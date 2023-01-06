ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 1

Related
crescentcitysports.com

Many’s Tackett Curtis voted Louisiana’s Mr. Football

Already headed to California to begin classes at USC Jan. 5, Many linebacker Tackett Curtis made history in his home state this week by receiving the highest honor awarded by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association – Louisiana Mr. Football. The 6-foot-3, 220-pound enforcer becomes the first Many athlete to...
MANY, LA
q973radio.com

Meet The Louisiana Contestant on “The Bachelor”

Vanessa Dinh is a LSU grad and restaurant marketer. She’ll be on the 27th season of “The Bachelor” trying to sway the heart of Zach Shallcross. Vanessa is a Baton Rouge, Louisiana native and is excited to make Louisiana proud on the TV screen!. Her bachelorette biography...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Hundreds of Louisiana's ancient sites at risk of washing away, study says

Louisiana scientists are sounding the alarm about hundreds of archeological sites that may soon be torn away by storms or swallowed up by rising seas. A new study from researchers at LSU and other universities calls for a large-scale effort to protect and study more than 1,000 ancient sites, some of which have sat along the Louisiana coast for more than 4,500 years but now face threats from climate change and rapid erosion.
LOUISIANA STATE
K945

Louisiana Dreams of Winning Big Will Have to Wait

Here’s a list of the top 20 prizes from Powerball and Mega Millions:. $2.04 billion, Powerball was won by one ticket in California on November 8, 2022. $1.586 billion Powerball January 13, 2016. There were 3 winning tickets for this prize. These tickets were purchased in Tennessee, Florida, and California. Each had the option to take a lump sum of $327.8 million.
LOUISIANA STATE
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Buc-ee's may finally be coming to Louisiana. Here's where it will be

Buc-ee's, the giant travel center with an obsessive following and toothy beaver mascot, may finally be coming to Louisiana with plans in the works to build one of its stores known for clean bathrooms, cheap gas and smoky brisket in Ruston on Interstate 20. Ruston's City Council will vote on...
RUSTON, LA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana

If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

See the projects in Louisiana's coastal master plan

Louisiana’s draft 2023 coastal plan calls for spending $50 billion over the next half century to build a slew of coastal restoration and flood protection projects and reduce annual storm surge damage by as much as $15 billion. The state would save an average of $11,000 in damages per...
LOUISIANA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Governor announces new and returning higher education board members

Michael Adams, left, swears in Lola Dunahoe, left, Julie Stokes, Al Perkins and Elizabeth Pierre for new terms on the University of Louisiana System Board of Supervisors at its Jan. 4, 2023, meeting in Baton Rouge. (UL System Photo) Gov. John Bel Edwards announced a round of new appointees and...
LOUISIANA STATE
iheart.com

This Is The Best Pancake House In Louisiana

Pancakes are a classic breakfast and brunch staple for a reason. Whether you prefer chain restaurants serving pancakes topped with fruit compotes and whipped cream or fluffy flapjacks griddled on a greasy cooktop in a hole-in-the-wall diner, you can find a delicious stack of pancakes at nearly any restaurant serving up breakfast food.
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy