Charleston, WV

Lootpress

WV health leaders announce collaboration to enhance health care services for residents of Logan and southern West Virginia

LOGAN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Mountain Health Network, Marshall Health, and Logan Regional Medical Center (LMRC), a ScionHealth Community Hospital, announced a new collaboration aimed at bringing more opportunities for specialty care to southern West Virginia. Through a new memorandum of understanding (MOU), the organizations will work to establish a...
LOGAN, WV
wchstv.com

Free auto extrication course attracts firefighters from across W.Va.

DANVILLE, W.Va. (WCHS) — The CDC estimates about 90 people die every day from car crashes. When a car is damaged beyond repair, how do firefighters get people out safely? Danville and Madison Fire Departments answered that question Sunday, provided life-saving training to volunteer firefighters. The course was free...
DANVILLE, WV
wchstv.com

W.Va. BOE relies on whistleblowers to detect issues with school culture

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — While West Virginia’s monitoring system for public schools can uncover shortcomings involving numbers and data, hurdles to learning – including toxic cultures and work environments – may go undetected. In October, the state school board voted unanimously to immediately intervene in the...
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

2 taken to hospital in Charleston, West Virginia, crash

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Emergency crews are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Charleston. According to Kanawha County 911 dispatchers, the crash happened around 6:09 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, near the intersection of Sissonville Drive and Chandler Drive. Dispatchers say three people were checked out by medical personnel at the scene, and […]
CHARLESTON, WV
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Charleston, WV

Charleston, the capital city of West Virginia and the county seat of Kanawha County, is ideally located with the Kanawha River meeting the Elk River on one side and undulating hills that provide a natural and scenic playground on the other. Charleston is also considered the business, cultural, and leisure...
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Backup requested after Police Chief and doctor punched in face by woman at hospital

MONTGOMERY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A woman has been arrested after attacking medical and police personnel during a hospital visit in the early hours Tuesday morning. As reported by Cpl. Korey D.M. Spears K9 of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, at approximately 3:40 AM on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, Cpl. Spears was dispatched by the Fayette County 911 Center regarding a request for assistance at Montgomery General Hospital by Police Chief P. Workman.
MONTGOMERY, WV

