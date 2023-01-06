ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas women's basketball can prove it's a Big 12 contender during 3-game stretch

By Jordan Guskey, Topeka Capital-Journal
 3 days ago
LAWRENCE — As Brandon Schneider tells it, Saturday’s game against Baylor isn’t about Kansas women’s basketball avenging a heartbreaking loss at home last season.

Schneider, the Jayhawks’ coach, may still feel like his side gave that game away. It was the first of two contests between the programs last season where Kansas came up short. In fact, Schneider hasn't beaten the Bears at all during his first seven seasons in Lawerence.

Saturday's matchup against No. 21 Baylor is that it's the first opportunity in a three-game stretch that could show how prepared the No. 25 Jayhawks are to compete for a Big 12 Conference title. Because after Baylor (11-3, 2-0), Kansas will hit the road to take on Texas (11-4, 2-0) and No. 16 Oklahoma (11-2, 1-1) over the next week. In the Big 12 preseason coaches poll, that trio represents three of the four teams picked to finish ahead of the Jayhawks.

“Now you’re getting into a stretch of games where your opponents are good enough to win the league,” Schneider said Thursday. “I mean, I think Baylor and OU both got picks, right? To win the league. And Texas got four. And Iowa State got four. So, that’s who you’re facing, the people who are the favorites to win the league.”

Oklahoma and Baylor both received one first-place vote and were picked to finish third and fourth overall, respectively. Texas got four, like Iowa State, and finished just behind the Cyclones overall to earn a second-place projection ahead of this season. Kansas (12-1, 2-0 in Big 12) didn't earn a first-place selection but was picked to finish the league in fifth place.

Like the Jayhawks proved last season, preseason polls can look far different than the final result. Kansas went from last to fifth and made its first NCAA tournament since 2013. But making the jump from the middle to the top of the league can be a much more difficult task.

Becoming a respectable Big 12 team that makes the NCAA tournament isn’t the same as a team that’s contending for a conference title and makes a deep run during March. The latter two goals are part of what Kansas is going for this season. If these next three games don’t include any rewarding, or at least promising, results, achieving those goals en route to a top-20 ranking — another goal this season — may be further off than previously anticipated.

“Because of our experience,” Schneider said, “we have a group that expects to win every time they take the court, and at the very least knows that they can compete at a high level with anybody that they’re going to play.”

Jayhawks senior center Taiyanna Jackson may give them more confidence than anyone else, although senior guards Holly Kersgieter and Zakiyah Franklin deserve a place in that discussion too. Jackson was recently named the Co-Big 12 Player of the Week and is in contention to earn the honor again with a big game Saturday. In two Big 12 contests this season, she’s averaging 16 points, 18.5 rebounds and three blocks per game.

Jackson has been relentless, which is what Kansas needs from her to enjoy success across these next three games. Good things happen when players compete at that level. And if the Jayhawks can do that, they’ll find themselves with a lot to play for a little more of a quarter of the way through the Big 12 slate.

Jordan Guskey covers University of Kansas Athletics at The Topeka Capital-Journal. Contact him at jmguskey@gannett.com or on Twitter at @JordanGuskey.

