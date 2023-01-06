ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts pandemic SNAP benefits to end in February

By Nick DeGray
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20VRpp_0k5ljkNh00

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Extra, temporary benefits that were available through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) Emergency Allotments is set to end in February.

Scammers draining SNAP accounts of all benefits, officials warn

Households will receive their last extra payment on March 2. The emergency allotments provided families in need with the maximum SNAP benefit amount for their household size and a minimum extra benefit of $95 a month.

The SNAP Emergency Allotments began in March 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic through the Families First Coronavirus Relief Act.

To help families plan for the end of these benefits, the state has created a webpage to explore other resources that may increase their SNAP benefits. Some of the options include:

  • If a SNAP household has medical costs over $35 a month for anyone over the age of 60 or has a disability.
  • If the cost of housing has increased (rent/mortgage).
  • If a person is working, looking for work, or in school, tell DTA about any child or disabled adult care costs.

In addition, Massachusetts households that receive SNAP benefits can automatically participate in the Healthy Incentives Program (HIP), which puts money back on EBT cards when SNAP is used to buy local fruits and vegetables from HIP farm vendors .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 100

Rose M Almeida
3d ago

This is really going to hurt. Prices keep going up on food and now I will only be able to get a few items with the regular amount they give me. This is just terrible.

Reply(8)
28
Paula Pringle
3d ago

well it looks like the food pantries will be full again lines will be around the corner down the hill up the mountain this is really sad but you know what this is the way the government runs there Country and this is what they do to the people in this country that need they take it away I'm quite sure they see the price of food has Skyrocket I don't know why they do this to the people that need

Reply(1)
15
Dreamer of Fantasy J
3d ago

Who is really surprised that the powers that be in MA are ending the extra Food Stamps they gave us? I'm surprised it lasted as long as it did. Well, thanks MA for the extra, which most of us needed to survive and F.U. for degrading the ones of us that needed help. So glad I worked 41 years to retire to near poverty.

Reply(1)
11
Related
commonwealthmagazine.org

Climate change taking toll on Mass. farms

RYAN VOILAND, owner of Red Fire Farm in Montague and Granby, says growing organic vegetables is hard enough, but doing it amidst climate change makes it nearly impossible. In 2021, his crops suffered significant damage due to excessive rains. This past year the drought forced him to water his crops repeatedly, which yielded a decent harvest but required him to pay more for labor and fuel than he could get for his crops at market.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBUR

It's the third winter of COVID. But this one is different

It’s the third winter of COVID. Cases and hospitalizations are climbing again after the December holidays. Boston-area wastewater data show a steep spike in COVID levels in recent weeks. It's a now familiar pattern. But this period looks different from the last two pandemic winters. COVID is not the...
BOSTON, MA
WSBS

Massachusetts Residents Cheated Out of Money Due to Alarming Scam

There's no shortage of scams taking place throughout Massachusetts. Everywhere you look it seems like another scam is popping up. And with technology being what it is today, con artists more than ever can steal your identity and lift money right out of your bank account. Massachusetts folks really have to keep their guard up as much as possible due to the fact that scams are happening on a regular basis. (By the way, don't fall for the gas gift card scam which you can learn about by going here).
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
westernmassnews.com

Eversource customers brace for increased rates

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Thee new year brought on increased rates for Eversource customers. Now people are bracing for those bills to come in. These rate hikes have left many people in the bay state frustrated with Eversource. We spoke with State Representative Orlando Ramos to see if any changes have been made at the state level to assist people with the higher costs.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Mark Star

Bonus program worth $1.3 billion by Hochul: Why thousands of nurses still going on strike?

Governor Kathy Hochul calls nurses real heroes. These are the people who make a difference in society by giving their best services at medical centers or hospitals. In one of her tweets, Hochul can be found saying that nurses work selflessly and tirelessly every day and do everything needed to save lives. For all their efforts, dedication, and hard work, New York is thankful to them.
993thex.com

Virginia SNAP recipients receiving emergency funds in January

The Virginia Department of Social Services says households on the SNAP program will again receive emergency benefits in January. An update says SNAP recipients will see emergency allotments loaded automatically to their EBT cards on Jan. 16th. These emergency funds began at the start of the pandemic, where officials declared...
VIRGINIA STATE
wiltonbulletin.com

The cost of eggs has skyrocketed in CT and worldwide. Here's why

The price of eggs has skyrocketed recently in Connecticut and around the world. However, it is expected to decrease some in the coming weeks. A global avian influenza outbreak has been identified as the primary cause of the hike in egg prices, along with increased holiday demand. But with the holidays over and no major bird flu outbreaks recently, experts say a dozen eggs should be getting cheaper.
CONNECTICUT STATE
FraminghamSOURCE

Gov. Healey’s Inauguration Speech: Housing, Free Community College, Child Care, Climate Change, & Economy Among Top Priorities

BOSTON – Mr. Speaker, Madame President, and members of the Legislature, Madame Chief Justice and members of the Judiciary,. Members of the Governor’s Council and the Cabinet, Former Governors, First responders, members of the armed services, veterans, and distinguished guests,. Residents of our beloved Commonwealth,. We gather today...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
whatsupnewp.com

How gas prices have changed in Rhode Island in the last week

A cold snap across much of the U.S. in the last two weeks have forced refineries to slow operations and even shut down, including on the Texas gulf coast, sending prices at the pump slightly higher and increasing air pollution. A gallon of gas was $3.29 on average this week,...
GEORGIA STATE
wgbh.org

How a marijuana 'crop plague' could force growers to change their practices

How a marijuana 'crop plague' could force growers to change their practices. While the state’s marijuana business continues to boom, cannabis growers in Massachusetts — already facing tough business setbacks in a competitive and volatile market — are scrambling to ward off a rapidly spreading and highly infectious crop disease, one with the power to wipe out entire companies.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

Mass. Reports 10,075 New COVID-19 Cases, 129 Deaths This Week

Massachusetts health officials reported 10,075 new COVID-19 cases and 129 new deaths in the last week, with the new data released Thursday. In total, there have been 1,978,312 cases and 21,391 deaths since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Massachusetts' COVID data, tracked on the Department of Public Health's interactive...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Mass. State Lottery winner: $100,000 ‘Mass Cash’ ticket sold at 7-Eleven

The winner of a $100,000 “Mass Cash” prize purchased their winning ticket from a 7-Eleven convenience store, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. On Sunday, Jan. 8, a lottery player purchased a winning “Mass Cash” ticket for the daily drawing at 9 p.m. That winning $100,000 ticket was bought in Easthampton from the town’s 7-Eleven convenience store.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WWLP

WWLP

39K+
Followers
29K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy