Late push propels Quakers to 76-66 win over Pioneers
WILMINGTON — The Wilmington College men’s basketball team out-rebounded Marietta College 50-35 and outscored the Pioneers 43-30 in the second half en route to a 76-66 Ohio Athletic Conference victory at Fred Raizk Arena Saturday afternoon. The win was the Quakers’ first over Marietta in the previous nine...
Matthew Butcher is a student at Ohio University and covers basketball for the News Journal.
GREENFIELD — Dakota Collom had a hot night on his way to 30 points but McClain overpowered East Clinton to the tune of a 62-46 Saturday night victory at GMHS. The Astros remain winless at 0-12. They will have yet another opportunity to get their first overall and first SBAAC victory when they travel to Williamsburg Tuesday.
Warriors extend win streak to 4, beat Wildcats
BLANCHESTER — Goshen went on a 15-2 run the last half of the first quarter on its way to 26 first-quarter points and an 80-57 victory at Blanchester Saturday. After a tie and three lead changes the first four minutes of the game, Goshen (8-4) turned an 11-10 advantage into a 26-12 cushion after a quarter.
EC boys, girls schedules set for remainder of season
With repairs expected to begin soon on the East Clinton High School gym floor, the boys and girls basketball schedules have been updated. According to EC athletic director Jeremy McGraw, the remaining schedules are:. • Today, girls versus Bethel-Tate at Wilmington. • Jan 10, boys at Williamsburg. • Jan 12,...
WC pair competes in St. Louis Bongo Bayly Open
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The Wilmington College wrestling team had two individuals compete at the Jim Bongo Bayly Open hosted by Maryville University Saturday. In the 165-pound weight class, Adrian Salamone lost twice by pins to a pair of wrestlers from Maryville. In the 285-pound weight class, Mo Sissoko...
BBK Final: Felicity 60, East Clinton JV 31
LEES CREEK — The East Clinton junior varsity boys basketball team was defeated by Felicity Friday night, 60-31, at the EC gym. The Astros led 11-8 after one quarter but were outscored 23-9 in the second. Aiden Warner led East Clinton with eight points. SUMMARY. Jan 6, 2023. @East...
6 champions lead Hurricane to Bellbrook title
BELLBROOK — With six weight-class champions, the Wilmington High School wrestling team coasted to a win Saturday at the Bellbrook Invitational. “We had a great weekend all around,” WHS coach Kelly Tolliver said. “We placed in all 14 weight classes. Our team has been really working hard over the break and putting in the work. We had many enter the tournament trying out some new weight classes. It’s the first we have gotten to try out this new lineup on the road.”
BBK Final: Blanchester JV 46, Bethel-Tate 43
BLANCHESTER — Blanchester had a big second quarter and then had to hold off Bethel-Tate Friday night for a 46-43 junior varsity boys basketball win at the BHS gym. Ayden Basham had 17 points for the Wildcats, including eight in the second quarter when the Wildcats outscored the Tigers 16-4.
BBK Final: New Richmond 71, Wilmington 63
WILMINGTON — Wilmington’s Luke Blessing and New Richmond’s Luke Abbott both hit the 30-point mark, but it was Abbott’s team who went on a 28-4 second half run to get the victory, 71-63, on Friday night at Fred Summers Court. The Hurricane fall to 3-7 overall,...
Cincinnati Football: Bearcats pick up a commitment from offensive tackle transfer Phillip Wilder
Southeast Missouri State offensive tackle transfer Phillip Wilder announced his decision to join the Bearcats on Thursday afternoon and is expected to have two years of eligibility remaining. Wilder has experience at both tackle positions and should compete for a starting spot alongside fellow offensive line transfers in guard Luke...
Child from Cincinnati writes letter to Oak Ridge native Tee Higgins following Damar Hamlin incident
Claire, a Hamilton City School District student, told Higgins, "nothing is your fault." Hamlin tackled Higgins before he collapsed on the field.
Crews are on scene of a crash with injuries on Harrison Avenue at Baker Avenue
CINCINNATI — Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash with injuries on Harrison Avenue at Baker Avenue in Westwood. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert...
Report of a crash with injuries on Mason Road and Taylor Mill Road in Taylor Mill
TAYLOR MILL, Ky. — Crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on Mason Road and Taylor Mill Road in Taylor Mill. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated...
Doctor treating Buffalo Bills Damar Hamlin a University of Dayton graduate
DAYTON — Dr. William A. Knight IV, MD, a University of Dayton graduate, is one of the doctors treating Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin at University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Knight graduated class of 1999 from University of Dayton with a bachelor’s in biology and psychology, a spokesperson for...
The nation’s largest sports complex is right here in southwest Ohio: What you should know
Many Daytonians may not know that the nation’s largest sports complex is right down the road in Hamilton. For those who are unfamiliar with Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill, here are some key pieces of information to help you get caught up. What is Spooky Nook, and how big...
Coroner on scene of shooting in Clermont County
AMELIA, Ohio (WXIX) - The coroner’s office and multiple law enforcement agencies are on the scene of a shooting under investigation in Clermont County. Ohio 125 is shut down at Ohio 132 in Amelia until further notice. The shooting was reported in the 1700 block of State Route 125...
Report of a crash with injuries on Dixie Highway in Crestview Hills
CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky. — Crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries in the 2900 block Dixie Highway in Crestview Hills. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by...
Local-based hydroponics company to open its biggest facility in Boone County
A brand new hydroponics farm is coming to Boone County. 80 Acres is a farm that doesn’t need sun, soil, or favorable weather to do its thing and where pesticides have no place because everything’s indoors, monitored and controlled, twenty-four seven. They are opening their largest facility in Boone County.
Northern Kentucky real estate developments to keep an eye on in 2023
Northern Kentucky saw several real estate trends throughout 2022 from the revitalization of Newport and Covington’s urban cores to the suburban expansion in rural Boone, Kenton and Campbell Counties, to large logistics companies nailing down prime office space along the Ohio River. Northern Kentucky has been a prime spot...
Working structure fire reported on Jacks Branch Road in Pendleton County
BERRY, Ky. — Working structure fire reported on Jacks Branch Road in Pendleton County. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
