Grand Island, NY

wnypapers.com

WNY Land Conservancy places conservation easement on Alt Preserve

Article and photos courtesy of The Western New York Land Conservancy. The Western New York Land Conservancy announced this week it has permanently protected a 36-acre property on Grand Island known as the Alt Preserve with a conservation easement. The easement ensures the land will never be developed. Located on...
GRAND ISLAND, NY
Country 106.5 WYRK

Huge Outpouring Of Support For A Western New York Nurse

There may never be enough words, or expressions of gratitude, we can offer to those who are first responders and medical emergency professionals. The life saving work that these brave men and women do everyday goes above and beyond the call of duty in many cases. When there is an opportunity to give back, the generosity and outpouring of support is pretty incredible to witness.
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

Youngstown Lions announce Christmas house lighting competition winners

The Youngstown Lions Club announced the winners of its annual Youngstown Christmas house lighting competition:. •First prize: 400 Lockport St. •Special prize for businesses: The Ontario House (The Jug) on Main Street. Organizers said, “Many thanks and appreciation to all of you in Youngstown who participated in the 2022 Christmas...
YOUNGSTOWN, NY
wnypapers.com

PHOTOS: Site of Center Street fire demolished

On Monday morning, a crew from Regional Environmental Demolition (R.E.D.) tore down 744, 746 and 748 Center St. – the sites of an early morning fire on Nov. 30 that shuttered The Vintage Barber, Soully Created and Sue’s Frame of Mind. A second-floor dwelling was torn down, too.
LEWISTON, NY
WUHF

Weekend Buzz: Firefighter fired for her tattoo

On this week's edition of the Weekend Buzz, Dan, Scott, and Sandy discuss whether or not it was justified for an Alabama firefighter to be fired because of her tattoo. Plus, why Sandy wants her 18 year old daughter to move out.
ALABAMA, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Heat Up Dinner This Winter Inside An Igloo At 4 Buffalo Restaurants

It's that time of year again when igloo dining is all the rage. Why be cramped up inside a crowded restaurant, just because the temperatures dropped? We've never let a little cold keep us from enjoying a good meal with friends and family, especially when we can do it in an intimate space. So far, these four restaurants and Canalside (which doesn't have food) are offering igloo experiences. It is definitely giving "VIP" to have your own private dining space, especially since they are heated. Bone apple tea!
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

Lewiston-Porter High School art students are looking for your photos

Submitted by Lewiston-Porter Central School District art teacher Teri Fallesen. New this school year, the “Gallery Project” course allows students to design exhibitions and programming for Lew-Port’s new Level Art Gallery. Students are currently preparing an exhibition about Artpark. Each student is researching a specific aspect of Artpark after learning about the park’s history through reading, viewing an artist-created documentary, and participating in a guided tour of the park led by regional curator Albert Chao.
LEWISTON, NY
wutv29.com

Community struggles for affordable food options as looted Aldi store remains closed

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The actions of a few during the blizzard could have irreparable damage on many residents in Buffalo’s Broadway Fillmore District. The Aldi on Broadway has been closed for nearly two weeks after looters ransacked the store during the blizzard. The store remains boarded up and the owners have not said whether the store will reopen.
BUFFALO, NY
nyspnews.com

Shop lifter arrested in Clarence

On January 6, 2023, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Lisa M. Coleman., 42, of Tonawanda, NY, for Petit Larceny. Troopers responded to a petit larceny complaint at the Buffalo Store on Main Street in the town of Clarence. Troopers worked with loss-prevention. Coleman took merchandise valued at $312.93 and passed all points of purchase without paying. She was arrested and transported to SP Clarence for processing. Coleman was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the town of Clarence court at a later date.
CLARENCE, NY
wnypapers.com

Mount St. Mary's Hospital welcomes UBMD Emergency Medicine, Buffalo-Niagara Hospitalists to staff its emergency department

Mount St. Mary’s Hospital (MSMH) welcomed the providers from UBMD Emergency Medicine to the emergency department on Jan. 1, along with the medical team from Buffalo-Niagara Hospitalists, who will manage inpatient care at the hospital. These two groups are also slated to facilitate both inpatient care and emergency care at the new Lockport Memorial Campus of Mount St. Mary’s Hospital when it opens later in 2023.
LOCKPORT, NY
nyspnews.com

Lockport woman arrested for Petit Larceny

On January 4, 2023 at 3:00 pm, Troopers out of SP Lockport arrested Shakira N. Pabon Antongiorgi, 26 of Lockport, NY for Petit Larceny. On January 4, 2023, Troopers were dispatched to Wal Mart on South Transit Road in the town of Lockport for a larceny complaint. Troopers worked with Wal Mart staff and it was found that Pabon Antongiorgi took merchandise and concealed it, passing all points of purchase without paying. Pabon Antongiorgi was transported to SP Lockport for processing.
LOCKPORT, NY

