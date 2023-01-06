Read full article on original website
Five people taken to hospital after structure fire in Guyandotte, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Huntington Fire Department (HFD) responded to a fully-involved structure fire early Sunday morning. The fire was in the 500 block of Hagan Street in Guyandotte, fire officials said. HFD said units arrived around 3:23 a.m., and they were met with “heavy fire and smoke.” Five people inside the home with suspected […]
WV health leaders announce collaboration to enhance health care services for residents of Logan and southern West Virginia
LOGAN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Mountain Health Network, Marshall Health, and Logan Regional Medical Center (LMRC), a ScionHealth Community Hospital, announced a new collaboration aimed at bringing more opportunities for specialty care to southern West Virginia. Through a new memorandum of understanding (MOU), the organizations will work to establish a...
Free auto extrication course attracts firefighters from across W.Va.
DANVILLE, W.Va. (WCHS) — The CDC estimates about 90 people die every day from car crashes. When a car is damaged beyond repair, how do firefighters get people out safely? Danville and Madison Fire Departments answered that question Sunday, provided life-saving training to volunteer firefighters. The course was free...
Health care providers announce collaboration to improve specialty care in Southern W.Va.
LOGAN, W.Va. (WCHS) — A new collaboration was announced Friday among health care providers they believe will bring more opportunities for specialty care to Southern West Virginia. Mountain Health Network, Marshall Health, and Logan Regional Medical Center (a ScionHealth Community Hospital) announced a new collaboration, according to a news...
Occupants safe after fully-involved structure fire in Charleston, West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Crews were dispatched around 7 p.m. on Saturday for a fire on the West Side of Charleston, West Virginia. Dispatchers said the fire happened in the 400 block of Pacific Street. Charleston Fire Department said it was a fully-involved fire, but all occupants made it out of the structure. Firefighters were […]
West Virginia health center evacuates patients due to burning smell
ROANE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Westbrook Health Services in Roane County, West Virginia, evacuated patients because people smelled burning in the building. Roane County 911 dispatchers told 13 News the call came in at 1 p.m. The caller only smelled burning — they did not see smoke or flames, dispatchers said. Dispatchers said the health […]
W.Va. BOE relies on whistleblowers to detect issues with school culture
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — While West Virginia’s monitoring system for public schools can uncover shortcomings involving numbers and data, hurdles to learning – including toxic cultures and work environments – may go undetected. In October, the state school board voted unanimously to immediately intervene in the...
Longtime Charleston, West Virginia, department store to close by spring
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A beloved Charleston, West Virginia, business will close the doors to its West Side location by Spring 2023. The business has served the Charleston community for over 100 years. Barry Ogrin with Charleston Department Store said they are closing the 1661 West Washington Street location that has operated since 2005. He […]
50 people died in West Virginia’s Kanawha Valley in 2022 while homeless or receiving supportive services
Homelessness has been a hot button topic for years in the Charleston area. It has been at the center of political races and a source of strong disagreement in the community. Last year fifty people in the Kanawha Valley died while homeless or receiving services.
County commission votes to hire project attorney for Capital Sports Center project
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Commission has voted to hire an attorney to help it in the efforts to develops the Capital Sports Center project. Commissioner Ben Salango said the county needs assistance as it joins the City of Charleston in the significant project. “To give us ideas...
2 taken to hospital in Charleston, West Virginia, crash
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Emergency crews are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Charleston. According to Kanawha County 911 dispatchers, the crash happened around 6:09 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, near the intersection of Sissonville Drive and Chandler Drive. Dispatchers say three people were checked out by medical personnel at the scene, and […]
$516k goes to two West Virginia housing authorities
According to a release from the office of Senator Joe Manchin, $516,228 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development will go to two West Virginia housing authorities to help provide housing for West Virginians.
Philanthropist Bill Gates to visit West Virginia, participate in 'fireside chat'
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Philanthropist and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates will visit West Virginia Monday to “showcase West Virginia’s deep history in the energy industry and potential for innovative energy opportunities,” U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, W-W.Va., said. Gates is scheduled to participate in a 'fireside chat'...
Water Distribution Schedule for Raleigh County – Sunday, Jan. 8
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Several water distribution events have been scheduled to take place throughout the Raleigh County area on Sunday. A list of water distribution events for Raleigh County as announced Sunday by Beckley Water Company can be seen below. Slab Fork Post Office, 9:00 AM –...
15 Free Things to Do in Charleston, WV
Charleston, the capital city of West Virginia and the county seat of Kanawha County, is ideally located with the Kanawha River meeting the Elk River on one side and undulating hills that provide a natural and scenic playground on the other. Charleston is also considered the business, cultural, and leisure...
Frustrations boil over as water crisis in Raleigh County continues past announced finishing day
HELEN, WV (WVNS) — The water crisis in Raleigh County has been going on for two weeks and it is still on-going for some people. In Helen, most people were without water for less than a week, but evidence of the on-going issue remains sitting next to a park in the town. For John Brown, […]
Sheriff: Four teens cause disturbance at detention center in West Virginia
Boone County Sheriff Chad Barker says that four juvenile males took control of a room, altering furniture to be used as possible weapons.
Friends share memories at funeral for 13-year-old struck by Cabell deputy cruiser
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — It's been a week since 13-year-old Laney Hudson was struck by a Cabell County deputy's cruiser. Saturday, friends and family said their last goodbyes. "I didn't believe it," friend Katrinka Wellman said. "I thought it wasn't real. It didn't feel real at all and I...
Backup requested after Police Chief and doctor punched in face by woman at hospital
MONTGOMERY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A woman has been arrested after attacking medical and police personnel during a hospital visit in the early hours Tuesday morning. As reported by Cpl. Korey D.M. Spears K9 of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, at approximately 3:40 AM on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, Cpl. Spears was dispatched by the Fayette County 911 Center regarding a request for assistance at Montgomery General Hospital by Police Chief P. Workman.
Theatre West Virginia General Manager to step down after nearly a decade
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Longtime proponent and General Manager of Theatre West Virginia, Scott Hill, confirmed Saturday that he would be stepping away from the role after nearly a decade of service. Hill’s face is one which is well-known throughout Raleigh County, his contagious energy and boundless enthusiasm having...
