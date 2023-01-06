ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewiston, NY

wnypapers.com

PHOTOS: Site of Center Street fire demolished

On Monday morning, a crew from Regional Environmental Demolition (R.E.D.) tore down 744, 746 and 748 Center St. – the sites of an early morning fire on Nov. 30 that shuttered The Vintage Barber, Soully Created and Sue’s Frame of Mind. A second-floor dwelling was torn down, too.
LEWISTON, NY
speedonthewater.com

Buffalo And Erie Poker Runs On The Comeback Trail

Neither the Buffalo Poker Run in Western New York nor the Erie Poker Run in Pennsylvania happened in 2022. At the heart of the cancelations were limited venue availability and skyrocketing lodging rates as summer travel surged in the post-pandemic year. Both events are coming back this year—the Erie Poker...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Heat Up Dinner This Winter Inside An Igloo At 4 Buffalo Restaurants

It's that time of year again when igloo dining is all the rage. Why be cramped up inside a crowded restaurant, just because the temperatures dropped? We've never let a little cold keep us from enjoying a good meal with friends and family, especially when we can do it in an intimate space. So far, these four restaurants and Canalside (which doesn't have food) are offering igloo experiences. It is definitely giving "VIP" to have your own private dining space, especially since they are heated. Bone apple tea!
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

WNY Land Conservancy places conservation easement on Alt Preserve

Article and photos courtesy of The Western New York Land Conservancy. The Western New York Land Conservancy announced this week it has permanently protected a 36-acre property on Grand Island known as the Alt Preserve with a conservation easement. The easement ensures the land will never be developed. Located on...
GRAND ISLAND, NY
2 On Your Side

2 men shot on Kensington Avenue on Thursday

BUFFALO, N.Y. — One man was killed and another man injured during a Thursday morning shooting in the City of Buffalo. A 37-year-old man was declared dead at the scene, inside a home on the 900 block of Kensington Avenue. A 31-year-man was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition.
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW-TV

Buffalo business went without power for two weeks after storm

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Wonder Coffeehouse on Ganson Street in Buffalo had been waiting for complete power restoration for two weeks after the Christmas blizzard. The coffeehouse owner Kate Vacanti even pleaded with utility workers to allow her to get enough power to thaw out the water pipes in the building, which they did.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

4 Creepy ‘Tunnels’ Found in Western New York

Wow, this looks really creepy at first. What do you think these are? You are walking in the woods on a hike and come across four 'tunnel-like' structures that look like they have been there for hundreds of years. Bob Szatkowski and his daughter were hiking when they came across these 4 'tunnels' that were in the middle of NOWHERE in Batavia. All four or they are side by side with bricks in a perfect half-moon structure, but it looks like they have been abandoned. Have you ever seen this before? What do you think these are?
BATAVIA, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Arrest made in Dunkirk hit-and-run

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — An arrest has been made in a hit-and-run that occurred in Dunkirk last month, according to police. 58-year-old Dwayne Nicholson of Dunkirk is accused of leaving the scene of a car vs pedestrian accident at the intersection of Lake Shore Drive East and Main Street in Dunkirk on December 30, 2022. […]
DUNKIRK, NY
nyspnews.com

Shop lifter arrested in Clarence

On January 6, 2023, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Lisa M. Coleman., 42, of Tonawanda, NY, for Petit Larceny. Troopers responded to a petit larceny complaint at the Buffalo Store on Main Street in the town of Clarence. Troopers worked with loss-prevention. Coleman took merchandise valued at $312.93 and passed all points of purchase without paying. She was arrested and transported to SP Clarence for processing. Coleman was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the town of Clarence court at a later date.
CLARENCE, NY

