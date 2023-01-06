ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

cbs19news

Prison sentence in multi-million drug trafficking case

LYNCHBURG, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man who used to live in Lynchburg has been sentenced to prison on multiple drug charges. According to a release, 45-year-old Jermel Lawrence Storey, who most recently lived in Charlotte, North Carolina, was sentenced to 27.5 years in prison. He pleaded guilty in July...
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Lynchburg man sentenced to 27 years in prison for drug conspiracy

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — After pleading guilty, 45-year-old Jermel Lawrence Storey was sentenced to over 27 years in prison, according to the United States Attorney’s Office of West District of Virginia. According to a release, Storey pled guilty to the following charges:. possession with the intent to distribute...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Evidence uncovered against earlier suspected Roanoke shooting

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police have issued an update regarding an early morning New Year’s Day shooting in the 3600 block of Williamson Road NE. “Roanoke Police have determined that there is no evidence to support the initial claims of a shooting or shots fired regarding this offense.
ROANOKE, VA
WFXR

Danville Police/VSP release report as part of Youngkin operation to cut crime

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Police Department and Virginia State Police have announced they have teamed up to address the challenge of reducing violent crime. The partnership is part of Governor Glenn Youngkin’s “Operation Bold Blue Line” initiative. “The Operation Bold Blue Line initiative with the Virginia State Police is a true partnership. Working […]
DANVILLE, VA
NRVNews

Hurt, Brett Justin

Brett Justin Hurt, 38 of Roanoke, VA departed this life suddenly on January 5, 2023 in Roanoke County, VA. Born on December 24, 1984 in Roanoke, Virginia he was a son of Elizabeth Wilhelm Overstreet and the late Byron Bentley Hurt. Brett faithfully served his country as a soldier in...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke Police receive funding designed to help keep city safe

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Police Chief Sam Roman says 2022 was the third-highest homicide rate in the city’s history. But the department just received funding that could help keep you and your family safe. Officials say there were 68 shootings in 2022. Only 18 were closed by...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Roanoke nursing home speaks on staffing shortages

A house bill being considered in the upcoming legislative session mandates about three hours of staffing for every resident in a nursing facility. If a nursing home fails to comply, it can be fined or suffer administrative sanctions. Roanoke nursing home speaks on staffing shortages. A house bill being considered...
ROANOKE, VA
WBTV

CMPD searching for missing Virginia man

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is searching for man last seen three days ago. JaZavier McLaughlin was last seen walking around 4:23 p.m. June 3 along the 2300 block of Tipton Drive. McLaughlin is from Danville, Virginia and might request help getting back home, officers said. Police also...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WDBJ7.com

Lynchburg man arrested for armed robbery in Campbell County

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Lynchburg man has been arrested for an armed robbery at a gas station in Campbell County Thursday, according to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say they responded to the 501 Express Mart on Campbell Highway for a reported armed robbery and found...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke City Police Department is hiring part-time criminal investigators

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A local police department is trying to increase recruitment with part-time positions. Roanoke City’s Police Department is hiring 4 part-time criminal investigators. Chief Sam Roman says the department is always trying to find new ways to improve. “We’re always looking for innovative ways in which...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Man sentenced in connection with 2020 Appomattox murder

APPOMATTOX, Va. – One of the five people charged in connection with a 2020 murder in Appomattox was sentenced on Thursday. Montel Croner was arrested after human remains belonging to 45-year-old Carlos Rose were discovered inside a burned-out SUV near the intersection of Forbes Road and State Park Road, we reported. Keyanta Robinson, Mik’Tavis Green, Enrico Moss, and Artenna Horsley-Robey were also arrested.
APPOMATTOX, VA
wfxrtv.com

Bedford Police respond to weapon brandished incident

BEDFORD, Va. (WFXR) — The Bedford Police Department responded to a business around 7 p.m. on Saturday night for a report of someone brandishing a weapon. Police say the business is located on Independence Blvd. and Forest Rd. The person reportedly left on foot and was arrested on a separate charge.

