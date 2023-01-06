Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin's charity has received over $6 million in donations from fansAsh JurbergBuffalo, NY
White Olive, a Greek and Turkish restaurant, opens in Midtown.Raj guleriaManhattan, NY
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
wnypapers.com
Town of Niagara hoping to sell revitalized strip mall property
Town of Niagara officials are hoping to breathe new life into a long-vacant property on Military Road. The former strip mall property from 4435-4445 Military Road will be put to bid, potentially ending a years-long struggle for town leaders. “It’s been a long process,” Supervisor Lee Wallace said following a...
These Counties In New York State Allow Bars To Stay Open Past 2 AM
Unlike some states, New York doesn't have a unified cut-off time for its bars and restaurants to stop serving alcohol. Some counties are more conservative, while others are more lenient. These counties allow bars and restaurants to serve liquor past 2 am, which is a popular cut-off time in New York and other states around the country.
Gas Prices In Western New York May Never Drop Below $3?
We heard it could happen, and now it looks like it's coming to fruition. Just a few weeks ago, many drivers in New York state were hoping to see gas prices drop to $2.99, but due to an increase in crude oil prices, that wish may not happen for a while longer.
wellsvillesun.com
Cornell Cooperative Extension is excited to announce new gardening class (En Español)
Available in English and Spanish: Introduction to Gardening in New York State. Coming to a new area can be quite a challenge when starting your own garden, even if you already have experience in horticulture, gardening or general agriculture. Different environmental factors, microclimates, water, soil, etc., can affect the performance of your plants, and nothing is sadder for a gardener than investing time, effort, and money and in the end not seeing results or having a low production. If you have been wondering how to start your garden, because you’re new in this fascinating world, or if you just moved to New York State, don’t worry, this class is for you!
wnypapers.com
Town of Wheatfield reorganizes for 2023, approves numerous appointments, authorizations
The Town of Wheatfield got down to business for 2023 with its reorganizational meeting held earlier this week. According to the town’s website, wheatfield.ny.us, the following actions were unanimously approved by Town Board members:. √ Designated M&T Bank and KeyBank as depositories for the Town of Wheatfield in 2023.
WRGB
Affordability and renewability: state leaders talk costs of climate action legislation
CAPITAL REGION (WRBG) — By the year 2030, New York state leaders have set a goal of achieving 70 percent renewable energy, and 3 million electric vehicles on the roads. Those are just a few of the multi-decade Climate Leadership Protection Act plan to combat climate change. CBS spoke...
New Law Bans Certain Laundry Detergent And Cleaners In New York State
A new law went into effect recently in New York State that bans certain laundry detergents and cleaning products in New York State. If you are partial to a particular detergent or household cleaner brand, you may have to find a replacement if they don't conform to the new law.
New York Company Closing All Locations, Over 1,000 Laid Off
A company that helps out elderly Empire State residents is closing all of its locations in the Hudson Valley and across New York State. SeniorBridge is closing all New York locations leaving over 1,000 without a job. Over 1,000 In New York Losing Jobs. SeniorBridge was acquired by Humana at...
Massive Snowfall? Winter Is Likely To Get Much Worse In New York State
Winter has been BRUTAL in New York State and it looks like the worst is yet to come. There have been some years I live in Buffalo and there have been some years when winter really didn't rear its ugly head until late December. Not this year though. I'm sure you've heard about the two horrible snowstorms we had - one in November, one in December. In November it was a lake-effect snowstorm. In December, the deadly blizzard that killed 42 people in Western New York was caused by a cyclone bomb brought on by winter storm Elliott.
Major Snowstorm Heading for New York State
There great potential for a major winter storm that will impact New York State by the end of next week.
Governor Hochul Signs Legislation Allowing Local Social Service Districts To Provide Families with Up To 24 Months Of Eligibility For Child Care Assistance
ALBANY, NY – On December 31, 2022 Governor Kathy Hochul signed a bill that will allow local social service districts the option to provide families with up to 24 months of eligibility for child care assistance, beyond the current 12 month requirement (A.10209-A (Lunsford)/S.9029 (Ramos)). Current administrative parameters require...
New York residents can save (or earn) thousands in new government program
Would you like to save (or even earn) thousands of dollars more per year? Of course you would! Well, it might be worth looking into the government benefits you can receive by going solar in New York. Some of the advantages of solar energy include lowering (or eliminating) your electric bill, raising your home value, reducing your carbon footprint, and even earning money back on your investment. (source)
westsidenewsny.com
New law requires carpet producers to take extended responsibilities
On December 30, Governor Hochul signed A.9279-A/S.5027-C, which establishes an Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) program for carpeting by setting mandatory goals for carpet recycling; creating convenient collection locations, and phasing out harmful PFAS chemicals from new carpet production. California is currently the only other state with such a program. The bill was sponsored by Senator Brian Kavanagh and Assemblymember Steve Englebright.
New York Pumping Millions More Into HEAP Program
The public benefit program designed to help low-to-moderate-income Americans pay their heating and cooling costs is getting a considerable boost of cash this heating from state lawmakers in Albany. This influx of money should help lots of additional New Yorkers stay warm this winter. With the HEAP program making emergency...
New York Lawmakers Get Nice Raise In 2023
The arrival of the new year means a lot of new things for us in New York. Not only do we have all of the New Years' Resolutions that we're embarking on this year, but there are also a ton of new laws that are on the books that take effect in 2023.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Snowiest Place in New York
Winter is here with us, a season synonymous with snowfall. Many states experience extremely snowy months, with massive snow covering the surface. Unfortunately, New York is among the states where snowing can get overboard due to low temperatures. So, which is the snowiest place in New York, otherwise known as...
Polar Plunge and Snow Next Week For New York State
There are signs of more cold and snow ahead for New York State. More snowfall could be on the way.
Bonus program worth $1.3 billion by Hochul: Why thousands of nurses still going on strike?
Governor Kathy Hochul calls nurses real heroes. These are the people who make a difference in society by giving their best services at medical centers or hospitals. In one of her tweets, Hochul can be found saying that nurses work selflessly and tirelessly every day and do everything needed to save lives. For all their efforts, dedication, and hard work, New York is thankful to them.
waer.org
A 230-year-old map gives insight into the former reach of the Onondaga Nation
Many people in Central New York know the location of the Onondaga Nation. They may not know how much area was once part of the reservation or the extent of lands inhabited by other members of the Iroquois Confederacy. A map from 1792 in the Syracuse University Libraries Special Collections shows that the nation once encompassed lands that are now Manlius, Marcellus, Cicero, and other towns, as well as the City of Syracuse.
techaiapp.com
The 12 Best New York Wineries
If you’re looking for the best New York wineries, you can’t go wrong with this selection. These wineries are some of the most popular in the state, and for good reason. There’s no doubt that New York State is a wine lover’s paradise. With countless wineries dotting the state, there’s surely something for everyone.
