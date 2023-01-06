ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Browns send Jadeveon Clowney home after critical comments

By Associated Press
 3 days ago

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney was sent home Friday before practice and will likely not play in Sunday’s season finale in Pittsburgh after he made critical comments about the team.

Coach Kevin Stefanski will address the media following practice.

Clowney, who is in his second season with the Browns, said in an interview Thursday with cleveland.com that he didn’t feel appreciated and was “95% sure” he wasn’t coming back for a third season.

Clowney also said the Browns are giving Pro Bowl defensive end Myles Garrett preferential treatment and were focused only on getting him to the Hall of Fame. Clowney said he had no issues with Garrett.

The drama surrounding Clowney is similar to last season’s messy situation with wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who was suspended by the Browns and eventually traded after weeks of drama.

Clowney missed four games this season because of an ankle injury and concussion. He only has two sacks after recording nine last season and teaming with Garrett to give the Browns one of the NFL’s most feared pass rushes.

