Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin's charity has received over $6 million in donations from fansAsh JurbergBuffalo, NY
White Olive, a Greek and Turkish restaurant, opens in Midtown.Raj guleriaManhattan, NY
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
Related
wnypapers.com
Town of Niagara hoping to sell revitalized strip mall property
Town of Niagara officials are hoping to breathe new life into a long-vacant property on Military Road. The former strip mall property from 4435-4445 Military Road will be put to bid, potentially ending a years-long struggle for town leaders. “It’s been a long process,” Supervisor Lee Wallace said following a...
WKTV
Applications being accepted for Empire State Fellows Program
ALBANY, N.Y. -- Governor Kathy Hochul announced Friday that the application period for the 2023 class of Empire State Fellows has begun. The program, which first began 11 years ago, attracts people from all over the state and country to serve in high-level positions within the administration. Graduates of the Empire State Fellows Program have gone on to receive senior roles.
wellsvillesun.com
Cornell Cooperative Extension is excited to announce new gardening class (En Español)
Available in English and Spanish: Introduction to Gardening in New York State. Coming to a new area can be quite a challenge when starting your own garden, even if you already have experience in horticulture, gardening or general agriculture. Different environmental factors, microclimates, water, soil, etc., can affect the performance of your plants, and nothing is sadder for a gardener than investing time, effort, and money and in the end not seeing results or having a low production. If you have been wondering how to start your garden, because you’re new in this fascinating world, or if you just moved to New York State, don’t worry, this class is for you!
Governor Hochul Signs Legislation Allowing Local Social Service Districts To Provide Families with Up To 24 Months Of Eligibility For Child Care Assistance
ALBANY, NY – On December 31, 2022 Governor Kathy Hochul signed a bill that will allow local social service districts the option to provide families with up to 24 months of eligibility for child care assistance, beyond the current 12 month requirement (A.10209-A (Lunsford)/S.9029 (Ramos)). Current administrative parameters require...
New York residents can save (or earn) thousands in new government program
Would you like to save (or even earn) thousands of dollars more per year? Of course you would! Well, it might be worth looking into the government benefits you can receive by going solar in New York. Some of the advantages of solar energy include lowering (or eliminating) your electric bill, raising your home value, reducing your carbon footprint, and even earning money back on your investment. (source)
NY eyes $672 million bailout for utility customers who are not in low-income programs
Syracuse, N.Y. – New York utility regulators are considering an unprecedented bailout for hundreds of thousands of households and many small businesses threatened with losing electric and gas service if they don’t pay overdue bills that piled up during the Covid pandemic. The plan would pay off $672...
New York Pumping Millions More Into HEAP Program
The public benefit program designed to help low-to-moderate-income Americans pay their heating and cooling costs is getting a considerable boost of cash this heating from state lawmakers in Albany. This influx of money should help lots of additional New Yorkers stay warm this winter. With the HEAP program making emergency...
New Law Bans Certain Laundry Detergent And Cleaners In New York State
A new law went into effect recently in New York State that bans certain laundry detergents and cleaning products in New York State. If you are partial to a particular detergent or household cleaner brand, you may have to find a replacement if they don't conform to the new law.
nystateofpolitics.com
Hochul has until Jan. 30 on Grieving Families Act
LOCKPORT, N.Y. — The family of Raelynn Rosemary Huber celebrated her 3rd birthday last week. But Raelynn wasn't there to celebrate with them. "We had a cake with her ashes seated where she should be: surrounded by all her family that loves her, and that was very hard and that's not ever going to stop," her grandmother Bernadette Smith said.
Major Change Coming for Two New York Colleges! Will UAlbany Be Impacted?
Two New York state colleges are already getting a jump on their New Year's resolutions. Both schools are going through changes after officially being recognized as universities, as opposed to colleges. It's a great time for both of these institutions, who join an elite group of state university centers here in New York.
New York Company Closing All Locations, Over 1,000 Laid Off
A company that helps out elderly Empire State residents is closing all of its locations in the Hudson Valley and across New York State. SeniorBridge is closing all New York locations leaving over 1,000 without a job. Over 1,000 In New York Losing Jobs. SeniorBridge was acquired by Humana at...
Emergency Heating Money Is Now Available To New York State Residents
Brace yourself, winter is going to get colder and snowier in January and February. That means the cost of staying warm is going to be even higher than it already has been. If you are struggling to keep your home heated, emergency assistance benefits are available from New York State.
New Law Will Affect Thousands Of Drivers In New York
This week more than 200 new laws went into effect in New York State. One of those laws will affect new drives all across the state. As of January 1st, 2023, any person trying to get a driver's license in New York State will now have to learn about pedestrian and bicycle safety.
NY nursing homes are in financial crisis. Our seniors deserve better (Guest Opinion)
Janet Dauley Altwarg, director of the Long Term Care Executive Council of Central New York (LTCEC of CNY), and Jack Pease, chair of the LTCEC and administrator at Loretto, write on behalf of the council’s members listed at the end of this commentary. Nursing homes across New York state...
How to apply for free college tuition in New York: Excelsior Scholarship open in January
Some New York college students can receive free tuition, thanks to the New York State Excelsior Scholarship program, which fills the gap between tuition and federal and state financial aid. The scholarship, provided by the Higher Education Services Corporation (HESC), New York’s higher education student financial aid agency, makes it...
New York Roundabouts, Do You Need to Signal When Entering and Exiting?
The New York State Roundabout, everyone's favorite driving argument. Who has the right of way, which lane am I supposed to be in, how do I exit this thing? These are just some of the questions we ask ourselves, and any passenger that will listen, as we approach the next roundabout.
newyorkalmanack.com
DEC’s Annual Tree and Shrub Seedling Sale is Now Open
DEC’s tree nursery grows more than 50 conifer and hardwood species from local seed sources, creating seedlings that are well-suited to our state’s climate. They are available in bundles of 25 or more, plus there are several mixed species packets for those looking for a variety. Seedlings are a minimum of five inches tall and are one to three years old depending on the species. For more information including how to order, visit the Spring Seedling Sale webpage on DEC’s website. Some species sell out early, so it is recommended to place orders by phone for the most up-to-date availability information.
Two Cities In New York State Make The Top 20 Loneliest Places
Two cities in New York are among the top 20 loneliest.
fox5ny.com
NY road salt law raises concerns about costs, shortages
NEW YORK - Some counties, cities and towns in New York worry they may soon not have enough salt to spread on the roads before, during, or after winter storms. Dan Losquadro is the Superintendent of Highways for Brookhaven. While his town, which is responsible for some 3,700 lane miles, will be covered this winter, he has concerns about the future now that Governor Kathy Hochul signed the Buy American Salt Act.
techaiapp.com
The 12 Best New York Wineries
If you’re looking for the best New York wineries, you can’t go wrong with this selection. These wineries are some of the most popular in the state, and for good reason. There’s no doubt that New York State is a wine lover’s paradise. With countless wineries dotting the state, there’s surely something for everyone.
Comments / 0