Blanchester, OH

Late push propels Quakers to 76-66 win over Pioneers

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington College men’s basketball team out-rebounded Marietta College 50-35 and outscored the Pioneers 43-30 in the second half en route to a 76-66 Ohio Athletic Conference victory at Fred Raizk Arena Saturday afternoon. The win was the Quakers’ first over Marietta in the previous nine...
Warriors extend win streak to 4, beat Wildcats

BLANCHESTER — Goshen went on a 15-2 run the last half of the first quarter on its way to 26 first-quarter points and an 80-57 victory at Blanchester Saturday. After a tie and three lead changes the first four minutes of the game, Goshen (8-4) turned an 11-10 advantage into a 26-12 cushion after a quarter.
EC boys, girls schedules set for remainder of season

With repairs expected to begin soon on the East Clinton High School gym floor, the boys and girls basketball schedules have been updated. According to EC athletic director Jeremy McGraw, the remaining schedules are:. • Today, girls versus Bethel-Tate at Wilmington. • Jan 10, boys at Williamsburg. • Jan 12,...
WC pair competes in St. Louis Bongo Bayly Open

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The Wilmington College wrestling team had two individuals compete at the Jim Bongo Bayly Open hosted by Maryville University Saturday. In the 165-pound weight class, Adrian Salamone lost twice by pins to a pair of wrestlers from Maryville. In the 285-pound weight class, Mo Sissoko...
BBK Final: Felicity 60, East Clinton JV 31

LEES CREEK — The East Clinton junior varsity boys basketball team was defeated by Felicity Friday night, 60-31, at the EC gym. The Astros led 11-8 after one quarter but were outscored 23-9 in the second. Aiden Warner led East Clinton with eight points. SUMMARY. Jan 6, 2023. @East...
6 champions lead Hurricane to Bellbrook title

BELLBROOK — With six weight-class champions, the Wilmington High School wrestling team coasted to a win Saturday at the Bellbrook Invitational. “We had a great weekend all around,” WHS coach Kelly Tolliver said. “We placed in all 14 weight classes. Our team has been really working hard over the break and putting in the work. We had many enter the tournament trying out some new weight classes. It’s the first we have gotten to try out this new lineup on the road.”
BBK Final: Blanchester JV 46, Bethel-Tate 43

BLANCHESTER — Blanchester had a big second quarter and then had to hold off Bethel-Tate Friday night for a 46-43 junior varsity boys basketball win at the BHS gym. Ayden Basham had 17 points for the Wildcats, including eight in the second quarter when the Wildcats outscored the Tigers 16-4.
BBK Final: New Richmond 71, Wilmington 63

WILMINGTON — Wilmington’s Luke Blessing and New Richmond’s Luke Abbott both hit the 30-point mark, but it was Abbott’s team who went on a 28-4 second half run to get the victory, 71-63, on Friday night at Fred Summers Court. The Hurricane fall to 3-7 overall,...
Coroner on scene of shooting in Clermont County

AMELIA, Ohio (WXIX) - The coroner’s office and multiple law enforcement agencies are on the scene of a shooting under investigation in Clermont County. Ohio 125 is shut down at Ohio 132 in Amelia until further notice. The shooting was reported in the 1700 block of State Route 125...
Northern Kentucky real estate developments to keep an eye on in 2023

Northern Kentucky saw several real estate trends throughout 2022 from the revitalization of Newport and Covington’s urban cores to the suburban expansion in rural Boone, Kenton and Campbell Counties, to large logistics companies nailing down prime office space along the Ohio River. Northern Kentucky has been a prime spot...
