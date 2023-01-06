ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conrad Dominates DMA

By Nick Halliday
 3 days ago
Conrad Basketball Coach Chris McLean talking to Vincent Starr in their win over DMA, photo by Nick Halliday

The Conrad Red Wolves hosted their arch rival Delaware Military Academy (DMA) Thursday night in their first matchup of the season. The two schools are separated by less than a mile and located on the same road. Since both schools opened or reopened it created an instant rivalry and last night Conrad got the better of DMA.

Conard came out on fire scoring at will as they went on a 17-0 run to open the game. Freshman  Vincent Starr led the way with 8 points during that run as he hit two three’s and added a layup. Latrell Wright and Kelcey Epps added three’s while Carnell Poteat added the old fashion three point play.

DMA was never able to climb out of that opening run deficit. Conrad’s offense outscored DMA by double digits in three of the four quarters, before playing some subs in the fourth quarter. Their defense was smothering as well. They totalled 5 blocked shots, 8 steals, and held all DMA scores to single digits.

Starr led the way for the Red Wolves in the 58-21 victory scoring 19 points with 15 of them coming by three pointers. Fellow Freshman Wright and Epps both added 11 points in the win. Gabe Swift led DMA with 6 points.

Delaware LIVE News

Delaware LIVE News

