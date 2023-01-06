ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois bans use of latex gloves in food service

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — A new law that went into effect on January 1st bans the use of latex gloves for food preparation in Illinois. The law is meant to prevent avoidable allergic reactions for people with latex allergies. The legislation includes provisions for food services personnel unable to source non-latex gloves. If non-latex gloves […]
97ZOK

Illinois Lake Dubbed ‘Most Polluted’ In America, 1 Lake In Top 10

Looky there, Illinois is home to one of the most polluted lakes in America. Surprised?. Illinois has made far too many lists over the years and majority of them have not been so pretty. From being one of the worst states in America for winter, to being one of the happiest states in America, to having one of the worst cities to call home, there's one more to add to the growing list.
advantagenews.com

This is Human Trafficking Awareness Month

January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month. It’s a very real problem for children in Illinois says Governor JB Pritzker, with the average age of victims around 14 years old. Your browser does not support the audio element. Signs include an adult speaking for a child, a child seemingly out...
starvedrock.media

Pot sales continue to soar in Illinois

2022 set a record for cannabis sales in the Land of Lincoln. 113 state wide dispensaries sold well over 1 and half billion with a “B” dollars worth of weed. Residents from all over the Upper Midwest took part. Overall the industry is projected to add both more...
The Center Square

Illinois quick hits: McDonalds layoffs expected; record Illinois cannabis sales

Illinois-based McDonalds has released plans to cut corporate staff. In a memo released Friday, the company said it plans to communicate its future staffing plans by April 3. McDonalds had about 200,000 corporate staff and workers at company-owned restaurants at the end of 2021. More than 75% of the positions were based outside the United States. The announcement follows other layoff notifications in recent weeks, including at Amazon, Salesforce and Facebook.
103GBF

What is Up with the Expensive Egg Prices in Indiana?

As the world is getting back to normal, we're seeing prices go up and hearing all kinds of talk about inflation. According to the USDA, overall grocery store prices were up about 12% at the end of 2022 from the price of groceries in 2021. There is some good (ish)...
nprillinois.org

Pritzker Administration announces agency leadership changes

The Pritzker administration is set to begin a second term. But Friday, the governor’s office announced some departures among agency heads. Illinois Department of Natural Resources Director Colleen Callahan will step down from her position on January 16th. Since beginning her term in 2019, Director Callahan has guided the department through the formation of a new strategic plan focused on protecting Illinois’s natural resources and reducing the impact of climate change. Callahan also advocated for IDNR’s largest budget in decades to fund repairs and updates at state sites and led the successful re-brand of invasive carp to Copi. Prior to her appointment to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, Callahan served as state director of Illinois’ Rural Development for the U.S. Department of Agriculture and worked for over 30 years in agriculture communications for WMBD Radio in Peoria.
WTHI

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker is set to be inaugurated for second term

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTHI) - Elected officials in Illinois are preparing to return to Springfield this week. For the governor, 2023 marks the start of a second term. The inauguration ceremony for Governor JB Pritzker is on Monday, January 9. It is being held at 11:30 a.m. at the Bank of Springfield Center in Springfield.
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Illinois

If you live in Illinois and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Q985

5 Laws That Are Not Going into Effect in IL in 2023

Thinkstock[/caption]It's a brand new year and that means a long list of legal changes throughout the country and here in Illinois, but some laws just haven't made the list yet. Happy first Friday of January, how are you holding up?. Personally, I'm exhausted. This used to happen to me in...
