Porter, NY

Town of Niagara hoping to sell revitalized strip mall property

Town of Niagara officials are hoping to breathe new life into a long-vacant property on Military Road. The former strip mall property from 4435-4445 Military Road will be put to bid, potentially ending a years-long struggle for town leaders. “It’s been a long process,” Supervisor Lee Wallace said following a...
NIAGARA, NY
WKTV

Applications being accepted for Empire State Fellows Program

ALBANY, N.Y. -- Governor Kathy Hochul announced Friday that the application period for the 2023 class of Empire State Fellows has begun. The program, which first began 11 years ago, attracts people from all over the state and country to serve in high-level positions within the administration. Graduates of the Empire State Fellows Program have gone on to receive senior roles.
wellsvillesun.com

Cornell Cooperative Extension is excited to announce new gardening class (En Español)

Available in English and Spanish: Introduction to Gardening in New York State. Coming to a new area can be quite a challenge when starting your own garden, even if you already have experience in horticulture, gardening or general agriculture. Different environmental factors, microclimates, water, soil, etc., can affect the performance of your plants, and nothing is sadder for a gardener than investing time, effort, and money and in the end not seeing results or having a low production. If you have been wondering how to start your garden, because you’re new in this fascinating world, or if you just moved to New York State, don’t worry, this class is for you!
Oswego County Today

Governor Hochul Signs Legislation Allowing Local Social Service Districts To Provide Families with Up To 24 Months Of Eligibility For Child Care Assistance

ALBANY, NY – On December 31, 2022 Governor Kathy Hochul signed a bill that will allow local social service districts the option to provide families with up to 24 months of eligibility for child care assistance, beyond the current 12 month requirement (A.10209-A (Lunsford)/S.9029 (Ramos)). Current administrative parameters require...
R.A. Heim

New York residents can save (or earn) thousands in new government program

Would you like to save (or even earn) thousands of dollars more per year? Of course you would! Well, it might be worth looking into the government benefits you can receive by going solar in New York. Some of the advantages of solar energy include lowering (or eliminating) your electric bill, raising your home value, reducing your carbon footprint, and even earning money back on your investment. (source)
Power 93.7 WBLK

New York Pumping Millions More Into HEAP Program

The public benefit program designed to help low-to-moderate-income Americans pay their heating and cooling costs is getting a considerable boost of cash this heating from state lawmakers in Albany. This influx of money should help lots of additional New Yorkers stay warm this winter. With the HEAP program making emergency...
NEW YORK STATE
nystateofpolitics.com

Hochul has until Jan. 30 on Grieving Families Act

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — The family of Raelynn Rosemary Huber celebrated her 3rd birthday last week. But Raelynn wasn't there to celebrate with them. "We had a cake with her ashes seated where she should be: surrounded by all her family that loves her, and that was very hard and that's not ever going to stop," her grandmother Bernadette Smith said.
newyorkalmanack.com

DEC’s Annual Tree and Shrub Seedling Sale is Now Open

DEC’s tree nursery grows more than 50 conifer and hardwood species from local seed sources, creating seedlings that are well-suited to our state’s climate. They are available in bundles of 25 or more, plus there are several mixed species packets for those looking for a variety. Seedlings are a minimum of five inches tall and are one to three years old depending on the species. For more information including how to order, visit the Spring Seedling Sale webpage on DEC’s website. Some species sell out early, so it is recommended to place orders by phone for the most up-to-date availability information.
fox5ny.com

NY road salt law raises concerns about costs, shortages

NEW YORK - Some counties, cities and towns in New York worry they may soon not have enough salt to spread on the roads before, during, or after winter storms. Dan Losquadro is the Superintendent of Highways for Brookhaven. While his town, which is responsible for some 3,700 lane miles, will be covered this winter, he has concerns about the future now that Governor Kathy Hochul signed the Buy American Salt Act.
BROOKHAVEN, NY
techaiapp.com

The 12 Best New York Wineries

If you’re looking for the best New York wineries, you can’t go wrong with this selection. These wineries are some of the most popular in the state, and for good reason. There’s no doubt that New York State is a wine lover’s paradise. With countless wineries dotting the state, there’s surely something for everyone.
NEW YORK STATE

