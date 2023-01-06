Read full article on original website
Cottonwood County Citizen Online
WEEKEND GYMNASTICS: Eagles finish sixth at Marshall
The Windom Area gymnastics team finished in sixth place at the seven-team Marshall Invitational Saturday. The Eagles posted a score of 122.95. Willmar won the tournament with a 136.05. Unlike typical meets, teams were allowed to have six competitors per event during the tournament. Kadyn Paulson led the Eagles with...
Cottonwood County Citizen Online
WEEKEND GIRLS HOCKEY: Eagles hang on, tie Bulldogs
The Windom Area girls hockey team had a strong defensive performance Friday night, preserving a 1-1 tie against Minnesota River at the Windom Arena. The Eagles got on the scoreboard first, when Marissa Becker redirected a shot by Lyvia McManigle over the shoulder of the Bulldog goalie for a power play goal.
Cottonwood County Citizen Online
WEEKEND GIRLS BASKETBALL: Saints surge past Eagles; Wolverines win
St. James seized momentum early in the first half and held it the rest of the way Friday, claiming an 89-78 win over the Windom Eagles at Windom. The Saints took the lead for good with a 13-0 run in the first half, racing to an eight-point halftime lead. St. James then continued its hot shooting in the second half, finishing the game shooting 58% from the field.
Cottonwood County Citizen Online
WEEKEND BOYS BASKETBALL: Eagles set scoring record in win
The Windom Eagle boys basketball team had a record-breaking performance Friday night, setting a new single-game scoring record in a 115-76 victory over St. James at Windom. The Eagles shot over 70% from the field in the first half while cranking up the speed against the Saints. Windom poured in 78 first-half points, racing to a 29-point halftime lead.
KELOLAND TV
Two injured in Deuel County crash
CLEAR LAKE, S.D. (KELO) — The Deuel County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that sent two people to the hospital over the weekend. Authorities say it happened west of Clear Lake just after 1 p.m. Friday afternoon. A white SUV was southbound when it failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with a black SUV.
krwc1360.com
Stearns County Man Injured in Semi-Truck Crash in Southern Minnesota
A Stearns County man was injured in a Wednesday evening traffic crash in southern Minnesota. The State Patrol reports that around 7 PM, a semi truck that was eastbound on Interstate 90 near milepost 30 in Nobles County went out of control, and collided with the center median. The driver...
knuj.net
ONE HURT IN NEW ULM HOUSE FIRE
One person was taken to the hospital after a house fire in New Ulm Sunday evening. The New Ulm Fire Department was called out around 5:30 pm to 1111 South Franklin. Fire officials say the fire started in the kitchen although a cause has not been determined. A woman was inside the home but a neighbor was able to assist her out of the home. She was transported to the hospital. The fire was under control in about a half hour. Fire Chief Paul Macho said there was extensive fire and smoke damage to the kitchen and smoke damage throughout the house. No one else was hurt. More details will be released when they become available.
KEYC
Authorities respond to North Mankato house fire
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The North Mankato Fire Department responded to a house fire yesterday. Fire crews arrived to a single family home at 809 S. Ave. where they saw heavy smoke coming from the front and side door to the residence. South Avenue was temporarily closed for emergency...
KEYC
The Rochester Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Thomas McElroy, 43
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Rochester Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Thomas McElroy, 43. He left Mayo Clinic St. Mary’s Hospital around 4:30 a.m. on December 27, 2022 and was last seen near 11th Avenue SW. He was not dressed appropriately for the outdoor weather and may be seeking shelter in the area. If you have seen or know the whereabouts of Thomas McElroy, 43, please contact the Rochester Police Department at 507-328-6800.
KEYC
Monarch Healthcare Management will give a significant bonus to over 4,500 healthcare workers
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Monarch Healthcare Management, a nursing facility and assisted living company, announced that over 4,500 employees could receive up to $10,000 dollars per year, for the next 10 years. “Everyone’s offering sign on bonuses, but my employees kept asking me what are you doing for me? You’re...
Cottonwood County Citizen Online
Anderson elected county board chair
Cottonwood County Commissioners elected District 1 Commissioner Larry Anderson to serve as the board’s chairperson for 2023. District 4 Commissioner Norm Holmen will serve as vice-chair. Anderson is a lifelong resident of the Westbrook area, graduating from Westbrook High School in 1971. After attending Canby Technical College, Anderson farmed...
