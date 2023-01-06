Read full article on original website
dayton.com
Elsa’s restaurant history in Dayton stretches back to the 1940s and ‘Elsa’s Place’ on Linden Avenue
The restaurant was founded in the 1940s by Elsa (Caraway) Bonner, who was born in 1889, at 3618 Linden Ave. in Dayton. The original name was Elsa’s Place. She was granted a permit for a one-story mercantile building in July 1945 at 3618 Linden Ave. at the cost of $25,000.
‘Without him, it’s really hard;’ Family searching for Hamilton architect missing in Mexico
HAMILTON — A Hamilton architect has not been seen or heard from while on vacation in Mexico in nearly two weeks, his family tells our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati. >>‘There’s not a reason for stuff like that;’ Postal worker robbed, Huber Heights Police investigating. José...
dayton.com
Chris Grindrod evolving as community ambassador for Dayton Funk Center
Growing up in Detroit, Chris Grindrod was surrounded by the sounds of the Four Tops, Diana Ross & The Supremes and other Motown Records acts. However, he was a funk music convert at an early age, which makes the Springfield transplant’s work with the Dayton Funk Museum and Exhibition Center so fitting.
Fox 19
Damar Hamlin’s family dines at local family-owned restaurant
COVINGTON (WXIX) - A southern cuisine restaurant in Northern Kentucky served Damar Hamlin’s family Saturday night, and the outing gave them a chance to breathe a bit. Brad Wainscott, who owns Libby’s Southern Comfort in Covington, was one of the thousands of people at Paycor Stadium when Damar Hamlin collapsed during Monday Night Football.
‘It’s a nightmare;’ Area Kia owner has car stolen for second time amid ongoing social media trend
DAYTON — A phenomenon that started on social media has sparked a crime wave that is flooding into the new year. Car thefts increased last July when the “Kia Challenge” became popular on social media platforms and it hasn’t slowed down since. Dayton police are fighting the crime wave, but a lot of car owners that have to park on the street or in driveways are still being victimized.
wyso.org
Yellow Springs residents reflect on the past year and share their resolutions for the future
The New Year is here and it’s time again for residents to reflect and make resolutions for the upcoming year. WYSO’s Tazh Davis talked with community members in the village of Yellow Springs on what they're hoping to see within their town in 2023. Sarah Strong: I'm looking...
beckersasc.com
Dayton Gastroenterology adds 1st GI Genius modules
Dayton (Ohio) Gastroenterology has added artificial intelligence polyp detection tool GI Genius to its practice. AI-assisted colonoscopies can increase polyp detection rates, and every 1 percent increase in polyp detection reduces colon cancer risk by 3 percent, according to Medtronic, the maker of Gi Genius. Dayton Gastroenterology is the first...
dayton.com
DAYTON EATS: Sneak peek offers first taste of Winter Restaurant Week
The event is set for Jan. 18 at the Steam Plant. A new year is the start of an untapped reservoir of potential bursting with fresh things to look forward to and wrapped in hope for what lies ahead. On Jan. 15, 2020 I wrote a review of the dishes...
‘Nicest man that you could ever meet;’ People mourning business owner shot and killed in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD — People in Springfield are mourning the loss of a business owner that was shot and killed Thursday night. The community paid respects to Thomas A. Gill Saturday night. >>PHOTOS: ‘Nicest man that you could ever meet;’ People mourning business owner shot and killed in Springfield.
2 semi-trailers and box truck filled at Styrofoam recycling event in Centerville
CENTERVILLE — Montgomery County Environmental Services teamed with the city of Centerville to help recycle Styrofoam Saturday. >>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Styrofoam recycling scheduled for today in Centerville. At least 530 cars turned and filled two semi-trailers and a box truck, the county said in a social media post. “Thank you,...
mikeandjonpodcast.com
GoFundMe raising money for father of daughters killed in Ohio crash
An online fundraiser to assist the father of two daughters, and his unborn grandchild, who were killed in a Christmas Eve crash is two-thirds of the way to its goal. The GoFundMe account is for Dave Hahn, whose daughters; Karen Boehne and Lauren Hahn, along with his son-in-law Jeremy Boehne and ex-wife, Kim Siegrist of Brighton, were killed on December 24th when a semi tractor trailer slammed into their cars as they traveled together on southbound I-75 north of Dayton, Ohio. Karen Boehne was also pregnant with a baby boy at the time.
Fight breaks out at Hard Rock Casino, police respond
Cincinnati police responded to a fight near Hard Rock Casino Saturday night. There were no injures as a result.
K-9 called after USPS carrier reportedly robbed in Huber Heights
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Huber Heights Police responded to a reported armed robbery on Saturday. The Huber Heights Police Department says police were called to the 7600 block of Mount Whitney in Huber Heights at 10:10 a.m. for an armed robbery. Authorities say a USPS carrier was delivering mail when they were reportedly robbed. Authorities […]
WDTN
City of Dayton one step closer to new rail-to-trails project becoming reality
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The City of Dayton is one step closer to a rails-to-trails project becoming a reality, thanks to money from the federal government. The Flight Line project has been in the works for the last several years. It would take an old rail line in the East Dayton area, and turn it into a biking and walking trail. Susan Vincent has been the project manager since 2019.
dayton247now.com
2 injured after ceiling collapse at VFW on Dayton Xenia Rd
BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WKEF) -- Two people are injured after the ceiling collapsed at the VFW on 2389 Dayton Xenia Rd in Beavercreek, according to deputies on scene. Both victims have been transported to a local hospital but their conditions are unknown at this time. VFW Beavercreek Memorial Post 8312 posted...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash, unknown injuries, on Cincinnati-Dayton Road at I-75
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Crews are responding to a report of a crash with unknown injuries, on Cincinnati-Dayton Road at I-75. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT...
Highest-paying management jobs in Springfield
Not everyone has what it takes to be a manager in today’s workplace, and those who do tend to be well compensated. Workers today are split on how they want to interact with their jobs. Half of workers want to blend their work and their personal lives, while the other roughly 50% prefer to keep […]
Fire burns single-story home in Xenia Township
XENIA TOWNSHIP — The Xenia Township Fire Department responded to a single-story residential fire Saturday overnight. Crews were called to the 800 block of Yellowstone Road at around 2 a.m. after receiving reports that a house was on fire, Greene County Dispatch confirmed to News Center 7. Firefighters at...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police need help identifying felonious assault suspect
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department are in need of assistance identifying a man in with a felonious assault in Westwood. The incident took place on Dec. 15 on the 3000 block of Aquadale Lane between 9:00 and 10:00 a.m. The man in question produced a gun during a fight and struck the victim several times.
dayton.com
New Asian buffet with hibachi, sushi opens near Dayton Mall
Fuji Grill Hibachi & Sushi Buffet, a new Asian buffet, is now open at 8870 Kingsridge Drive in Miami Twp. The buffet is located in a 10,000-square-foot space that previously housed Golden Corral. Golden Corral opened in July 2000 and shut it doors during the coronavirus pandemic. Signage was stripped from the building in July 2020.
