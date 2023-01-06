Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin's charity has received over $6 million in donations from fansAsh JurbergBuffalo, NY
White Olive, a Greek and Turkish restaurant, opens in Midtown.Raj guleriaManhattan, NY
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
Donation drive held for family that lost 5 children in Dartmouth Avenue fire
BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's been one week since four girls and one boy died as a result of a fire on Dartmouth Avenue. The family lost everything and must now rebuild. The Liggans family pastor is trying to help the family heal, but also get the items they need.
Hearts for Hamlin pizzas for game day
Just Pizza is helping you keep Damar Hamlin in your thoughts while you watch the game. The Transit Road location in East Amherst is offering Hearts for Hamlin pizzas.
WNY Land Conservancy places conservation easement on Alt Preserve
Article and photos courtesy of The Western New York Land Conservancy. The Western New York Land Conservancy announced this week it has permanently protected a 36-acre property on Grand Island known as the Alt Preserve with a conservation easement. The easement ensures the land will never be developed. Located on...
Huge Outpouring Of Support For A Western New York Nurse
There may never be enough words, or expressions of gratitude, we can offer to those who are first responders and medical emergency professionals. The life saving work that these brave men and women do everyday goes above and beyond the call of duty in many cases. When there is an opportunity to give back, the generosity and outpouring of support is pretty incredible to witness.
Youngstown Lions announce Christmas house lighting competition winners
The Youngstown Lions Club announced the winners of its annual Youngstown Christmas house lighting competition:. •First prize: 400 Lockport St. •Special prize for businesses: The Ontario House (The Jug) on Main Street. Organizers said, “Many thanks and appreciation to all of you in Youngstown who participated in the 2022 Christmas...
‘Anndel was a caring, loving person’: Family remembers essential worker who died in Buffalo blizzard
BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) — Dozens of families continue to mourn their loved ones who died in the Christmas weekend blizzard. News 4 sat down with the family of Anndel Taylor, an essential worker who was one of the 42 lives lost. “She’s goofy. She’s very funny. A little comedian. Everybody loved her,” Wanda Brown Steele […]
PHOTOS: Site of Center Street fire demolished
On Monday morning, a crew from Regional Environmental Demolition (R.E.D.) tore down 744, 746 and 748 Center St. – the sites of an early morning fire on Nov. 30 that shuttered The Vintage Barber, Soully Created and Sue’s Frame of Mind. A second-floor dwelling was torn down, too.
Community donations pour in for victims of Dartmouth fire
Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - The Buffalo community has once again shown their support for their fellow neighbors by donating to the family who lost their grandchildren in a tragic house fire.
Buffalo man uses his SUV to deliver groceries & other essentials to hardest-hit communities after storm, in honor of late friend
BUFFALO, N.Y. — As the clean-up and rebuild continue, many people are coming together as the City of Good Neighbors. That includes one Buffalo man who is continuing to fill his SUV with groceries and other supplies to the hardest hit communities. Mark Johnson, a Buffalo resident, is making...
Weekend Buzz: Firefighter fired for her tattoo
On this week's edition of the Weekend Buzz, Dan, Scott, and Sandy discuss whether or not it was justified for an Alabama firefighter to be fired because of her tattoo. Plus, why Sandy wants her 18 year old daughter to move out.
Found 20 feet from home, Morris Singer Jr., 65, dies during blizzard
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Anytime Morris Singer Jr. entered a room, he was impossible to miss. "Anybody who knows my dad, he was just really flamboyant. He just loves his suits," said his son, Morris Singer III. "You could rarely catch him in a pair of jeans or sweatpants or...
Heat Up Dinner This Winter Inside An Igloo At 4 Buffalo Restaurants
It's that time of year again when igloo dining is all the rage. Why be cramped up inside a crowded restaurant, just because the temperatures dropped? We've never let a little cold keep us from enjoying a good meal with friends and family, especially when we can do it in an intimate space. So far, these four restaurants and Canalside (which doesn't have food) are offering igloo experiences. It is definitely giving "VIP" to have your own private dining space, especially since they are heated. Bone apple tea!
Lewiston-Porter High School art students are looking for your photos
Submitted by Lewiston-Porter Central School District art teacher Teri Fallesen. New this school year, the “Gallery Project” course allows students to design exhibitions and programming for Lew-Port’s new Level Art Gallery. Students are currently preparing an exhibition about Artpark. Each student is researching a specific aspect of Artpark after learning about the park’s history through reading, viewing an artist-created documentary, and participating in a guided tour of the park led by regional curator Albert Chao.
Kucko’s Camera: Eternal Flame Falls in Orchard Park
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Today John Kucko reflects on a trip to Eternal Flame Falls in Orchard Park, just a few miles from Highmark Stadium.
Community struggles for affordable food options as looted Aldi store remains closed
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The actions of a few during the blizzard could have irreparable damage on many residents in Buffalo’s Broadway Fillmore District. The Aldi on Broadway has been closed for nearly two weeks after looters ransacked the store during the blizzard. The store remains boarded up and the owners have not said whether the store will reopen.
Shop lifter arrested in Clarence
On January 6, 2023, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Lisa M. Coleman., 42, of Tonawanda, NY, for Petit Larceny. Troopers responded to a petit larceny complaint at the Buffalo Store on Main Street in the town of Clarence. Troopers worked with loss-prevention. Coleman took merchandise valued at $312.93 and passed all points of purchase without paying. She was arrested and transported to SP Clarence for processing. Coleman was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the town of Clarence court at a later date.
Red Cross helping 4 people displaced by Saturday morning fire
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Four people are being helped by the Red Cross following a fire in North Buffalo. The Buffalo Fire Department responded to a fire on Crowley Avenue Saturday around 6:50 a.m. Officials report that the fire started in the attic of a residence while people were inside.
He created a comic book, pizza lover paradise on Grand Island
Kevin Slachciak has loved comic books since he was six years old. A few years ago he turned his pizza place on Grand Island into a comic book lovers paradise
Mount St. Mary's Hospital welcomes UBMD Emergency Medicine, Buffalo-Niagara Hospitalists to staff its emergency department
Mount St. Mary’s Hospital (MSMH) welcomed the providers from UBMD Emergency Medicine to the emergency department on Jan. 1, along with the medical team from Buffalo-Niagara Hospitalists, who will manage inpatient care at the hospital. These two groups are also slated to facilitate both inpatient care and emergency care at the new Lockport Memorial Campus of Mount St. Mary’s Hospital when it opens later in 2023.
Lockport woman arrested for Petit Larceny
On January 4, 2023 at 3:00 pm, Troopers out of SP Lockport arrested Shakira N. Pabon Antongiorgi, 26 of Lockport, NY for Petit Larceny. On January 4, 2023, Troopers were dispatched to Wal Mart on South Transit Road in the town of Lockport for a larceny complaint. Troopers worked with Wal Mart staff and it was found that Pabon Antongiorgi took merchandise and concealed it, passing all points of purchase without paying. Pabon Antongiorgi was transported to SP Lockport for processing.
