of settling for a tie, coach Lovie Smith decides to go for two, the Texans convert, and just like that, the team we all thought had the No. 1 overall pick wrapped up weeks ago gifts it to the Bears, which have many needs, though not at the quarterback position.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 19 HOURS AGO