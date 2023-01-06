ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Add a bit of Arrowhead Eats to your next tailgate or party

By Heidi Schmidt
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gg21I_0k5lkaWE00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs fans can now add a little bit of GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium to their next tailgate or football party.

Arrowhead Eats is part of Aramark, which is in charge of many of the concessions and treats served to Chiefs fans inside Arrowhead on game day.

A chef shared how to make the company’s popular Doritos Empanadas. The demonstration is available in the video player at the top of the page.

Find the recipe for Doritos Empanadas below:

Ingredients:

  • 12 Empanada Wraps
  • 1 pound Ground Beef
  • 1/2 cup Diced Yellow Onions
  • 3 Tablespoons Taco Seasoning
  • 4 ounces Doritos, Crushed
  • 1 cup Cheddar Cheese, Shredded
  • Egg Wash (1 Egg with 2 Tbsp Water)

Ingredients for Avocado Crema:

  • 1 Avocado, Smashed
  • 1 cup Sour Cream
  • 2 teaspoons Lime
  • Salt and Pepper to taste

Directions:

  1. Sweat onions, then add ground beef and brown. Cook until beef reaches 165 degrees F.
  2. Drain fat off beef, add ½ cup water and taco seasoning.
  3. Stir in 2 tbsp of crushed Doritos and all of the cheddar cheese.
  4. Lay out empanada shells and brush with egg wash.
  5. Place 2 Tbsp of beef filling in the middle of each shell and fold over to close.
  6. Lightly press edges with fingertips or a fork to seal the empanada.
  7. Bake or fry until golden.
  8. Drain, brush with egg wash, then dip in remaining crushed Doritos and fry until crispy.
  9. ENJOY!
