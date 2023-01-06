ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Officer arrested after body-cam video conflicts with his arrest report, Jacksonville sheriff says

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
 3 days ago
An officer was arrested after the sheriff said he inaccurately documented the events that led up to an arrest.

Cecil Grant, who has been an officer with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office since 2013, now faces a third-degree felony charge of official misconduct, Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters said Friday.

Grant and another officer responded to a call for service in December. Both officers had body-worn cameras.

A man at the home was arrested by Grant. Investigators reviewed the body-worn camera video and found Grant’s documentation of the report was wrong.

Waters said there was no probable cause to arrest the man and he should not have ever been arrested.

“We are a society of the laws and no one is above the law,” Waters said of Grant’s arrest.

Waters was asked why Grant reportedly inaccurately documented the incident.

“Apparently he just didn’t want to tell the truth at that point,” Waters said.

This is the first arrest of a JSO employee in 2023. Ten JSO employees were arrested for criminal offenses in 2022, Waters said.

Comments / 35

Becca
2d ago

10 years of potential misconduct. at what point will charges against the former sheriff be made? At what point will curry admit just how bad HE ALLOWED the department to humiliate law enforcement in such a grand fashion. MY CITY HAS A DREAM. . clean house and that includes the city council ( I still can't believe you entered into a financial agreement with George power for units 3and 4). foolish a spending and lack of integrity. Is this who we are? Jacksonville Beach has become the eye sore on your way to Ponte Vedra or Atlantic. very, very, saddened by it all

Reply
11
JayL
2d ago

How do you know when a cop is lying? Whenever they start talking. Cops just can't help themselves. They have to lie.

Reply(1)
9
US veteran/
2d ago

What a disgrace I hope he sue the city and the officer. The criminals wearing uniform continues to defund the police with lawsuits that taxpayers have to pay. He should also be charge with falsifying documents if he liesd of the police report. What about the other officer did he know what was going on and what did his report say. If he is not speaking up he should be investigated also. Stop snitching is no longer a saying amongst gang members. I guess the boys in blue has adapt that role (SMH LOL),

Reply(5)
5
 

