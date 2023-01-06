ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

Conrad Dominates DMA

By Nick Halliday
Town Square LIVE News
Town Square LIVE News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bRF8z_0k5lje5L00

Conrad Basketball Coach Chris McLean talking to Vincent Starr in their win over DMA, photo by Nick Halliday

The Conrad Red Wolves hosted their arch rival Delaware Military Academy (DMA) Thursday night in their first matchup of the season. The two schools are separated by less than a mile and located on the same road. Since both schools opened or reopened it created an instant rivalry and last night Conrad got the better of DMA.

Conard came out on fire scoring at will as they went on a 17-0 run to open the game. Freshman  Vincent Starr led the way with 8 points during that run as he hit two three’s and added a layup. Latrell Wright and Kelcey Epps added three’s while Carnell Poteat added the old fashion three point play.

DMA was never able to climb out of that opening run deficit. Conrad’s offense outscored DMA by double digits in three of the four quarters, before playing some subs in the fourth quarter. Their defense was smothering as well. They totalled 5 blocked shots, 8 steals, and held all DMA scores to single digits.

Starr led the way for the Red Wolves in the 58-21 victory scoring 19 points with 15 of them coming by three pointers. Fellow Freshman Wright and Epps both added 11 points in the win. Gabe Swift led DMA with 6 points.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
chargerathletics.com

CLINTON EARNS 500TH WIN IN COMEBACK VICTORY OVER WILDCATS

Orangeburg, N.Y. (1/7/23) Dominican University New York Head Men's Basketball Coach, Joseph S. Clinton, earned his 500th career coaching win today as the Chargers rallied from a 12-point deficit to defeat the Wilmington University Wildcats, 73-67, in Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference (CACC) action on Coach Baxter Court in the 15th Annual James Clancy Memorial Game.
RIVER FOREST, IL
Town Square LIVE News

October Expo will connect DSU, Colombia

Delaware State University students, faculty and staff will have a chance to attend a three-day event in Cartagena that examines the role Afro-Colombians have had on the world. The goal is to create more education opportunities for DSU students to study abroad. The October event is being coordinated by DSU’s Global Institute for Equity, Inclusion, and Civil Rights. Dr. Sonel ... Read More
DOVER, DE
DELCO.Today

Aunt Mary Pat’s Doing a Farewell Tour, Ending Live Shows

The personification of Delaware County, Aunt Mary Pat, is stepping down from live performances, the character’s creator, Troy Hendrickson, announced. The comedic character, created in 2018 as a loving tribute to the Eagles and Hendrickson’s mother, has generated a huge following over the years, writes TaRhonda Thomas for 6abc.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
Town Square LIVE News

Town Square LIVE Weekly Review – Jan. 5, 2023

Click on the image below to view the PDF This Week’s Top Headlines Include: Community Bellefonte wants to annex a bit, which upsets some folks Part of Route 9 to close for 3 months starting Jan. 6 Maggie S. Myers re-floated; historic boat needs your help Top stories you may have missed in 2022 Business 24-hour pharmacies on way back ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
YAHOO!

Why the Wilmington police need a new game, new playbook and a new scorecard | Opinion

A recent Wilmington City News release highlighted some of the successful reforms taking place at the city police department. As a former officer, and someone who now studies and writes about reform in American policing, I thought I might weigh in on these claims. In order to be brief but still helpful, I first need to describe three interrelated concepts that together provide a framework for this discussion.
WILMINGTON, DE
Town Square LIVE News

Jimmie Allen, Willis Lonzer to speak at DSU graduations

Country music star and Delaware native Jimmie Allen will be the keynote speaker for Delaware State University’s 2023 undergraduate commencement in May. Dr. Willis Lonzer, a 1990 graduate of DSU with more than two decades of work in global medical affairs and global pharmaceutical research and development, will be the keynote speaker for the History Black College and University’s graduate ... Read More
DOVER, DE
CBS Philly

Road closure for 2 months in Lansdowne due to SEPTA work

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- SEPTA work beginning on Monday will cause a two-month closure on Union Avenue in Lansdowne.A driver tried to go around a railroad crossing south of Baltimore Avenue and the car was struck by a train last month. Because of the damage, SEPTA says the crossing gate will have to be rebuilt.The need for the crossing gate to be rebuilt could also mean significant traffic in the neighborhoods near that crossing.
LANSDOWNE, PA
WDEL 1150AM

VIDEO | 'Everyone should know it' - Wilmington woman committed to CPR awareness

Damar Hamlin's collapse on the field during Monday Nigh Football may encourage more people to learn CPR. That would be just fine with one Wilmington-area woman. Maria Blest was watching a news program when it was interrupted by special reports that Hamlin, a member of the Buffalo Bills, had to be resuscitated and hospitalized after he collapsed while making a tackle.
WILMINGTON, DE
chescotimes.com

Kennett Winterfest 2023 will feature old favorites, new breweries, and winter-warming spirit

The eleventh annual Kennett Winterfest will return to 600 S. Broad Street, Kennett Square, on Saturday, Feb. 25, and ticket holders will have the opportunity to sample a wide range of beers from over 60 of the region’s finest breweries. Winterfest, one of the area’s premier craft brew events, will also feature live music with Dylan Zangwill, food trucks, and plenty of warm community spirit.
KENNETT SQUARE, PA
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Restaurants in Dover, DE

DELAWARE - If you are looking for a new and exciting dining experience, you should check out one of the must-try best restaurants in Dover, DE. Whether you are craving an authentic Mexican meal or a delicious fusion of American and Asian flavors, you have various options. Roma Italian Restaurant.
DOVER, DE
delawarebusinessnow.com

Short weekend for Biden in Delaware before Sunday trip to El Paso

President Joe Biden is expected to spend a short weekend at his home near Greenville. Airspace advisories indicate that the president will travel to Delaware on Friday and stay through Saturday. No formal schedule for his arrival and departure has been released. The President will travel to El Paso, Texas,...
DELAWARE STATE
PhillyBite

9 Must-Try Best Steakhouses in Pennsylvania

Choosing a steak from Pennsylvania's many steakhouses can be a fun experience. In addition to choosing your meat by type, many top steakhouses allow you to select your knife. Whether you choose from a classic T-bone with vegetables or an exotic beef cut. Pennsylvania Steak-Houses has something for everyone. List...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Town Square LIVE News

Town Square LIVE News

Hockessin, DE
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
339K+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news from Brandywine Hundred, Centerville, Greenville, Hockessin, Pike Creek, and Northern Wilmington

 https://townsquaredelaware.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy