Augusta Free Press
Massive Virginia cocaine operation dismantled, ringleader sentenced to 27.5 years
A narcotics supply chain was officially shut down this week in Central Virginia when a former Lynchburg resident and the ringleader of the operation was sentenced to 27.5 years in federal prison. Jermel Lawrence Storey, 45, who most recently resided in Charlotte, N.C., pled guilty in July to conspiring to...
cbs19news
Prison sentence in multi-million drug trafficking case
LYNCHBURG, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man who used to live in Lynchburg has been sentenced to prison on multiple drug charges. According to a release, 45-year-old Jermel Lawrence Storey, who most recently lived in Charlotte, North Carolina, was sentenced to 27.5 years in prison. He pleaded guilty in July...
wfxrtv.com
Lynchburg man sentenced to 27 years in prison for drug conspiracy
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — After pleading guilty, 45-year-old Jermel Lawrence Storey was sentenced to over 27 years in prison, according to the United States Attorney’s Office of West District of Virginia. According to a release, Storey pled guilty to the following charges:. possession with the intent to distribute...
WDBJ7.com
Evidence uncovered against earlier suspected Roanoke shooting
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police have issued an update regarding an early morning New Year’s Day shooting in the 3600 block of Williamson Road NE. “Roanoke Police have determined that there is no evidence to support the initial claims of a shooting or shots fired regarding this offense.
Danville Police/VSP release report as part of Youngkin operation to cut crime
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Police Department and Virginia State Police have announced they have teamed up to address the challenge of reducing violent crime. The partnership is part of Governor Glenn Youngkin’s “Operation Bold Blue Line” initiative. “The Operation Bold Blue Line initiative with the Virginia State Police is a true partnership. Working […]
One hurt, one killed in shooting in Charlottesville
One man is dead and another is in the hospital after a shooting in Charlottesville.
NRVNews
Hurt, Brett Justin
Brett Justin Hurt, 38 of Roanoke, VA departed this life suddenly on January 5, 2023 in Roanoke County, VA. Born on December 24, 1984 in Roanoke, Virginia he was a son of Elizabeth Wilhelm Overstreet and the late Byron Bentley Hurt. Brett faithfully served his country as a soldier in...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Police reports 2022 had one more shooting than year prior
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - This past week Mayor Sherman Lea gave the city council a new plan of action to fight gun and teen violence. WDBJ7 talked to Lea, Vice Mayor Joe Cobb, and Roanoke City Police Chief Sam Roman about the possibility of a new curfew. “The gun violence...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Police receive funding designed to help keep city safe
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Police Chief Sam Roman says 2022 was the third-highest homicide rate in the city’s history. But the department just received funding that could help keep you and your family safe. Officials say there were 68 shootings in 2022. Only 18 were closed by...
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke nursing home speaks on staffing shortages
A house bill being considered in the upcoming legislative session mandates about three hours of staffing for every resident in a nursing facility. If a nursing home fails to comply, it can be fined or suffer administrative sanctions. Roanoke nursing home speaks on staffing shortages. A house bill being considered...
Augusta Free Press
Charlottesville: One person dead, multiple people detained in Sunday shooting
One person is dead and another suffered gunshot wounds in an incident reported Sunday afternoon in the 400 block of Monticello Road in Charlottesville. According to Charlottesville Police, multiple individuals have been detained as a result of the investigation. CPD reports that there is no active threat at this time.
WSET
Danville Police seize pounds of weed, cocaine and guns after crime reduction partnership
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Danville authorities announced the results of a month-long partnership between the Danville Police Dept. and Virginia State Police as part of Gov. Glenn Youngkin's Operation Bold Blue Line initiative. Launched in October 2022, the operation aims to reduce homicides, shootings and violent crimes in designated...
WBTV
CMPD searching for missing Virginia man
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is searching for man last seen three days ago. JaZavier McLaughlin was last seen walking around 4:23 p.m. June 3 along the 2300 block of Tipton Drive. McLaughlin is from Danville, Virginia and might request help getting back home, officers said. Police also...
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg man arrested for armed robbery in Campbell County
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Lynchburg man has been arrested for an armed robbery at a gas station in Campbell County Thursday, according to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say they responded to the 501 Express Mart on Campbell Highway for a reported armed robbery and found...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke City Police Department is hiring part-time criminal investigators
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A local police department is trying to increase recruitment with part-time positions. Roanoke City’s Police Department is hiring 4 part-time criminal investigators. Chief Sam Roman says the department is always trying to find new ways to improve. “We’re always looking for innovative ways in which...
WSET
Roanoke Police find no evidence of shooting after initial report, 1 man arrested
The Roanoke Police Dept. has announced that there is no evidence to support the initial claims of a shooting or shots fired that caused one man to be hospitalized on New Year's Day. On Sunday at 4:56 a.m., RPD was initially told there was a man with a gunshot wound...
WSLS
Man sentenced in connection with 2020 Appomattox murder
APPOMATTOX, Va. – One of the five people charged in connection with a 2020 murder in Appomattox was sentenced on Thursday. Montel Croner was arrested after human remains belonging to 45-year-old Carlos Rose were discovered inside a burned-out SUV near the intersection of Forbes Road and State Park Road, we reported. Keyanta Robinson, Mik’Tavis Green, Enrico Moss, and Artenna Horsley-Robey were also arrested.
wfxrtv.com
Lynchburg Police seek two suspects after property damage/larceny at car wash
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) is seeking the community’s help in locating two suspects who stole a cash box from a wall-mounted coin machine at a car wash. Police say the incident happened on Jan. 2 after 10 p.m. at the 7-Hills Car Wash...
wfxrtv.com
Bedford Police respond to weapon brandished incident
BEDFORD, Va. (WFXR) — The Bedford Police Department responded to a business around 7 p.m. on Saturday night for a report of someone brandishing a weapon. Police say the business is located on Independence Blvd. and Forest Rd. The person reportedly left on foot and was arrested on a separate charge.
WBTM
Update: Suspect Arrested for Multiple Vehicle Thefts in Virginia and North Carolina
A South Boston man that was wanted for vehicle thefts in Halifax County and Person County, North Carolina has been arrested. 27-year-old Alan Leon Brandon was taken into custody in Person County on Thursday afternoon. Brandon had been wanted since 9 pm on Wednesday after stealing a four-wheeler in Halifax...
