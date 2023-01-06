This is just politicians passing a law that they know will be overturned to say they did something. The fact is that only .03% of ALL shootings occur with what they are calling an "assault weapon". Additionally, it only takes seconds to change out a magazine, so limiting them to 12 rounds is also not an effective deterrent. This so called law will only make law abiding citizens into criminals.
this is Illinois trying to retain their reputation as the worst state in the continental United states. keep voting Democrat and watch the state go belly up.
Related
Pritzker, Welch publicly scoff at proposed Senate changes to assault weapons bill
IL bill banning assault weapons could severely cut gun sales, opponents say
Illinois gun ban bill advances, poised to pass before end of lame-duck
IL Senate president seeks to remove key component to state's proposed assault weapons ban
Measure that would restrict local regulation of wind farms advances to Illinois House
Illinois quick hits: No gun-ban bill approved over weekend; John Deere agrees on 'right to repair'
SAFE-T Act poll up until 1/14
Illinois Has 2 New Gun Laws for 2023. And Now, An Assault Weapons Ban is In the Hands of the State Senate
Grundy Co. Committee Approves Sending Resolution To Illinois Lawmakers Opposing Proposed Gun Legislation
Show me the money! Illinois General Assembly gives themselves, office holders raises
As lawmakers push legal marijuana in Minnesota, Olmsted County sheriff raises concerns
Illinois’ highest court halted the law to abolish cash bail in the state. What’s next?
Bill allowing criminals to change their name advances in Springfield
An Illinois Assault Weapons Ban Has Passed the House. Here's What The Bill Says, and What's Next
Lame-duck Illinois lawmakers vote themselves a 16% raise
Illinois lawmakers approved relaxing mail-in ballot signature verification
Illinois lawmakers to hear new proposed gun ban Thursday afternoon
Illinois quick hits: House passes gun ban bill; millions of organ donors; lawmakers push for wind ports
Where’s Illinois on the List of Best States to Raise a Family?
Who Are My Illinois Lawmakers? Here's How to Find Out
KICK AM 1530
KICK AM 1530 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://kickam1530.com
Comments / 10