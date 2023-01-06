ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

dayton.com

Chris Grindrod evolving as community ambassador for Dayton Funk Center

Growing up in Detroit, Chris Grindrod was surrounded by the sounds of the Four Tops, Diana Ross & The Supremes and other Motown Records acts. However, he was a funk music convert at an early age, which makes the Springfield transplant’s work with the Dayton Funk Museum and Exhibition Center so fitting.
DAYTON, OH
Fox 19

Damar Hamlin’s family dines at local family-owned restaurant

COVINGTON (WXIX) - A southern cuisine restaurant in Northern Kentucky served Damar Hamlin’s family Saturday night, and the outing gave them a chance to breathe a bit. Brad Wainscott, who owns Libby’s Southern Comfort in Covington, was one of the thousands of people at Paycor Stadium when Damar Hamlin collapsed during Monday Night Football.
COVINGTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

‘It’s a nightmare;’ Area Kia owner has car stolen for second time amid ongoing social media trend

DAYTON — A phenomenon that started on social media has sparked a crime wave that is flooding into the new year. Car thefts increased last July when the “Kia Challenge” became popular on social media platforms and it hasn’t slowed down since. Dayton police are fighting the crime wave, but a lot of car owners that have to park on the street or in driveways are still being victimized.
DAYTON, OH
beckersasc.com

Dayton Gastroenterology adds 1st GI Genius modules

Dayton (Ohio) Gastroenterology has added artificial intelligence polyp detection tool GI Genius to its practice. AI-assisted colonoscopies can increase polyp detection rates, and every 1 percent increase in polyp detection reduces colon cancer risk by 3 percent, according to Medtronic, the maker of Gi Genius. Dayton Gastroenterology is the first...
DAYTON, OH
mikeandjonpodcast.com

GoFundMe raising money for father of daughters killed in Ohio crash

An online fundraiser to assist the father of two daughters, and his unborn grandchild, who were killed in a Christmas Eve crash is two-thirds of the way to its goal. The GoFundMe account is for Dave Hahn, whose daughters; Karen Boehne and Lauren Hahn, along with his son-in-law Jeremy Boehne and ex-wife, Kim Siegrist of Brighton, were killed on December 24th when a semi tractor trailer slammed into their cars as they traveled together on southbound I-75 north of Dayton, Ohio. Karen Boehne was also pregnant with a baby boy at the time.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

K-9 called after USPS carrier reportedly robbed in Huber Heights

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Huber Heights Police responded to a reported armed robbery on Saturday. The Huber Heights Police Department says police were called to the 7600 block of Mount Whitney in Huber Heights at 10:10 a.m. for an armed robbery. Authorities say a USPS carrier was delivering mail when they were reportedly robbed. Authorities […]
HUBER HEIGHTS, OH
WDTN

City of Dayton one step closer to new rail-to-trails project becoming reality

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The City of Dayton is one step closer to a rails-to-trails project becoming a reality, thanks to money from the federal government. The Flight Line project has been in the works for the last several years. It would take an old rail line in the East Dayton area, and turn it into a biking and walking trail. Susan Vincent has been the project manager since 2019.
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

2 injured after ceiling collapse at VFW on Dayton Xenia Rd

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WKEF) -- Two people are injured after the ceiling collapsed at the VFW on 2389 Dayton Xenia Rd in Beavercreek, according to deputies on scene. Both victims have been transported to a local hospital but their conditions are unknown at this time. VFW Beavercreek Memorial Post 8312 posted...
BEAVERCREEK, OH
WDTN

Highest-paying management jobs in Springfield

Not everyone has what it takes to be a manager in today’s workplace, and those who do tend to be well compensated. Workers today are split on how they want to interact with their jobs. Half of workers want to blend their work and their personal lives, while the other roughly 50% prefer to keep […]
SPRINGFIELD, OH
WHIO Dayton

Fire burns single-story home in Xenia Township

XENIA TOWNSHIP — The Xenia Township Fire Department responded to a single-story residential fire Saturday overnight. Crews were called to the 800 block of Yellowstone Road at around 2 a.m. after receiving reports that a house was on fire, Greene County Dispatch confirmed to News Center 7. Firefighters at...
XENIA, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati police need help identifying felonious assault suspect

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department are in need of assistance identifying a man in with a felonious assault in Westwood. The incident took place on Dec. 15 on the 3000 block of Aquadale Lane between 9:00 and 10:00 a.m. The man in question produced a gun during a fight and struck the victim several times.
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton.com

New Asian buffet with hibachi, sushi opens near Dayton Mall

Fuji Grill Hibachi & Sushi Buffet, a new Asian buffet, is now open at 8870 Kingsridge Drive in Miami Twp. The buffet is located in a 10,000-square-foot space that previously housed Golden Corral. Golden Corral opened in July 2000 and shut it doors during the coronavirus pandemic. Signage was stripped from the building in July 2020.
DAYTON, OH

