Niagara, NY

wnypapers.com

Town of Niagara hoping to sell revitalized strip mall property

Town of Niagara officials are hoping to breathe new life into a long-vacant property on Military Road. The former strip mall property from 4435-4445 Military Road will be put to bid, potentially ending a years-long struggle for town leaders. “It’s been a long process,” Supervisor Lee Wallace said following a...
NIAGARA, NY
wellsvillesun.com

Cornell Cooperative Extension is excited to announce new gardening class (En Español)

Available in English and Spanish: Introduction to Gardening in New York State. Coming to a new area can be quite a challenge when starting your own garden, even if you already have experience in horticulture, gardening or general agriculture. Different environmental factors, microclimates, water, soil, etc., can affect the performance of your plants, and nothing is sadder for a gardener than investing time, effort, and money and in the end not seeing results or having a low production. If you have been wondering how to start your garden, because you’re new in this fascinating world, or if you just moved to New York State, don’t worry, this class is for you!
wnypapers.com

Town of Wheatfield reorganizes for 2023, approves numerous appointments, authorizations

The Town of Wheatfield got down to business for 2023 with its reorganizational meeting held earlier this week. According to the town’s website, wheatfield.ny.us, the following actions were unanimously approved by Town Board members:. √ Designated M&T Bank and KeyBank as depositories for the Town of Wheatfield in 2023.
Country 106.5 WYRK

Massive Snowfall? Winter Is Likely To Get Much Worse In New York State

Winter has been BRUTAL in New York State and it looks like the worst is yet to come. There have been some years I live in Buffalo and there have been some years when winter really didn't rear its ugly head until late December. Not this year though. I'm sure you've heard about the two horrible snowstorms we had - one in November, one in December. In November it was a lake-effect snowstorm. In December, the deadly blizzard that killed 42 people in Western New York was caused by a cyclone bomb brought on by winter storm Elliott.
BUFFALO, NY
Oswego County Today

Governor Hochul Signs Legislation Allowing Local Social Service Districts To Provide Families with Up To 24 Months Of Eligibility For Child Care Assistance

ALBANY, NY – On December 31, 2022 Governor Kathy Hochul signed a bill that will allow local social service districts the option to provide families with up to 24 months of eligibility for child care assistance, beyond the current 12 month requirement (A.10209-A (Lunsford)/S.9029 (Ramos)). Current administrative parameters require...
R.A. Heim

New York residents can save (or earn) thousands in new government program

Would you like to save (or even earn) thousands of dollars more per year? Of course you would! Well, it might be worth looking into the government benefits you can receive by going solar in New York. Some of the advantages of solar energy include lowering (or eliminating) your electric bill, raising your home value, reducing your carbon footprint, and even earning money back on your investment. (source)
westsidenewsny.com

New law requires carpet producers to take extended responsibilities

On December 30, Governor Hochul signed A.9279-A/S.5027-C, which establishes an Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) program for carpeting by setting mandatory goals for carpet recycling; creating convenient collection locations, and phasing out harmful PFAS chemicals from new carpet production. California is currently the only other state with such a program. The bill was sponsored by Senator Brian Kavanagh and Assemblymember Steve Englebright.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Power 93.7 WBLK

New York Pumping Millions More Into HEAP Program

The public benefit program designed to help low-to-moderate-income Americans pay their heating and cooling costs is getting a considerable boost of cash this heating from state lawmakers in Albany. This influx of money should help lots of additional New Yorkers stay warm this winter. With the HEAP program making emergency...
NEW YORK STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Snowiest Place in New York

Winter is here with us, a season synonymous with snowfall. Many states experience extremely snowy months, with massive snow covering the surface. Unfortunately, New York is among the states where snowing can get overboard due to low temperatures. So, which is the snowiest place in New York, otherwise known as...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
Mark Star

Bonus program worth $1.3 billion by Hochul: Why thousands of nurses still going on strike?

Governor Kathy Hochul calls nurses real heroes. These are the people who make a difference in society by giving their best services at medical centers or hospitals. In one of her tweets, Hochul can be found saying that nurses work selflessly and tirelessly every day and do everything needed to save lives. For all their efforts, dedication, and hard work, New York is thankful to them.
waer.org

A 230-year-old map gives insight into the former reach of the Onondaga Nation

Many people in Central New York know the location of the Onondaga Nation. They may not know how much area was once part of the reservation or the extent of lands inhabited by other members of the Iroquois Confederacy. A map from 1792 in the Syracuse University Libraries Special Collections shows that the nation once encompassed lands that are now Manlius, Marcellus, Cicero, and other towns, as well as the City of Syracuse.
SYRACUSE, NY
techaiapp.com

The 12 Best New York Wineries

If you’re looking for the best New York wineries, you can’t go wrong with this selection. These wineries are some of the most popular in the state, and for good reason. There’s no doubt that New York State is a wine lover’s paradise. With countless wineries dotting the state, there’s surely something for everyone.
NEW YORK STATE

