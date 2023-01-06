Read full article on original website
Arnold's Bar and Grill to close temporarily for undisclosed movie shoot
The restaurant couldn't specify what movie was shooting at the location, but they alluded that it's a Warner Bros. production.
Jeff Ruby Culinary Entertainment's First-Ever Event Space The Lempicka Set to Open in June
The Lempicka promises to offer a luxurious, Art Deco backdrop for all kinds of events with a highly customizable, chef-driven menu.
Robert De Niro movie shoot closes streets in downtown Cincinnati
Film crews blocked off parts of downtown Cincinnati for filming Thursday. WCPO's Brett Buganski was walking near Broadway and Fourth when he stumbled upon the movie shoot.
WLWT 5
60 photos to celebrate Fiona the hippo's 6th birthday
Cincinnati Zoo's darling hippopotamus Fiona is celebrating her 6th birthday on Jan. 24. To celebrate her birthday, the zoo is offering a prize package that includes a behind-the-scenes tour of Hippo Cove where you can meet all four hippos. The winner will also get a $1,000 Visa gift card, a two-night stay at Graduate Cincinnati, a $50 gift card to Fiona’s, five tickets to the zoo and a library to Fiona books.
Cincinnati stylist announced as contestant on upcoming season of 'The Bachelor'
Olivia Miller, a stylist from Cincinnati, was introduced as a contestant by host Jesse Palmer during a live stream on TikTok.
wnewsj.com
WC pair competes in St. Louis Bongo Bayly Open
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The Wilmington College wrestling team had two individuals compete at the Jim Bongo Bayly Open hosted by Maryville University Saturday. In the 165-pound weight class, Adrian Salamone lost twice by pins to a pair of wrestlers from Maryville. In the 285-pound weight class, Mo Sissoko...
wnewsj.com
EC boys, girls schedules set for remainder of season
With repairs expected to begin soon on the East Clinton High School gym floor, the boys and girls basketball schedules have been updated. According to EC athletic director Jeremy McGraw, the remaining schedules are:. • Today, girls versus Bethel-Tate at Wilmington. • Jan 10, boys at Williamsburg. • Jan 12,...
linknky.com
Mazak expanding Florence footprint with 27,000 square foot assembly plant
Japanese machine manufacturer Mazak has added another large building to its Florence campus. Their new 27,000 square foot SYNCREX Assembly Plant provides engineering, production and applications support for the company’s recently launched SYNCREX Series, which are machine tools designed for the precision production of small parts. “While the building’s...
WLWT 5
Johnny J. Kiradjieff, son of Cincinnati Chili creator, dies at 80, his family says
CINCINNATI — The son of Cincinnati Chili creator and founder of Empress Chili has died, according to his family. Johnny J. Kiradjieff was the youngest son of Ivan John Kiradjieff, who created the world-famous chili style with his two brothers back in the 1920s. The Kiradjieff brothers immigrated to...
WLWT 5
Bars, restaurants at The Banks to donate to UC Trauma Center from proceeds, support Hamlin
On Sunday, Jan. 8, the bars and restaurants at The Banks will be donating proceeds to support Damar Hamlin and the UC Trauma Center from special mid-game drink offers and purchased drinks before and after the game. Fans can also make direct donations to Damar's Foundation by scanning a QR...
WKRC
New Cincinnati startup lets you cash in volunteer hours for free concert tickets
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - For Sarah Murray, Concerted is an idea roughly a decade in the making. The tech-centered startup and nonprofit, now finally off the ground with a key local partnership to boot, aims to connect people in a unique way: Its platform allows you to bank volunteer hours and then cash those in for free concert tickets and more.
wnewsj.com
BBK Final: New Richmond 71, Wilmington 63
WILMINGTON — Wilmington’s Luke Blessing and New Richmond’s Luke Abbott both hit the 30-point mark, but it was Abbott’s team who went on a 28-4 second half run to get the victory, 71-63, on Friday night at Fred Summers Court. The Hurricane fall to 3-7 overall,...
Turkeys aplenty at Tewes Farm, where the family-owned Erlanger enterprise has flourished for 80 years
First – it’s Tewes – pronounced like Louis with a T. And that came from the President of Tewes Poultry Farm – Dan Tewes. “But,” he quickly added, “we’ve been called a lot worse.”. Not this week. Tewes Farm on Crescent Springs Pike,...
wnewsj.com
Matthew Butcher is a student at Ohio University and covers basketball for the News Journal.
GREENFIELD — Dakota Collom had a hot night on his way to 30 points but McClain overpowered East Clinton to the tune of a 62-46 Saturday night victory at GMHS. The Astros remain winless at 0-12. They will have yet another opportunity to get their first overall and first SBAAC victory when they travel to Williamsburg Tuesday.
WLWT 5
Crews are on scene of a crash with injuries on Harrison Avenue at Baker Avenue
CINCINNATI — Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash with injuries on Harrison Avenue at Baker Avenue in Westwood. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert...
wnewsj.com
6 champions lead Hurricane to Bellbrook title
BELLBROOK — With six weight-class champions, the Wilmington High School wrestling team coasted to a win Saturday at the Bellbrook Invitational. “We had a great weekend all around,” WHS coach Kelly Tolliver said. “We placed in all 14 weight classes. Our team has been really working hard over the break and putting in the work. We had many enter the tournament trying out some new weight classes. It’s the first we have gotten to try out this new lineup on the road.”
cleveland19.com
Cincinnati Zoo delivers healthy baby animal
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A new baby animal was born at the Cincinnati Zoo on Thursday morning. Nine-year-old Isla the tamandua, a type of anteater, gave birth to a healthy baby after being on birth watch for over a month. “The birth window for tamanduas is 130-190 days, and Isla’s pup...
Fox 19
Coroner on scene of shooting in Clermont County
AMELIA, Ohio (WXIX) - The coroner’s office and multiple law enforcement agencies are on the scene of a shooting under investigation in Clermont County. Ohio 125 is shut down at Ohio 132 in Amelia until further notice. The shooting was reported in the 1700 block of State Route 125...
eaglecountryonline.com
Police Investigating Shooting Incident at Fast Food Restaurant in NKY
The incident took place on Friday evening in Florence. (Florence, Ky.) – Police are investigating a shooting incident in Florence. Reports of shots fired was reported Friday evening at Taco Bell on U.S. 42. Upon arrival, officers located witnesses that stated an unknown male had fired a handgun at...
dayton.com
The nation’s largest sports complex is right here in southwest Ohio: What you should know
Many Daytonians may not know that the nation’s largest sports complex is right down the road in Hamilton. For those who are unfamiliar with Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill, here are some key pieces of information to help you get caught up. What is Spooky Nook, and how big...
