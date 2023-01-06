Read full article on original website
Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner Break Up Again – Report
Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner have broken up—again. According to an Us Weekly report, published on Saturday (Jan. 7), Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner reportedly split up after renewing their romance back in February of 2020. "Kylie and Travis are off again, they were supposed to spend the holidays...
50 Cent Says He’s Making an Eminem 8 Mile TV Series
50 Cent is working on bringing Eminem's 2002 film 8 Mile to the small screen. On Friday (Jan. 6), Fif sat down for an interview on Real 92.3's Big Boy's Neighborhood. During the sit-down, the rapper-turned-television exec spoke on his upcoming moves in the film and television world, including a possible 8 Mile television series.
Prince Harry Claims King Charles III Told Him There Wasn’t ‘Enough Money’ for Meghan Markle: He ‘Couldn’t Stomach’ Someone ‘Shiny’ Stealing the Limelight
Father and son feud. Prince Harry alleged that King Charles III told him the royal family didn't have enough money to support Meghan Markle while also providing for Prince William and Princess Kate. The Duke of Sussex, 38, claimed that his father, 74, told him "there's not enough money to go around" because he was […]
“Take your finger out of my face” – Meghan Markle Offended Kate Middleton and Prince William With ‘baby brain’ Comment
Prince Harry shared a heartwarming bond with Prince William and Kate Middleton until a few years back. The trio did a lot of royal engagements together and were always spotted with a smile on their face. Following Middleton’s entry into the royal family, the Duke also labeled her as the sister he never had. However, Meghan Markle could never share the same camaraderie with the Prince and Princess of Wales.
Prince Harry Writes That Prince William Was “Drunk” on the Morning of His Wedding to Kate Middleton in 2011
To Harry, William’s wedding day represented “yet another farewell.”
Prince William & Kate Middleton Reportedly Had Very Strong Feelings About Meghan Markle & Her Biggest Acting Gig Before Meeting Her
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Before Meghan Markle became part of the British Royal Family, she was best known for her role as Rachel Zane in the long-running dramedy Suits. Since it ran for eight years (and Meghan was on for seven of them), it became a favorite show in many households: including with Prince William and Kate Middleton.
Cardi B Responds to Backlash for Complaining About Grocery Prices
Cardi B is responding to backlash she received for complaining about the climbing prices of groceries. On Wednesday night (Jan. 4), Cardi B hopped on Twitter to bite back at people who called her out. "Let me tell you something," the "W.A.P." rapper began. "When I be complaining about food...
People Think Lil Mosey Is in New Avatar Movie, Rapper Responds
People think they've spotted Lil Mosey in the new movie Avatar: The Way of the Water and the jokes are flowing on social media. The blockbuster James Cameron-directed vehicle was released on Dec. 16, 2022. In the days since then, people on social media have started to point out a Na'vi character that has a striking resemblance to Lil Mosey.
Prince Harry Thinks Prince William No Longer Resembles Beloved Mom Diana, Calls Brother’s Hair Loss ‘Alarming’: REPORT
Prince Harry apparently has some choice words for his brother Prince William, mainly in regard to his older brother's hair loss and waning resemblance to their mother, the late Princess Diana. According to Page Six, a segment in Harry's upcoming memoir, Spare, discusses William's looks, including his thinning hair. According...
Grimes Explains Why New Album ‘Book 1′ Is Delayed: ‘Fame Is a Unique Hell’
Grimes explained why her next album, Book 1, has been delayed on Twitter on Jan. 4. "I know BOOK 1 is so late reason is minor legal stuff, but moreso… fame and notoriety is a unique hell," the singer tweeted. "Not to say life isn’t blessed and my GOD ten time[s] better = I’m the luckiest girl on earth, but do I want the attention an album brings? 100% nooo (with all due respect)."
The Sugarhill Gang’s ‘Rapper’s Delight’ Becomes First Billboard Top 40 Rap Hit – Today in Hip-Hop
XXL celebrates 50 years of hip-hop with this moment:. Jan. 5, 1980: The Sugarhill Gang's classic 1979 song, "Rapper's Delight," helped move hip-hop from the humble streets of the Bronx, N.Y., to mainstream popularity. The song was the idea of the late Sylvia Robinson, who was the founder of Sugar...
Lil Wayne, Birdman, Others Among Potential Witnesses in Young Thug YSL Trial – Report
As Young Thug's trial begins later this month, the state has reportedly released a list of potential witnesses that includes Lil Wayne, Birdman and others. Jury selection in the Young Thug YSL trial began today (Jan. 4). Local Atlanta news station WSB-TV obtained a list of people the prosecution and defense could potentially call into court to testify. According to the news outlet, Killer Mike, Young Thug's fiancée and "music executives" are among the people the defense plans to call to speak on Young Thug's side. Oppositely, the prosecution's list also reportedly features a number of people in the music industry including Lil Wayne, Birdman, YFN Lucci and Rich Homie Quan.
Snoop Dogg Says Dionne Warwick Once Scolded Himself, Tupac Shakur Over Misogynistic Lyrics
Snoop Dogg said he was intimidated by Dionne Warwick after she scolded him and the late Tupac Shakur over their misogynistic lyrics years ago. In the new CNN film Dionne Warwick: Don't Make Over, which premiered last Sunday (Jan. 1), the veteran soul singer recalled organizing a meeting with some of hip-hop's prominent gangsta rappers in the 1990s to discuss the misogynistic lyrics she's been hearing in their music.
Chance The Rapper on the Making of His New Album, Festival in Ghana and Changing Hip-Hop
Ending a three-year gap since The Big Day album, Chance The Rapper is ready to pop back out with a new album, a festival in Africa and a whole lot of inspiration from political activist Marcus Garvey. Interview: Kemet High. Editor’s Note: This story will appear in the Winter 2022...
Prince Harry Alleges Prince William Physically Attacked Him During Argument About Meghan Markle: REPORT
Prince Harry and Prince William may be brothers, but that doesn't mean they always get along. According to reports, Harry alleges William once physically attacked him during an escalated argument about Harry's wife, Meghan Markle. According to The Guardian, Harry's forthcoming memoir Spare details the incident between the brothers, which...
Drake Ghostwriter Quentin Miller Claims He’s Never Officially Been Paid for Writing Drizzy Songs
Quentin Miller, the Atlanta artist and songwriter known for being outed as Drake's ghostwriter in 2015, is now claiming he was never officially paid for working with Drizzy due to a bad publishing deal. On Tuesday (Jan. 3), VladTV aired a portion of their interview with Miller, where he talked...
Here’s Hip-Hop Album Cover Art Fans Hated Over the Last Few Years
Cover art is the opening statement to an album. Just like the music behind it, artwork has the potential to live on forever. Now, whether that's in good or questionable favor among fans isn’t as certain. That's no disrespect to the creators, but over the last few years, there’s been several pieces of hip-hop cover art that have leaned more towards the latter.
Onlooker Who Witnessed ‘Awkward’ NYE Proposal Thought Woman Was ‘Going to Say No’: VIDEO
One woman's New Year's Eve outing turned awkward after a man proposed to his girlfriend — who did not look happy about it — in front of a party crowd. The woman shared the cringe-inducing moment on TikTok, where it went viral. It seems the marriage-minded man brought...
Quavo ‘Without You’ Takeoff Tribute Song Lyrics – Listen
Quavo has released a heartfelt musical tribute to his late nephew and bandmate Takeoff. On Wednesday night (Jan. 4), Quavo released the new single "Without You." The song, which features Vory on the intro, serves as Quavo's first musical release since Takeoff was shot and killed in Houston on Nov. 1. The Zaytoven, Mike Dean, Elyas and Eugene-produced track is a somber one that finds Quavo understandably waxing poetic about the pain he's felt since losing Takeoff.
YoungBoy Never Broke Again Marries Girlfriend Jazlyn Mychelle – Report
YoungBoy Never Broke Again reportedly married his girlfriend Jazlyn Mychelle over the weekend. On Sunday, gossip blogger @ariteatalk posted on Instagram an alleged marriage license showing that NBA YoungBoy and Jazlyn Hayes Mychelle tied the knot on Saturday (Jan. 7) in Salt Lake City, Utah. No additional information was provided.
