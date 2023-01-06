Atlanta United's Marcelino Moreno headed to Brazil club on loan
Atlanta United announced Friday the club has sent midfielder Marcelino Moreno on loan to Coritiba FC, of Brazil’s Série A, for the 2023 season.
“We spoke with Marcelino at the end of last year and determined the best situation for both parties was to find an opportunity for him to feature more,” Atlanta United Vice President and Technical Director Carlos Bocanegra said. “This move will give Marcelino the opportunity to showcase his quality at a high level and we wish him the best this season in Brazil.”
