Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSummerville, SC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From CharlestonTed RiversCharleston, SC
4 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Two SC Cities Have the “Friendliest Neighborhoods in the U.S.” According to a National PublicationKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
Related
abcnews4.com
Restaurant Week coming to Charleston this Thursday | LIST
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Get ready! Restaurant Week is just days away, and over 40 eateries are on this edition's list. That's more than 40 different restaurants to enjoy over an 11-day period at a discounted price!. Steak, seafood, or classic southern – there's something for everyone to enjoy...
COVID-19 transmission high in four Lowcountry counties, DHEC says
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina’s lead health agency is once again urging residents to monitor COVID-19 levels in their community amid a recent surge in cases that come just weeks after the Christmas holidays. State health officials said cases have been on the rise over the past several weeks. For the week ending on […]
counton2.com
Beaufort Planning Commission rejects large St. Helena development plan
ST. HELENA ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — A controversial 500-acre development on St. Helena Island has been rejected by the Beaufort County Planning Commission. Dozens of residents came to the meeting about the housing development and 18-hole golf course planned for the area. Pine Island GC, LLC wants almost 500...
abcnews4.com
Veteran stops in Charleston on 4k mile kayak & bike trek to raise funds for veterans
A veteran from New York is completing a 4,000-mile kayak and bike round-trip journey to raise awareness and funds for veterans suffering from PTSD. 22 veteran suicides each day is an alarming statistic. Army veteran Jimmy Thomas is addressing this issue through his 4,000-mile round-trip journey from Glenville, New York, to Key West, Florida, by kayak and back again by bicycle; he will be passing through Charleston on Saturday, Jan. 7.
iheart.com
Priest Who Served In South Carolina Accused Of Abusing Child
(Charleston, SC)-- A Catholic priest who used to serve in the Charleston Diocese is facing federal charges. Sixty-eight-year-old Jaime Adolfo Gonzalez-Farias is accused of abusing an 11-year-old child. Prosecutors say Gonzalez-Farias traveled with the child from South Carolina to another state when the crime allegedly happened in 2020. Gonzalez-Farias worked...
live5news.com
Over 2,800 parking tickets could lead to towing, city of Charleston says
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston says after months of handing out hundreds of parking tickets on King Street between Spring and Calhoun, folks might start to see their cars towed. “Our goal has been and always will be to keep that area safe,” Luther Reynolds, Chief of...
Fort Dorchester hosts statewide robotics kickoff Saturday
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Fort Dorchester High School hosted the statewide 2023 FIRST Robotics kickoff on Saturday. FIRST is a robotics community that prepares students for the future through team-based robotics programs and competitions. At the annual FIRST Robotics Competition, teams from all over the world constructed robots to compete in specific tasks. FIRST […]
abcnews4.com
Family travels from Ohio to watch 24 C-17 fly across Lowcountry
Charleston, S.C. (WCIV) — 24 C-17 flew across the Lowcountry on Thursday morning for a mission generation exercise. The 437th wing has 41 C-17. Altogether, those planes value at around 9.2 billion dollars or 212 million per aircraft. Each C-17 can cruise 500 miles per hour at 28,000 feet.
live5news.com
Friends and family mourn passing of Lowcountry attorney David Aylor
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The glue that holds everything together, that is how family describes prominent Lowcountry attorney David Aylor. Hundreds of his friends and family gathered at Seacoast Church in Mount Pleasant to share memories, worship and pray over his life. David Aylor, 41, died Monday at his...
abcnews4.com
Gadsden Creek and SCLEP file an appeal against court's decision to side with WestEdge
For more than a year, there have been debates on how to handle development on Gadsden Creek. On December 5th, a court ruled West Edge could fill the creek. Now advocates for the waterway and the South Carolina Environmental Law Project say they will not back down. "We really reject...
Downed power-lines close portion of Folly Road Blvd
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Police closed Folly Road Boulevard between Wesley Drive and Fenwick Drive following a crash Saturday morning. According to the Charleston Police Department, a car crash brought power lines down across Folly Road Boulevard around 7:40 a.m. Saturday. CPD says it will take them some time to clear the roadways. Dominion […]
Monthly drive-thru food distributions planned in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Azalea Drive Church of Christ will host drive-thru food distributions for the community starting in January. The distributions will happen every third Thursday of each month, including these dates: • January 19• February 16• March 16• April 20• May 18• June 15• July 20• August 17• September 21• October 19• […]
Thomasena Stokes Marshall, former Mount Pleasant councilwoman passes
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Thomasena Stokes Marshall, known for her role on the Mount Pleasant town council and co-founder of the African American Settlement Commission, has died. The African American Historic Settlement Commission broke the news of her passing Saturday. Marshall had an expansive role on the Mount Pleasant town council. She was the first […]
4 Amazing Burger Places in South Carolina
Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in South Carolina and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
Deputies: Camper stolen from Charleston County may be along Grand Strand
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Detectives believe a camper that was stolen from Charleston County may be along the Grand Strand, according to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office. The camper was stolen from the front of a home on Doar Road in the Awendaw between 1 p.m. on Dec. 22 and 12 p.m. on Dec. […]
walterborolive.com
Opening soon Paul’s Car Care Center
Paul’s Car Care Center, formally Tire King, is undergoing a brand-new look inside and out. It has fresh bright coloring with modernized flooring and a new staff to add to the repair shop. Paul’s Car Care Center is a chain car service business established in 1980 with local locations in Ladson, North Charleston, Oak Brook, Summerville outside of the nationwide branches.
live5news.com
2 injured in Berkeley Co. apartment shooting
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County deputies are investigating a Sunday night shooting in the Sangaree area that left two people injured. The sheriff’s office was called out shortly after 8 p.m. to the Parkway Village Apartments off Sangaree Parkway. At the scene, deputies say they found two...
NEVER TOO LATE: 1973 Macedonia High Graduate Earns First-Time Degree From USC
Delores Whack, 67, is on a mission to prove that it's never too late to reach your goals. For her, that dream was to obtain a college degree for the very first time. The post NEVER TOO LATE: 1973 Macedonia High Graduate Earns First-Time Degree From USC appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
live5news.com
Crews extinguish N. Charleston apartment fire
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Fire Department is investigating a Saturday night fire at an apartment complex. Crews responded to Fairwind-Oakfield Apartments off Otranto Road at 8:50 p.m. At the scene, firefighters reported seeing smoke from a multi-family structure. As they worked, all the occupants were cleared...
Scammers are pretending to be Berkeley County officials. Here’s what to look for
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Berkeley County are warning people about a recent scam involving emails and texts that appear to be coming from someone who works for the county. The warning comes after someone attempted to scam Berkeley County Councilman Tommy Newell this week with a fake text message designed to look […]
Comments / 0