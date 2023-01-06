ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta United's Marcelino Moreno headed to Brazil club on loan

By From Staff Reports
The Albany Herald
The Albany Herald
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z9xwP_0k5lilId00
Atlanta United midfielder Marcelino Moreno #10 poses in the new 2021 primary kit at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Training Ground in Marietta, Georgia, on Thursday January 28, 2021. Photo by Jacob Gonzalez/Atlanta United) Marcelino Moreno

Atlanta United announced Friday the club has sent midfielder Marcelino Moreno on loan to Coritiba FC, of Brazil’s Série A, for the 2023 season.

“We spoke with Marcelino at the end of last year and determined the best situation for both parties was to find an opportunity for him to feature more,” Atlanta United Vice President and Technical Director Carlos Bocanegra said. “This move will give Marcelino the opportunity to showcase his quality at a high level and we wish him the best this season in Brazil.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

2026 World Cup venues selected: Which cities will host in USA, Canada, Mexico?

On Thursday, nearly four years to the day after it was announced that the men’s FIFA World Cup would be returning to the United States and Mexico (and coming to Canada for the first time) in 2026, 16 host cities were announced as venues for the first-ever 48-team tournament.
Yardbarker

Carlos Tevez Gave Surprising Answer to Messi, Argentina Winning 2022 World Cup

It’s been a few weeks since Argentina lifted the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar last month and storys of how former Argentine players are coming out. But, Carlos Tevez had an interesting confession when following Lionel Messi & Co. Tevez spoke with Super Miter Deportivo (h/t Ole), stating...
The Associated Press

New Portugal coach Martínez pledges to talk to Ronaldo

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Former Belgium coach Roberto Martínez was hired to lead Portugal’s national team on Monday and pledged to respect Cristiano Ronaldo’s history with the squad. The Spaniard replaces Fernando Santos, who quit in December after Portugal’s elimination against Morocco in the quarterfinals of...
The Associated Press

Albania hires Brazilian Sylvinho to coach its national team

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — The Albanian soccer federation hired Sylvinho on Monday as coach of the national team with the goal of qualifying for the 2024 European Championship. The 48-year-old Brazilian signed a contract that will take him through the Euro 2024 tournament in Germany. “Football needs your soul...
Yardbarker

Ligue 1: Messi Modifies His Mate Cup to Remember 2022 World Cup Victory (Photo)

After Argentina won the 2022 FIFA World Cup last month, modifications were needed to add the country’s third star. However, the Argentine Football Association wasn’t alone in making changes. Paris Saint-Germain forward Lionel Messi modified his bombilla for when the veteran goal scorer drinks Mate. So now, whenever...
FOX Sports

Barcelona beats Atlético 1-0 despite Lewandowski's absence

MADRID (AP) — Playing without Robert Lewandowski wasn't so bad for Barcelona after all. Barcelona overcame the absence of its top striker to win 1-0 at Atlético Madrid and open a three-point lead over rival Real Madrid in the Spanish league on Sunday. Madrid had lost 2-1 at...
Yardbarker

La Liga: Diego Simeone Reveals How Messi Reminds Him of Diego Maradona

Club football is back in full swing following the 2022 FIFA World Cup and the holiday season is now over. Nonetheless, it isn’t stopping coaches from looking back at what happened in Qatar, as praise for Lionel Messi comes from various coaches. Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone spoke highly...
kalkinemedia.com

Ronaldo clear for Saudi debut on January 22: club source

Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo could make his Saudi Arabian debut on January 22 after he was successfully registered by new team Al Nassr, a club source told AFP on Saturday. Ronaldo, who was unveiled to fans this week, joined the squad list after Al Nassr terminated Manchester United-linked striker Vincent...
Yardbarker

A closer look at Juventus loanee Nicolussi Caviglia who joined Salernitana

After signing for Salernitana last week, Hans Nicolussi Caviglia made his debut for the southerners as a starter against Torino, playing for the entirety of the match. Calciomercato provided us with five interesting facts about the Juventus loanee who rose through the ranks at Vinovo from a very tender age.
The Albany Herald

The Albany Herald

Albany, GA
10K+
Followers
211
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Albany Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy