Joshua Henslee gives his 2023 predictions
Bitcoin influencer Joshua Henslee has had a massive 2022, watching his YouTube channel grow to over 2.7k subscribers. He started this year with a 2023 predictions video explaining what he thinks will happen in the year ahead. The market is delusional, and there’s no reason for optimism. Henslee begins...
Indonesia to launch national digital currency exchange amid incoming regulatory changes
Indonesia’s virtual currency ecosystem is bracing itself for sweeping changes as regulators scramble to flex their muscles over the industry in the coming months. The first of the incoming changes is the proposed plan to set up a national digital currency exchange for the country. Didid Noordiatmoko, head of the Commodity Futures Trading Regulatory Agency of Indonesia (Bappebti), announced that it was keen on launching the platform before the end of the year.
US feds probe Digital Currency Group financial transfers to Genesis
Digital Currency Group (DCG) is being investigated by U.S. authorities for financial transfers between DCG and its Genesis Global subsidiary. On Friday, Bloomberg reported that the Department of Justice (DoJ) and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) were each probing DCG’s transactions with its Genesis digital trading, lending and custodial platform. Prosecutors in New York are reportedly seeking documents as well as interviews with staff. The DoJ is also looking to learn what DCG investors may have been told regarding the financial transfers.
Power Users of Bitcoin – mrkozak
This is the final article in a series where we interview actual users of Bitcoin SV (BSV) applications to understand which applications they use, their pain points, and what is needed moving forward to scale and reach mass adoption. This series intends to learn the thoughts of those with “boots on the ground” instead of just entrepreneurs and developers.
The struggle for the true Bitcoin: BTC, BCH or BSV
In a previous article titled, Who is trying to control, manipulate or destroy Bitcoin?, Marquez Comelab discussed the different groups of people who have different incentives to influence Bitcoin, take it over, control it, or make it their own. Here, he tells the story of how varying factions struggled to control Bitcoin and, in the process, created three implementations of Bitcoin: Core (BTC), Cash (BCH), and Satoshi Vision (BSV), each one claiming to be the true Bitcoin.
