Massachusetts pandemic SNAP benefits to end in February

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Extra, temporary benefits that were available through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) Emergency Allotments is set to end in February.

Households will receive their last extra payment on March 2. The emergency allotments provided families in need with the maximum SNAP benefit amount for their household size and a minimum extra benefit of $95 a month.

The SNAP Emergency Allotments began in March 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic through the Families First Coronavirus Relief Act.

To help families plan for the end of these benefits, the state has created a webpage to explore other resources that may increase their SNAP benefits. Some of the options include:

If a SNAP household has medical costs over $35 a month for anyone over the age of 60 or has a disability.

If the cost of housing has increased (rent/mortgage).

If a person is working, looking for work, or in school, tell DTA about any child or disabled adult care costs.

In addition, Massachusetts households that receive SNAP benefits can automatically participate in the Healthy Incentives Program (HIP), which puts money back on EBT cards when SNAP is used to buy local fruits and vegetables from HIP farm vendors .

