Read full article on original website
Related
Mom on gifts: "I got my son a $25 toy, refused my daughter a $20 book; she won't talk to me"
*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. When you have more than one kid, and they all ask for gifts, it's not easy to decide what should be bought immediately and what can wait. And making the child feel included even when they're not getting the gift they asked for is challenging if they see their siblings receive one.
Comments / 0