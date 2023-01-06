ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kansas can make positive change. Here's what we want welfare reform lawmakers to know.

By Haley Kottler and Martha Terhaar
The Topeka Capital-Journal
The Topeka Capital-Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WGMSv_0k5ljDRq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Lry7l_0k5ljDRq00

Dear Members of the House Committee on Welfare Reform:

Last month, Speaker of the House Dan Hawkins announced the work of the House Committee on Children and Seniors would be divided into two new committees: Welfare Reform, and Child Welfare and Foster Care. As an inaugural member of the Welfare Reform Committee, you have a tremendous opportunity as well as the responsibility to your constituents before you. The health and wellbeing of hundreds of thousands of Kansans rests on your shoulders.

Merriam-Webster Dictionary defines "reform" as an act "to put or change into an improved form or condition." At Kansas Appleseed Center for Law and Justice, we agree that Kansas’s welfare system needs reforming.

In the past, some welfare reforms in Kansas have come from cookie-cutter legislation that have been shopped around to other states and that do not always have the best interests of all Kansas at heart. Kansans deserve nuanced laws that reflect the uniqueness of our shared struggles and opportunities to thrive in the heartland.

Instead, reform should mean taking action under the dome to reduce hunger, reduce health disparities and reduce Kansans’ struggles, and we are excited to work with you to make that happen and set Kansas on a better path.

As you get to work in the long days and weeks ahead, we hope you'll remember the Kansans who stand to be impacted by each policy proposal that will come before you this year, whether they’re a neighbor, a friend or even a person you’ve yet to meet.

Hunger and hardship are real in our state and in our communities.

In Jackson County, 20% of children experienced food insecurity last year. In Butler and Leavenworth counties, 18% of children didn't know where their next meal was coming from. And in Sedgwick and Cowley counties, 22% of children were hungry. These numbers are not just statistics to be filed away. They represent the experiences of real Kansans who we hope you will work with and for when you are making decisions in your committee meetings and on the House floor.

In the breadbasket of the world country, no one should experience hunger. The conversations you have and the votes you'll take will have a dramatic impact on the lives of working-class Kansans and their families.

Reforming the welfare system should mean that the Kansas Legislature seizes the opportunity to make systems better and stronger. To accomplish this, as a legislator, you must commit to doing what is in your power to ensure no Kansan experiences hunger.

As an elected official, you can be a catalyst for change. Kansans are counting on you to make our state a model for the rest of the nation by ending hunger once and for all. People across Kansas know what they need. As an organization working toward a more thriving, inclusive and just state, we are ready to find solutions to the toughest challenges our communities face — together.

Let’s make 2023 a historic year for our state and the prosperity of our communities.

Haley Kottler is the Thriving Campaign director and Martha Terhaar is a Thriving Campaign advocate at Kansas Appleseed Center for Law and Justice, a nonprofit, nonpartisan policy advocacy organization dedicated to the belief that Kansans, working together, can build a more thriving, inclusive, and just Kansas.

Comments / 7

just stop
2d ago

22% of children were hungry. That is a total lie. They are fed three meals a day, and given backpacks over the weekend full of food. There’s also tons of food banks, and diners for these deadbeats.

Reply(4)
3
Related
Hays Post

INSIGHT KANSAS: No more lobbyist-written bills

I’ve got the perfect New Year’s resolution for Kansas legislators: no more lobbyist-authored bills. Last year, Kansas lawmaking was marked by two dramatic “fails,” both involving lobbyist-authored acts. One of them failed, the other passed, and both were problematic. First came anti-abortion “Value Them Both” amendment,...
KANSAS STATE
kcur.org

How Kansas is becoming more divided

Kansas Democrats won new House seats in the state's most populated county last fall. Regardless of these wins, though, Republicans continued to dominate in the rural counties. The Kansas News Service's Dylan Lysen reports on the widening urban-rural divide in Kansas. A new law that took effect this month seeks...
KANSAS STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

Kansas legislators touch base on what they want to see in 2023

PITTSBURG, Kans. — Lawmakers in the Sunflower State head back to Topeka on Monday for the start of the 2023 legislative season. A couple of them spoke to business leaders and educators Friday in Pittsburg. For more than two decades the Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce has hosted a...
PITTSBURG, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

Southeast Kansas State Senator resigns his seat

BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. — Southeast Kansas Republican Richard Hilderbrand announced his resignation from the State Senate, effective Sunday – just one day before the new legislative session kicks off. Hilderbrand notified the Kansas Secretary of State earlier this week about his intentions and said he needs to focus...
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

How you can fight for better internet access in Kansas

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Shawnee County is asking residents to challenge the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) for better internet access. With the release of new broadband maps from the FCC, county and state officials are urging local residents to do their part in getting faster internet options for Kansas. The newly released maps show where exactly […]
KANSAS STATE
Emporia gazette.com

Tax cut talk is top of mind for new legislature

The Democratic governor wants one. Republican state lawmakers have a tradition of wanting one. Yet exactly how to provide a tax cut could be one of the biggest sticking points when the Kansas Legislature opens its new session Monday after the inauguration.
KAKE TV

More jobs expected in Kansas for 2023

Wichita State University released its forecast early Friday morning for this year's job market. The report is optimistic there will be more jobs for Kansans and especially Wichitans. The report says while the national economy fell in 2022 due to inflation and recession concerns, agriculture and manufacturing helped keep Kansas' economy stable.
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Kobach picks new chief deputy attorney general who promises to ‘protect God-given rights’ for Kansans

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kris Kobach, Kansas’ next Attorney General, has announced his pick for chief deputy attorney general. Danedri Herbert, a spokesperson for Kris Kobach, said that Dan Burrows has been chosen to serve as the chief deputy attorney general. Among Burrows’ tasks he will provide overall supervision of litigation under Kobach when he takes […]
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Arizona man ordered to pay thousands for securities fraud in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Arizona man has been ordered to be $550,000 to two Kansas victims in a securities fraud case. Kenneth Marg, 68, of Scottsdale, Arizona, pleaded guilty in September 2022 to two counts of securities fraud. According to a news release from Attorney General Derek Schmidt, his...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
WIBW

Home repair company to pay $850K after alleged fraudulent marketing

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A company that markets home repair plans will pay $850,000 after it was alleged to have fraudulently marketed services with Evergy’s name in Kansas. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says on Friday, Jan. 6, he came together with Sedgwick Co. District Attorney Marc Bennet to announce that HomeServe will pay the State $500,000 for alleged violations of the Kansas Consumer Protection Act. He also said the company will pay $350,000 in restitution for Kansas consumers connected to the marketing of home warranty services.
KANSAS STATE
The Topeka Capital-Journal

The Topeka Capital-Journal

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Topeka, KS from The Topeka Capital-Journal.

 http://cjonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy