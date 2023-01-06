Kansas can make positive change. Here's what we want welfare reform lawmakers to know.

Dear Members of the House Committee on Welfare Reform:

Last month, Speaker of the House Dan Hawkins announced the work of the House Committee on Children and Seniors would be divided into two new committees: Welfare Reform, and Child Welfare and Foster Care. As an inaugural member of the Welfare Reform Committee, you have a tremendous opportunity as well as the responsibility to your constituents before you. The health and wellbeing of hundreds of thousands of Kansans rests on your shoulders.

Merriam-Webster Dictionary defines "reform" as an act "to put or change into an improved form or condition." At Kansas Appleseed Center for Law and Justice, we agree that Kansas’s welfare system needs reforming.

In the past, some welfare reforms in Kansas have come from cookie-cutter legislation that have been shopped around to other states and that do not always have the best interests of all Kansas at heart. Kansans deserve nuanced laws that reflect the uniqueness of our shared struggles and opportunities to thrive in the heartland.

Instead, reform should mean taking action under the dome to reduce hunger, reduce health disparities and reduce Kansans’ struggles, and we are excited to work with you to make that happen and set Kansas on a better path.

As you get to work in the long days and weeks ahead, we hope you'll remember the Kansans who stand to be impacted by each policy proposal that will come before you this year, whether they’re a neighbor, a friend or even a person you’ve yet to meet.

Hunger and hardship are real in our state and in our communities.

In Jackson County, 20% of children experienced food insecurity last year. In Butler and Leavenworth counties, 18% of children didn't know where their next meal was coming from. And in Sedgwick and Cowley counties, 22% of children were hungry. These numbers are not just statistics to be filed away. They represent the experiences of real Kansans who we hope you will work with and for when you are making decisions in your committee meetings and on the House floor.

In the breadbasket of the world country, no one should experience hunger. The conversations you have and the votes you'll take will have a dramatic impact on the lives of working-class Kansans and their families.

Reforming the welfare system should mean that the Kansas Legislature seizes the opportunity to make systems better and stronger. To accomplish this, as a legislator, you must commit to doing what is in your power to ensure no Kansan experiences hunger.

As an elected official, you can be a catalyst for change. Kansans are counting on you to make our state a model for the rest of the nation by ending hunger once and for all. People across Kansas know what they need. As an organization working toward a more thriving, inclusive and just state, we are ready to find solutions to the toughest challenges our communities face — together.

Let’s make 2023 a historic year for our state and the prosperity of our communities.

Haley Kottler is the Thriving Campaign director and Martha Terhaar is a Thriving Campaign advocate at Kansas Appleseed Center for Law and Justice, a nonprofit, nonpartisan policy advocacy organization dedicated to the belief that Kansans, working together, can build a more thriving, inclusive, and just Kansas.