Sacramento, Stockton both open free sandbag locations for residents

The Latest — Friday, Jan. 6:

Sacramento closed both locations as of Friday.

(KTXL) — The cities of Sacramento and Stockton both set up locations for their residents to get sandbags as more wet weather is expected.

In Sacramento, there are two locations that are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

-South Area Corporation Yard: 5730 24th St.

-North Area Corporation Yard: 918 Del Paso Road

Both sand and bags there will be free for city residents, and there will be staff that can help people with filling them up. However, residents will need to handle transporting them on their own.

There is a 10-bag per vehicle limit.

In Stockton, the locations will be self-fill and self-service, and people will need to bring their own shovels.

-Oak Park Little League parking lot: 3545 Alvarado Ave.

-(Former) Van Buskirk Golf Course: 1740 Houston Ave., near South Fresno Avenue.

There is a limit of 10 bags per person, and residents must show an ID with a Stockton address.

Rain is expected into the weekend, and there is a possibility heavier rain will arrive next week.

