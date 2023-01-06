Read full article on original website
Fatal 2-Car Crash Sunday On John Bragg Highway
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY) One person is deceased following a two-vehicle crash around mid-day Sunday (1/8/2023). 78-year-old Will Harris died on the John Bragg Highway (US 70 South) near B & W Market. Tennessee Highway Patrol Sgt. Joe Grinder told NewsRadio WGNS that Harris was driving west (toward Murfreesboro) in a Pontiac...
La Vergne Driver Killed Following Two-Car Crash on Murfreesboro Pike
The driver of a Nissan Altima involved in a two-car crash at 3300 Murfreesboro Pike just before 7:15 a.m. Saturday has died. The preliminary investigation indicates the Nissan, driven by Katherine Margarita Jarquin Perez, 24, of LaVergne, was traveling east on Murfreesboro Pike when it began drifting into the westbound lane.
Deadly crash closes Briley Parkway offramp
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville’s fatal crash detectives are investigating a deadly incident involving an overturned vehicle early Monday morning. A car traveling westbound on Briley Parkway flipped off the road while exiting onto Brick Church Pike around 3:30 a.m. on Monday. Police confirm one person died in the crash and circumstances are being investigated.
Driver dies after head-on crash along Murfreesboro Pike
Two teens brought to hospital after almost drowning in Robertson County creek
Two teenage girls nearly drowned Sunday afternoon when one of them fell into a dam near the Robertson County Fairgrounds and the other one jumped in to save her.
Fatal crash puts spotlight on dangerous Murfreesboro road
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - After two people were killed in a car crash on Fortress Boulevard in Murfreesboro, a nearby neighborhood is calling attention to how dangerous they feel the road has become. Murfreesboro Police say in the last two years, 20 people have been injured in crashes on Fortress...
Man in ski mask arrested after allegedly breaking into vehicles in North Nashville
A 18-year-old is now in custody after police say they caught him near the scene of reported vehicle break-ins in North Nashville.
Woman’s body recovered from Percy Priest Lake
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Crews with the Nashville Fire Department recovered a body spotted floating in Percy Priest Lake on Sunday morning. Fire crews recovered a woman’s body after the report just after 10 a.m. Police said there was no evidence of trauma or foul play. The victim has...
Police investigating fatal shooting at East Nashville short-term rental
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a fatal shooting at a short-term rental townhome rented by a local woman for her birthday party. Police said Taurus Oglesby, 18, and a 17-year-old male, both of Nashville, were shot during an apparent robbery attempt at the townhome located at 738 Douglas Ave. at 1:45 a.m. Police said they are pursuing strong leads to identify the suspects described as four young men.
UPDATE: Names of Those Involved in Tuesday Double Fatality Accident Released - Murfreesboro Police Investigation Continues
UPDATE - MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Murfreesboro Police Fatal Accident Crash Team (FACT) investigators have identified the two victims in Tuesday night's fatal crash on Fortress Blvd. According to authorities, 68-year-old Larry Pitts of Murfreesboro, a disabled passenger, and 38-year-old Daniel Dea of Murfreesboro, both died from injuries after the crash.
Two burglary suspects caught in Rutherford County
Teen’s family seeking information following shooting in South Nashville
A family is pleading for answers after a weekend shooting in South Nashville reportedly sent their teenage relative to the hospital, where he is not expected to survive.
Suspect accused of shooting Nashville man inside rental vehicle surrenders to police
Crews called to retrieve body found floating in water in Antioch
1 critically injured after shooting in Madison
Victims identified in Murfreesboro crash
Teenage girl in critical condition after falling into Springfield dam
One teen dead, another injured after shooting in East Nashville rental home
Police: Suspect surrenders after shooting on County Hospital Road
