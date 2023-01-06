Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major League Baseball Star Diagnosed With CancerOnlyHomersChicago, IL
Rapidly-expanding restaurant chain opening another location in IllinoisKristen WaltersChicago, IL
Mayor Lightfoot Received the Best News From This Democratic State Concerning MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
2 Cities in Illinois Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensIllinois State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From NapervilleTed RiversNaperville, IL
This Illinois County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the least in each state.
New COVID variant emerges in U.S. as surge rises in 10 Chicago Black zip codes
A holiday surge in COVID-19 cases continues to rise in 10 Chicago Black neighborhoods as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracks a new Omicron sub-variant that has emerged in parts of the U.S. Known as XBB.1.5, the sub-variant has caused 40.5 percent of cases in the United States...
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: COVID Alert Levels for Chicago Area, Long COVID Aid
Where do things stand with COVID in the Chicago area?. New data was released from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week as health experts continue to monitor for a potential post-holiday surge. Here's what else you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today. Entire...
2 Cities in Illinois Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, two cities in the beautiful state of Illinois were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Illinois bans use of latex gloves in food service
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — A new law that went into effect on January 1st bans the use of latex gloves for food preparation in Illinois. The law is meant to prevent avoidable allergic reactions for people with latex allergies. The legislation includes provisions for food services personnel unable to source non-latex gloves. If non-latex gloves […]
25newsnow.com
Research group offers advice in case we cross paths with a coyote
(25 News Now) - Coyotes are no strangers to Central Illinois. With mating season on the way, we may start to see more of them. According to the Urban Coyote Research Project based in Cook County, mating season peaks in early February and can last on average 50 to 60 days.
Illinois Lake Dubbed ‘Most Polluted’ In America, 1 Lake In Top 10
Looky there, Illinois is home to one of the most polluted lakes in America. Surprised?. Illinois has made far too many lists over the years and majority of them have not been so pretty. From being one of the worst states in America for winter, to being one of the happiest states in America, to having one of the worst cities to call home, there's one more to add to the growing list.
advantagenews.com
This is Human Trafficking Awareness Month
January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month. It’s a very real problem for children in Illinois says Governor JB Pritzker, with the average age of victims around 14 years old. Your browser does not support the audio element. Signs include an adult speaking for a child, a child seemingly out...
starvedrock.media
Pot sales continue to soar in Illinois
2022 set a record for cannabis sales in the Land of Lincoln. 113 state wide dispensaries sold well over 1 and half billion with a “B” dollars worth of weed. Residents from all over the Upper Midwest took part. Overall the industry is projected to add both more...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Aurora
Aurora might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Aurora.
Illinois quick hits: McDonalds layoffs expected; record Illinois cannabis sales
Illinois-based McDonalds has released plans to cut corporate staff. In a memo released Friday, the company said it plans to communicate its future staffing plans by April 3. McDonalds had about 200,000 corporate staff and workers at company-owned restaurants at the end of 2021. More than 75% of the positions were based outside the United States. The announcement follows other layoff notifications in recent weeks, including at Amazon, Salesforce and Facebook.
What is Up with the Expensive Egg Prices in Indiana?
As the world is getting back to normal, we're seeing prices go up and hearing all kinds of talk about inflation. According to the USDA, overall grocery store prices were up about 12% at the end of 2022 from the price of groceries in 2021. There is some good (ish)...
nprillinois.org
Pritzker Administration announces agency leadership changes
The Pritzker administration is set to begin a second term. But Friday, the governor’s office announced some departures among agency heads. Illinois Department of Natural Resources Director Colleen Callahan will step down from her position on January 16th. Since beginning her term in 2019, Director Callahan has guided the department through the formation of a new strategic plan focused on protecting Illinois’s natural resources and reducing the impact of climate change. Callahan also advocated for IDNR’s largest budget in decades to fund repairs and updates at state sites and led the successful re-brand of invasive carp to Copi. Prior to her appointment to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, Callahan served as state director of Illinois’ Rural Development for the U.S. Department of Agriculture and worked for over 30 years in agriculture communications for WMBD Radio in Peoria.
WTHI
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker is set to be inaugurated for second term
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTHI) - Elected officials in Illinois are preparing to return to Springfield this week. For the governor, 2023 marks the start of a second term. The inauguration ceremony for Governor JB Pritzker is on Monday, January 9. It is being held at 11:30 a.m. at the Bank of Springfield Center in Springfield.
cbs4indy.com
How Hoosiers on Social Security can get the $200 Automatic Taxpayer Refund as a tax credit
INDIANAPOLIS – The state released some additional guidance regarding the Automatic Taxpayer Refund. Some Hoosiers will be able to claim the money as a refundable tax credit. Those eligible for the tax credit must meet the following conditions:. They were not eligible for the initial, $125 Automatic Taxpayer Refund...
PUSH Excel to host 33rd Dr. King Scholarship Breakfast
Rainbow PUSH Excel officials last week announced the 33rd annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Scholarship Breakfast to be held Monday, January 16, at the Marriott Marquis Hotel, 2121 S. Prairie Ave., which will not only raise educational funds but will set a national model for educating children. This year’s...
WTHR
Yes, checks now arriving in Indiana mailboxes for an auto dealer document fee lawsuit settlement are real
INDIANAPOLIS — Thousands of Indiana residents are now getting unexpected checks in the mail. The mailings say the payouts represent a settlement award for a class action lawsuit involving document fees charged by auto dealers, and 13News viewers contacted VERIFY to ask if they should cash the checks – or if they are part of a scam.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
5 Laws That Are Not Going into Effect in IL in 2023
Thinkstock[/caption]It's a brand new year and that means a long list of legal changes throughout the country and here in Illinois, but some laws just haven't made the list yet. Happy first Friday of January, how are you holding up?. Personally, I'm exhausted. This used to happen to me in...
Rapidly-expanding restaurant chain opening another location in Illinois
A fast-growing restaurant chain is opening another new location in Illinois this week. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, January 10, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers will open its newest Illinois location in Chicago at 10 am, according to local reports.
