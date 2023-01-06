Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Limb-Extending Surgery Is Popular Among Men, Especially Those in the Tech IndustryCeebla CuudLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas Mayor urges widening of I-15 after New Year's 18 mile traffic jamThe HD PostLas Vegas, NV
Frontier Airlines offers free flights to people who adopt stray kittensB.R. ShenoyLas Vegas, NV
The Best Day Trips from Las Vegas33andfreeLas Vegas, NV
Fascinating MSG Sphere, with advanced high tech perks, in Las Vegas set to open ends of 2023,Cristoval VictorialLas Vegas, NV
Related
8newsnow.com
Local family prepares for Make-A-Wish Trailblaze Challenge
Local hikers are getting ready for a big hike to help raise money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation. However, for one family every step they take on the hike is a reminder of how one wish can be life-changing for children who are trying to live life to the fullest. Local...
8newsnow.com
Southern Nevada home prices decrease as the new year begins
Home buyers are starting the new year with good news as the Las Vegas Realtors Association reported that home prices are back to where they were a year ago. Southern Nevada home prices decrease as the new year …. Home buyers are starting the new year with good news as...
Las Vegas business using ‘virtual cashiers’ to make up for lack of workforce
The state of the workforce is forcing business owners in Las Vegas to get creative — and one owner is employing people from around the globe to fill vacancies.
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas food truck opens restaurant after going mega-viral on TikTok
Las Vegas food truck opens restaurant after going mega-viral on TikTok. Las Vegas food truck opens restaurant after going …. Las Vegas food truck opens restaurant after going mega-viral on TikTok. Adderall shortage impacting valley families. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced an Adderall shortage in October. NV Crimestoppers...
Local wins Pai Gow Progressive jackpot of nearly $6.5M at Flamingo
A Las Vegas valley local hit a Pai Gow Progressive jackpot of nearly $6.5 million at the Flamingo, the Strip casino posted Sunday on Twitter.
fictiontalk.com
The Top 3 Hotels for CES Attendees in 2024
CES (Consumer Electronics Show) is one of the largest technology trade shows in the world, attracting over 170,000 attendees each year. It’s held annually in Las Vegas, and if you’re planning on attending CES in 2024, you’ll want to book a hotel room well in advance. With so many options to choose from, it can be overwhelming to try and find the best place to stay. Here are three top hotels to consider for your trip to CES in 2024:
Las Vegas Strip Leader Suffers 'Terrorist' Attack
The Las Vegas Strip has long been one of the most recognizable places in the world. It's a glitzy land of excess filled with giant representations of some of the best-known pieces of architecture in the world. MGM Resorts International (MGM) - Get Free Report has the Luxor, which looks...
8newsnow.com
NV Crimestoppers warns against oversharing on social media
President Joe Biden proclaimed January as National Human Trafficking Prevention Month. NV Crimestoppers warns against oversharing on social …. President Joe Biden proclaimed January as National Human Trafficking Prevention Month. Southern Nevada home prices decrease as the new year …. Home buyers are starting the new year with good news...
Eater
A San Francisco-Based Dumpling Lounge Is Moving Into the Shuttered Joyful House Spot
A popular San Francisco-based dumpling lounge is expanding to Las Vegas and taking over the former Joyful House Chinese Cuisine space. The new restaurant, founded by the family behind Koi Palace and Dragon Beaux, will serve all the modern Chinese favorites the brand is known for inside a sleek and renovated interior.
smartmeetings.com
Smart Moves in Las Vegas, Austin and More
Miller is general manager for the recently expanded Charlotte Convention Center in North Carolina, effective Jan. 23. Miller comes from Virginia Beach Convention Center, where he worked for 16 years, most recently as general manager. He has been a member of the International Association of Venue Managers (IAVM) mentor program and is current chairman of IAVM’s region five chapter meeting committee.
sancerresatsunset.com
Day Trips from Las Vegas
What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas, but you don’t have to. When you’re ready for a break from (over-)indulging in the non-stop action, there are several spectacular places that you can explore within driving distance of Las Vegas:. This post contains affiliate links. For more information, click...
No-cost community market opens at Las Vegas school
"The Just One Project" is helping to tackle food insecurity by distributing groceries through a mobile food pantry.
Man faces terror charge for damaging power plant outside Las Vegas
A man is facing terror-related charges after police say he rammed his car through a gate at a solar plant outside Las Vegas and set his car on fire, disabling the huge facility.
KTNV
Driver crashes into building, refuses medical attention from Las Vegas police
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said that a driver refused medical attention after crashing into a FedEx building. Las Vegas police reported the crash to KTNV Sunday afternoon. It was the FedEx building east of the Strip on Hughes Center Drive. Police said the...
8newsnow.com
Mary Jane's Forecast: Saturday, Jan. 7 at 11:17 p.m.
-Another round of moisture pushing through the region with snow expected in the Sierra and White Mountains. A winter storm warning will go into effect for this from 4am Monday to 10pm Tuesday. Estimated snow levels at 6,000 to 8,000 may see 8-14 inches for the Sierra and White Mountains may see the same.
Las Vegas Strip Player Building a 'Circus Village'
Las Vegas is known as the world's entertainment capital for its many charms, which come in a variety of forms. The 4.2-mile stretch that lights up the Las Vegas Strip features attractions such as Caesars Entertainment's (CZR) - Get Free Report Eiffel Tower at Caesars Paris Las Vegas, the Statue of Liberty replica at MGM Resorts International's (MGM) - Get Free Report New York New York, and the popular fountains in front of Bellagio Resort & Casino.
tourcounsel.com
Fashion Show | Shopping mall in Las Vegas, Nevada
Very close to Caesars Palace and The Venetian hotels, Fashion Show Mall is the largest shopping center in Las Vegas. They have the largest selection of clothing stores in Las Vegas which makes it a must visit for all shoppers. It is very easy to get to from any other hotel as it is also located on The Strip, at the end of the Boulevard. There are nearly 200 stores in this mall including five of the country's leading department stores: Saks, Nordstrom, Macy's, Neiman Marcus, and Dillard's.
8newsnow.com
Argument at Las Vegas mobile park leaves man dead
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– An argument at a mobile park left one man dead Friday evening, police said. Theodore Pafundi, 38, was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center, metro said, where he faces an open murder charge. Just before midnight, police responded to multiple calls regarding a...
Metro police: Woman in Jan. 2 crash in west valley dies
A Las Vegas woman hurt in a two-vehicle crash in the west valley on Jan. 2 has died from her injuries, Metro police said Sunday.
963kklz.com
Shelley Berkley To Run For Mayor Of Las Vegas
Former U.S. Congresswoman Shelley Berkley, a longtime Nevada political powerhouse and a trailblazer for women in politics, is coming out of private life to run for office once again. In an exclusive interview with KTNV’s Tricia Kean, Shelley Berkley announced her candidacy for Las Vegas Mayor on Thursday. When...
Comments / 0