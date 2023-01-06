ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Tom Foolery
3d ago

This is just politicians passing a law that they know will be overturned to say they did something. The fact is that only .03% of ALL shootings occur with what they are calling an "assault weapon". Additionally, it only takes seconds to change out a magazine, so limiting them to 12 rounds is also not an effective deterrent. This so called law will only make law abiding citizens into criminals.

Carol Kidd
3d ago

this is Illinois trying to retain their reputation as the worst state in the continental United states. keep voting Democrat and watch the state go belly up.

Washington Examiner

Illinois gun ban bill advances, poised to pass before end of lame-duck

(The Center Square) – Illinois lawmakers are moving forward with a proposed ban on future sales of certain semi-automatic guns and magazines with more than 12 rounds. In the early morning hours Friday, the Illinois House passed a bill that would ban more than 100 types of assault weapons, including certain handguns and rifles. The vote happened just before 1 a.m. with Gov. J.B. Pritzker on hand for the entire debate.
The Center Square

Illinois quick hits: No gun-ban bill approved over weekend; John Deere agrees on 'right to repair'

A Senate proposal to regulate guns in Illinois is now on file, but there’s pushback from Gov. J.B. Pritzker that it’s too watered down. The amendment filed Sunday defines “assault weapons” and caps magazines to no more than 10 rounds for rifles and no more than 15 rounds for handguns. It’s possible the measure could be heard Monday morning in the Senate Executive Committee. The Senate will reconvene Monday afternoon.
Adrian Holman

SAFE-T Act poll up until 1/14

Over the past week, I have been posting updates about the Illinois SAFE-T Act. The act brings much-needed upgrades to the police departments throughout the state. However, the legislators decided to cram the elimination of cash bail into the bill. Fortunately, the Illinois Supreme Court suspended that part of the bill from going into law one week ago.
wmay.com

Bill allowing criminals to change their name advances in Springfield

(The Center Square) – Legislation advancing in Springfield allowing a convicted criminal to change their name even if they must register with an Illinois agency is drawing criticism. House Bill 2542 would amend several state statutes preventing Illinoisans from changing their names due to their inclusion on watchlists. The...
spectrumnews1.com

Lame-duck Illinois lawmakers vote themselves a 16% raise

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois House Democrats working in a lame-duck session left town for a weekend break Friday night — but not before voting on plans to give themselves a pay raise of nearly 16%. Legislation authorizing funds to be added for spending needs halfway through the...
The Center Square

Illinois lawmakers to hear new proposed gun ban Thursday afternoon

(The Center Square) – Illinois lawmakers may move quickly Thursday to ban certain guns in the state. Senate Bill 2226 originally passed the Illinois Senate in April 2021. It dealt with amusement park rides. House Floor Amendment 2 filed Thursday replaces everything with a new bill to ban certain types of semi-automatic firearms and magazines, among other measures. A hearing is set for 4 p.m. Thursday in the House Executive...
The Center Square

Illinois quick hits: House passes gun ban bill; millions of organ donors; lawmakers push for wind ports

House passes gun ban bill In the early morning hours Friday, the Illinois House passed a bill that would ban assault weapons. The vote happened just before 1 a.m. with Gov. J.B. Pritzker on hand for the entire debate. The Protect Illinois Communities Act would outlaw the manufacture, purchase, sale and delivery of certain semi-automatic guns and magazines that hold 12 or more rounds. Republicans largely did not support the...
NBC Chicago

Who Are My Illinois Lawmakers? Here's How to Find Out

As a new Congress is seated and new Illinois legislators set to be sworn in early next week, many Illinois residents are wondering if they have a new elected official representing them. Illinois residents can find out who their state lawmakers and US Representative are using the state's Board of...
