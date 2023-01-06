ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsboro, OH

Related
WLWT 5

60 photos to celebrate Fiona the hippo's 6th birthday

Cincinnati Zoo's darling hippopotamus Fiona is celebrating her 6th birthday on Jan. 24. To celebrate her birthday, the zoo is offering a prize package that includes a behind-the-scenes tour of Hippo Cove where you can meet all four hippos. The winner will also get a $1,000 Visa gift card, a two-night stay at Graduate Cincinnati, a $50 gift card to Fiona’s, five tickets to the zoo and a library to Fiona books.
wnewsj.com

WC pair competes in St. Louis Bongo Bayly Open

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The Wilmington College wrestling team had two individuals compete at the Jim Bongo Bayly Open hosted by Maryville University Saturday. In the 165-pound weight class, Adrian Salamone lost twice by pins to a pair of wrestlers from Maryville. In the 285-pound weight class, Mo Sissoko...
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

EC boys, girls schedules set for remainder of season

With repairs expected to begin soon on the East Clinton High School gym floor, the boys and girls basketball schedules have been updated. According to EC athletic director Jeremy McGraw, the remaining schedules are:. • Today, girls versus Bethel-Tate at Wilmington. • Jan 10, boys at Williamsburg. • Jan 12,...
SABINA, OH
linknky.com

Mazak expanding Florence footprint with 27,000 square foot assembly plant

Japanese machine manufacturer Mazak has added another large building to its Florence campus. Their new 27,000 square foot SYNCREX Assembly Plant provides engineering, production and applications support for the company’s recently launched SYNCREX Series, which are machine tools designed for the precision production of small parts. “While the building’s...
FLORENCE, KY
WKRC

New Cincinnati startup lets you cash in volunteer hours for free concert tickets

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - For Sarah Murray, Concerted is an idea roughly a decade in the making. The tech-centered startup and nonprofit, now finally off the ground with a key local partnership to boot, aims to connect people in a unique way: Its platform allows you to bank volunteer hours and then cash those in for free concert tickets and more.
CINCINNATI, OH
wnewsj.com

BBK Final: New Richmond 71, Wilmington 63

WILMINGTON — Wilmington’s Luke Blessing and New Richmond’s Luke Abbott both hit the 30-point mark, but it was Abbott’s team who went on a 28-4 second half run to get the victory, 71-63, on Friday night at Fred Summers Court. The Hurricane fall to 3-7 overall,...
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

6 champions lead Hurricane to Bellbrook title

BELLBROOK — With six weight-class champions, the Wilmington High School wrestling team coasted to a win Saturday at the Bellbrook Invitational. “We had a great weekend all around,” WHS coach Kelly Tolliver said. “We placed in all 14 weight classes. Our team has been really working hard over the break and putting in the work. We had many enter the tournament trying out some new weight classes. It’s the first we have gotten to try out this new lineup on the road.”
WILMINGTON, OH
cleveland19.com

Cincinnati Zoo delivers healthy baby animal

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A new baby animal was born at the Cincinnati Zoo on Thursday morning. Nine-year-old Isla the tamandua, a type of anteater, gave birth to a healthy baby after being on birth watch for over a month. “The birth window for tamanduas is 130-190 days, and Isla’s pup...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Coroner on scene of shooting in Clermont County

AMELIA, Ohio (WXIX) - The coroner’s office and multiple law enforcement agencies are on the scene of a shooting under investigation in Clermont County. Ohio 125 is shut down at Ohio 132 in Amelia until further notice. The shooting was reported in the 1700 block of State Route 125...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
eaglecountryonline.com

Police Investigating Shooting Incident at Fast Food Restaurant in NKY

The incident took place on Friday evening in Florence. (Florence, Ky.) – Police are investigating a shooting incident in Florence. Reports of shots fired was reported Friday evening at Taco Bell on U.S. 42. Upon arrival, officers located witnesses that stated an unknown male had fired a handgun at...
FLORENCE, KY

