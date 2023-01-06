ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

abcnews4.com

Restaurant Week coming to Charleston this Thursday | LIST

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Get ready! Restaurant Week is just days away, and over 40 eateries are on this edition's list. That's more than 40 different restaurants to enjoy over an 11-day period at a discounted price!. Steak, seafood, or classic southern – there's something for everyone to enjoy...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Veteran stops in Charleston on 4k mile kayak & bike trek to raise funds for veterans

A veteran from New York is completing a 4,000-mile kayak and bike round-trip journey to raise awareness and funds for veterans suffering from PTSD. 22 veteran suicides each day is an alarming statistic. Army veteran Jimmy Thomas is addressing this issue through his 4,000-mile round-trip journey from Glenville, New York, to Key West, Florida, by kayak and back again by bicycle; he will be passing through Charleston on Saturday, Jan. 7.
CHARLESTON, SC
iheart.com

Priest Who Served In South Carolina Accused Of Abusing Child

(Charleston, SC)-- A Catholic priest who used to serve in the Charleston Diocese is facing federal charges. Sixty-eight-year-old Jaime Adolfo Gonzalez-Farias is accused of abusing an 11-year-old child. Prosecutors say Gonzalez-Farias traveled with the child from South Carolina to another state when the crime allegedly happened in 2020. Gonzalez-Farias worked...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Fort Dorchester hosts statewide robotics kickoff Saturday

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Fort Dorchester High School hosted the statewide 2023 FIRST Robotics kickoff on Saturday. FIRST is a robotics community that prepares students for the future through team-based robotics programs and competitions. At the annual FIRST Robotics Competition, teams from all over the world constructed robots to compete in specific tasks. FIRST […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Family travels from Ohio to watch 24 C-17 fly across Lowcountry

Charleston, S.C. (WCIV) — 24 C-17 flew across the Lowcountry on Thursday morning for a mission generation exercise. The 437th wing has 41 C-17. Altogether, those planes value at around 9.2 billion dollars or 212 million per aircraft. Each C-17 can cruise 500 miles per hour at 28,000 feet.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Friends and family mourn passing of Lowcountry attorney David Aylor

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The glue that holds everything together, that is how family describes prominent Lowcountry attorney David Aylor. Hundreds of his friends and family gathered at Seacoast Church in Mount Pleasant to share memories, worship and pray over his life. David Aylor, 41, died Monday at his...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Downed power-lines close portion of Folly Road Blvd

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Police closed Folly Road Boulevard between Wesley Drive and Fenwick Drive following a crash Saturday morning. According to the Charleston Police Department, a car crash brought power lines down across Folly Road Boulevard around 7:40 a.m. Saturday. CPD says it will take them some time to clear the roadways. Dominion […]
CHARLESTON, SC
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in South Carolina

Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in South Carolina and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
walterborolive.com

Opening soon Paul’s Car Care Center

Paul’s Car Care Center, formally Tire King, is undergoing a brand-new look inside and out. It has fresh bright coloring with modernized flooring and a new staff to add to the repair shop. Paul’s Car Care Center is a chain car service business established in 1980 with local locations in Ladson, North Charleston, Oak Brook, Summerville outside of the nationwide branches.
WALTERBORO, SC
live5news.com

2 injured in Berkeley Co. apartment shooting

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County deputies are investigating a Sunday night shooting in the Sangaree area that left two people injured. The sheriff’s office was called out shortly after 8 p.m. to the Parkway Village Apartments off Sangaree Parkway. At the scene, deputies say they found two...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Crews extinguish N. Charleston apartment fire

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Fire Department is investigating a Saturday night fire at an apartment complex. Crews responded to Fairwind-Oakfield Apartments off Otranto Road at 8:50 p.m. At the scene, firefighters reported seeing smoke from a multi-family structure. As they worked, all the occupants were cleared...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC

